Dubai: As the peak summer travel period begins on Saturday, July 6, Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, issued a travel advisory on Thursday. Airline passengers are advised to note key timings at the airport, plan for extra traffic on roads approaching the airport, and prepare for longer wait times at Immigration queues.

Passengers are also advised to plan for travel time between concourses and boarding gates, grab a complimentary ice cream, and enjoy the many options for passengers to experience a seamless travel experience. Passengers are advised to avail the many services available at the Emirates Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB), including complimentary strollers, airport buggies, kids' play areas and more.

Last month, DXB was set to welcome over 3.7 million guests from June 12 to June 25, amid the Eid Al Adha holidays. Passenger numbers are expected to be higher from July - August as schools close for the summer holidays. From June to August 2023, the airline operated nearly 50,000 flights to and from 140 cities, carrying over 14 million passengers.

Here are a few key things passengers must keep in mind:

Arrive early

Emirates has advised all passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before departure and ensure they pass through immigration 1.5 hours before departure. Passengers must also reach their correct boarding gate one hour before departure.

Quicker ways for families to check in

Airline passengers can opt to use the Emirates Home Check-In service in Dubai and Sharjah. Gents complete the check-in process at the customers’ homes, hotels, or offices and take the bags on to the flight so that they can arrive later with hand luggage. The service needs to be booked at least 24 hours before a flight.

Passengers are also advised to use the Emirates app to check in online, download digital boarding passes for most destinations, and receive flight notifications.

Drop off luggage early

Passengers can also drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge. If flying to the US, passengers from Dubai can check in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure or 12 hours before departure. Then, closer to departure time, customers can proceed directly to the immigration area at the airport.

Check-in at Emirates City Check-In