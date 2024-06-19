Dubai: Get ready for greener deliveries! Al-Futtaim IKEA, the leading Swedish home furnishing retailer in the region, just launched its first electric delivery truck, revving up its commitment to sustainability.

This powerful eight-ton vehicle boasts a 250-kilometre range on a single charge. It also utilises advanced LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology for efficient energy use and a long lifespan.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch Al-Futtaim IKEA's first electric delivery truck. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The launch took place on June 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, flagged off by Fredrik Florén, the Swedish Ambassador to the UAE, and Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE, Egypt, Oman, and Qatar.

The new electric truck has already undergone successful testing. This initial launch will see the truck used for small store replenishments, servicing routes from the main store in Yas Island to Al Wahda Mall and the new store in Dalma Mall.

Supporting UAE’s sustainability goals

Jayan said: "At Al-Futtaim IKEA, we are deeply committed to creating a better everyday life for the many people. In today's world, this means transforming our business and value chain to drastically reduce our climate footprint. This commitment extends our responsibility to the planet.”

This eco-friendly initiative aligns perfectly with both the international Paris Agreement on climate change and the UAE's national policy for a thriving EV (electric vehicle) industry.

Al-Futtaim IKEA's electric truck Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Given its extensive fleet of delivery vehicles, Al-Futtaim IKEA is dedicated to supporting the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s target of having EVs constitute 50 per cent of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050 by introducing EV trucks into its operations.

It's also a major step towards IKEA's goal of slashing carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

“The launch of our eight-ton electric truck is a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and achieving our sustainability goals. We are excited about the potential impact of this initiative and look forward to expanding our fleet of zero-emission vehicles in the near future," Jayan added.

Vinod Jayan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim IKEA UAE, Egypt, Oman, and Qatar. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The impact of going green

The introduction of this electric truck is expected to prevent 28,847 tons of carbon emissions annually, equivalent to the emissions produced by seven passenger cars driven for a year or the carbon absorbed by 477 seedlings grown for 10 years.

Powered by LFP battery technology, the truck ensures efficient energy use and a longer lifespan, contributing to a more sustainable logistics operation.

Decarbonisation of the transport industry

By integrating more zero emission vehicles into its fleet, Ikea aims to contribute towards the decarbonisation of the transport industry, setting an example for others to follow.

“IKEA's initiative aligns with the UAE's strategic goals of promoting sustainable transport solutions and reducing carbon emissions. By introducing electric trucks into our fleet, we not only support the UAE's commitment to environmental sustainability but also demonstrate leadership in the region's transition towards a sustainable future. While we are starting with one truck, this marks the beginning of a significant shift in our operations.

“This truck is not just a new addition to our fleet; it is a symbol of our dedication to sustainability and our goal to transition to zero emission vehicles by 2030. We aim to lead by example, demonstrating that sustainable practices can be seamlessly integrated into business operations, benefiting both the environment and the community,” Jayan said, reiterating that Al-Futtaim IKEA is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and sustainable innovation.

“We plan to gradually expand our fleet of zero-emission vehicles. For our customers, this means that their purchases will be delivered in a more environmentally friendly manner, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability in every aspect of our business.”

By integrating more zero emission vehicles into its fleet, IKEA aims to contribute towards the decarbonisation of the transport industry. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

A cost-effective sustainable solution

Beyond the environmental benefits, he also highlighted the operational advantages of electric truck.

“There are several operational advantages of electric trucks. Firstly, they offer significant cost savings over time due to lower fuel costs and reduced maintenance requirements. Electric trucks have fewer moving parts which means less wear and tear and fewer repairs. Additionally, electric trucks operate more quietly, reducing noise pollution,” Jayan added.