A few simple shifting around with time and activity could go a long way

With a virus around, it can all get too burdensome for many. A bit of self-realisation could be just waht's needed. Image Credit: Supplied

"If you think something is missing in your life, it is probably you..." - so says Robert Holden. And he's right.

Connect with your inner self; overcome self-limiting beliefs; and let go of everything that doesn’t serve you. Whether employed with someone, self-employed or having any other status, there are some self-realizations that everyone needs working on.

Imagine being with a companion you don’t know and have no inclination to do so. How would that feel? Walking life with a stranger with no idea what’s inside his/her mind, heart, and soul.

You build relationships with spending time with them. The more time you spend with them, the stronger your relationships get. So, this brings us to the question, how strong is your relationship with yourself? What are you doing to spend time with yourself and know yourself?

There are many ways to know and connect to yourself, below are the five most effective ways

Silence and meditation

Meditation is a means to move beyond your analytic mind, so you can access the subconscious mind and that’s where you need to reach to influence change. Sitting in silence, you can reason out thoughts and feelings and dig deep to release them. Most of the time it happens on its own. It gets you in the calm zone that you need to run a conscious day.

Journaling

Gratitude is the highest form of receivership. When in gratitude, energy changes, and that’s the energy you need to attract more. When you journal gratitude or forgiveness, it helps reflections, provides an emotional outlet, helps reduce stress.

Journaling positive attributes also help start to reprogramme beliefs as they are received as affirmations in the subconscious mind.

Reading and learning

When committing yourself to learn new information every single day, you biologically wire that information to the cerebral architecture. And this new information helps you view life, circumstances and feelings from a new perspective. That leads to informed choices of thoughts and actions.

“The quality of our life, fulfilment and success is not dependent on our circumstances but how we respond to them,” says Miles Hilton Barber. Learning is for the mind what air is for the body.

Exercise

Exercise stimulates the body to release proteins and other chemicals that improve the structure and function of your brain. It helps with mental fitness, and you are able to focus on all the above things. It also provides renewed and increased energy to manage our day with more power. I

Get out of comfort zone

A comfort zone is a psychological state of mind in which things feel familiar to a person and they are at ease. When stepping outside the comfort zone, you will find out new things about yourself that you didn’t know, and experience parts of life not experienced before.

Pushing yourself outside the comfort zone to perform at your best every single day is what will bring the desired fulfilment.

Every day you must jump out of bed as a better version of yourself, charged with the energy of being in charge. If you are unable to feel this, then make the shift now with the five ways mentioned above. All you need is an additional sixty minutes a day to shift your life.