Dubai: UAE’s telecom regulator on Thursday said that 5G networks had not caused any disruptions to air navigation systems.
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority’s (TDRA) statement comes as the US deploys 5G mobile network services near major airports, prompting several airlines to either put certain routes on hold or switch to different aircraft types. The issue centers around the US 5G networks’ C-band frequency being too close to that used by radio altimeters on board aircraft.
“With regards to the circulated news on the suspension of some flights to certain US airports due to 5G deployment, the TDRA clarifies that this issue is exclusively related to the US airports referred to, as new spectrum frequencies have been allocated to 5G that differ from the frequencies designated for use in our region,” said the regulator in a statement.
TDRA said it is coordinating in this matter with UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority to ensure the “highest levels of safety and security in this context”.
“5G stations in the UAE have been installed in multiple places for many years, and no negative impact on the safety of air navigation systems has occurred,” said TDRA.
Emirates on Thursday said it will restart all US flights after getting the green light from Boeing and the US aviation regulator.
“As a result of telecommunication operators delaying the roll-out of 5G networks around US airports, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing have issued formal notifications that lift the previous restriction on aircraft operations, enabling Emirates to safely restore full scheduled operations to all its US destinations by Saturday,” said Emirates in a statement.
Earlier this week, the airline had suspended its services to some US destinations based on the FAA advisory and Boeing recommendations on possible interference between the 5G antennas and aircraft systems, as safety of operations is the top priority.