Best Fitness Deal: Ninebot Segway E2 Kickscooter

Pros

Three speeds, with maximum 20km per hour

Dual braking system

Hollowed-out tyres won't get punctured

Includes colourful atmospheric lights

Lightweight at 14.2kg

Cons

Load capacity is 90kgs

Doesn't have dedicated shock absorbers

If you’re looking for an e-scooter to traverse short distances, here's a light, affordable model: the Segway E2 e-scooter. It rides at a maximum speed of 20kmph, supported by a dual braking system. Besides the electric and drum mechanical braking, you get 22km on a single charge on hollowed-out tyres that measure 8.1 inches. Don't worry, this new design makes them far more shock-absorbing and puncture-proof. Equipped with colourful atmospheric lights that include nine different effects and tens of thousands of colour options, this Segway has a one-push folding system that makes it easy to load into vehicles or the Metro when you need to. Reviewers are impressed by its build quality, saying that even in hot, sunny weather, the E2 manages to last its full range.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh106.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86 and two years for Dh121.

Best Appliance Deal: Hoover 123L Retro Single-Door Fridge

Pros

Bright, eye-catching design

Spacious interiors

Built-in freezer

Defrost system

Cons

Door handle can become unstable with use

In a stylish retro design, Hoover’s 123L compact fridge is the perfect way to add a pop of colour to any room. The fridge features tempered glass shelves, and a fruit and vegetable crisper, with plenty of storage space in the door as well. A mechanical control and adjustable thermostat give you the ability to set the perfect temperature. Unlike most other compact fridges, this Hoover appliance also has an in-built freezer compartment and a defrosting system for hassle-free maintenance. Adil Abbas, a 22-year-old business graduate from the University of Wollongong, Dubai, bought this appliance a couple of years ago for his room, in order to store snacks and beverages. He said: “Every single person who would walk in would compliment the fridge. I didn’t expect it to be such a talking point!” You can pick from two colours - red and cream.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

Best Beauty Deal: Skin1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit Sun Serum

Sunscreens can have a watery texture, like this Korean sun serum. The Skin1004 Hyalu-Cica Water-Fit might be lightweight, but it still offers full broad-spectrum protection (SPF 50+ PA++++). It absorbs with a dewy finish, much like a hydrating serum, and soothes the skin using the iconic cica (Centella asiatica) and hyaluronic acid as its main ingredients. There are seven types of sprout extracts in the formula that brighten and tone the skin for additional benefits. Reviewers are so impressed with the texture that they lament the 50ml capacity. Oily skin users say it dries down completely after some time, doesn't sting the eyes and performs well under make-up.