Dubai: Emirates on Thursday said it will restart all US flights after getting the green light from Boeing and the US aviation regulator.
“As a result of telecommunication operators delaying the roll-out of 5G networks around US airports, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have issued formal notifications that lift the previous restriction on aircraft operations, enabling Emirates to safely restore full scheduled operations to all its US destinations by Saturday,” said Emirates in a statement.
From January 21, the airline will reinstate its Boeing 777 operations to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle.
Emirates services to Los Angeles, New York JFK, and Washington DC remain unaffected. Flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco, on which the airline had temporarily deployed A380 aircraft on January 20 and 21, will return to Boeing 777 operations on Saturday January 22.
The airline also operates Boeing 777 freighter aircraft to Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Columbus and Aguadilla, carrying exports and essential cargo such as food and pharmaceuticals.
Earlier this week, Emirates suspended its services to some US destinations based on the FAA advisory and Boeing recommendations on possible interference between the 5G antennas and aircraft systems, as safety of operations is the top priority.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers by the temporary suspension of flights to some of our US destinations,” said Emirates’ president Tim Clark.
“Safety will always be our top priority, and we will never gamble on this front. We welcome the latest development which enables us to resume essential transport links to the US to serve travellers and cargo shippers,” said Clark.
“However, we are also very aware that this is a temporary reprieve, and a long-term resolution would be required - Emirates will continue to work closely with the aircraft manufacturers and relevant regulators to ensure the safety and continuity of our services," said Clark.