Dubai: Etihad Airways’ US flights will not be impacted by the deployment of 5G mobile network services.
“The planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US does not currently affect our passenger flight operations,” said an airline spokesperson in a statement to Gulf News.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline currently operates passenger services to New York, Washington DC, and Chicago on Boeing 787 Dreamliners.
Dubai’s Emirates airline is halting flights to some US airports from today due to the “planned deployment of 5G mobile network services.”
The airline added that this suspension would be in force until further notice. The airports are Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Miami (MIA), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).
The US aviation regulator has warned that potential 5G interference could affect height readings that play a key role in bad-weather landings on some jets. Despite an announcement by AT&T and Verizon that they would delay turning on some 5G towers near airports, several airlines still cancelled flights.