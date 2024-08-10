Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Lenovo M10 Plus

Pros

Stellar display

Solid build

Competitive price

Cons

Bloatware

Middling camera performance, according to reviews

With a compelling combination of an excellent display and smooth performance, the Lenovo M10 Plus makes for a more than satisfactory purchase. With a micro-SD for expandable storage, a battery of 7,700mAh, and several USB ports, the Lenovo M10 has garnered several thumbs-up from Amazon reviewers. The base configuration comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with configurations available up to 4GB and 128GB, respectively, according to Jason. The speakers are Dolby Atmos-tuned and produce a rich sound, according to reviews. The display also sports a spacious 10.6-inch 15:9 IPS (in-plane switching) panel. The video is touted to be impeccable at 2K, and the colours are saturated, with good contrast. However, the software drawback is its bloatware and the camera’s performance is middling. The depth effect of the portrait mode is comparatively minimal, as compared to the front camera, some reviewers note.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh57, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh121.

Best Appliance Deal: Midea Pedestal Fan

Pros

Three speed settings

Adjustable height and tilt

7.5-hour timer

Remote control included

Cons

Can be noisy

A no-frills fan that still packs in all the features you’re looking for, Midea’s pedestal fan is a must-have for summer months in the UAE. Adnan Shaikh, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer in Abu Dhabi, said: “When my air conditioner just couldn’t cope with the summer heat, I bought this Midea fan for my bedroom. It’s a lifesaver! It works quietly and cools down my room quickly, and I can adjust the speed and timer with the remote control.” There are three speeds to choose from, along with different wind modes, which you can select via its LED panel, or through the remote control. You can set the fan to oscillate, and adjust its height as you prefer. The timer can be set for up to 7.5 hours – a useful feature for night use. Reviewers say it works well and is durable and reliable, but can be a little noisy at higher speeds.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Fitness Deal: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

When you’re on the move, it’s easy to forget to hydrate. Pick up a double-walled tumbler that will keep your water cooler for longer, leaving you feeling refreshed even when you’re facing UAE’s summer heat. Stanley’s Quencher comes in a variety of sizes, from 14 to 64oz, to help you keep on top of your water drinking goals. Although it looks big, its narrow base fits comfortably in car cup holders. The bottle keeps liquids either hot or cold for up to 12 hours, and it’s dishwasher-safe. So, whether you prefer iced tea or warm tea, an insulated bottle can keep you hydrated on the go.