Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website, on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Dreame X40 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Pros

12,000Pa powerful suction power

OmniDirt technology tackles heavy stains

Extendable brushes for edge-to-edge cleaning

Anti-tangle TriCut Brush (separate accessory)

7-in-1 auto base station care

Cons

Expensive

For high-performance cleaning with fantastic results every time, consider the newly launched Dreame’s X40 Ultra. First is a leap in suction power – 12,000Pa of suction makes it incredibly effective on thick rugs and carpets. Thanks to Mop Extend RoboSwing technology, it also has a new extendable side brush that automatically protrudes during vacuuming, when the robot detects wall corners, the bottoms of cabinets and other challenging zones. The device’s OmniDirt technology uses advanced colour and dirt detection to remove dirt, dust and spills. In fact, it’s clever enough to identify particularly stubborn stains, and wipes them down several times to ensure the area is spotless. An anti-tangle brush and a rising mop that lifts up to 10.5mm, to detect and avoid carpets, are also useful additions to this robot vacuum and mop. Once it’s done cleaning, the X40 Ultra returns to its base, where it simultaneously cleans its mop and washboard with 70°C hot water to eliminate stains and unpleasant odours. Reviewers like that they can control the device through voice commands, and set up schedules or change temperature settings via the smartphone app.

Best Electronics Deal: Samsung The Freestyle (2nd Gen)

Pros

Portable, compact design

Good video quality

Adjustable tilt and rotation

Control with voice assistants

Tap to mirror screen content

Cons

Limited connectivity options

Samsung’s The Freestyle is a compact, cylindrical projector with superior streaming capabilities. Where it stands out, however, is with its Gaming Hub – a section of Samsung’s smart interface that includes a range of cloud-based gaming services, such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more. This means you can connect to the projector with your wireless controllers and play games without even having to connect to a physical video game console. The projector comes with a cradle stand, where you can rotate it by 180 degrees and tilt it to 90 degrees. This essentially means you can even lie in bed and watch movies on your ceiling! It expands pictures to 100 inches, offers Full HD resolution, and supports HDR 10+ videos. You can conveniently control it with voice commands, thanks to built-in Alexa and Bixby, and connect via Bluetooth (you can even tap your smartphone on The Freestyle to mirror content on your screen). On the downside, connectivity ports are limited on this device – it only has a micro-HDMI port (no adapter cables included, you’ll have to purchase them separately).

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh145.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh103, and two-year extended warranty for Dh146.

Best Fitness Deal: King Smith WalkingPad R1 Pro

Pros

Three modes for running, brisk walking and walking

Easy portability with armrest and rollers

Stores upright or under the desk

Control speed with feet, hands-free

User weight limit at 110kg

Cons

The belt can shift around after unfolding

This King Smith Walking Pad R1 Pro is still foldable at the centre, despite having an optional handle. If you’re looking for greater speeds (10km per hour) and a supportive armrest, then this is your best space-saving option. You can walk, speed-walk or sprint, depending on the three modes. Thanks to its flat head, the R1 Pro can be stored upright against the wall. Reviewers mention how the handle makes retrieval from storage less strenuous, especially with the base rollers. The running area is slightly narrower than the Walking Pad P1 model (44cm), but the motor peaks at 1.25 horsepower, making the walking pad more powerful. We also like that the walking mode maxes out at 6km per hour for those who’d like a faster pace while working, and that the speeds can be controlled using just your feet. Compared to most under-desk treadmills on our list, this one accommodates a wider range of users with a load limit of 110kg.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh137.50 for 12 months with select banks. Get an in-home assembly service from a professional for Dh108.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two years for Dh162.