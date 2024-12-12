Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Appliance Deal: Philips Series 3200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Pros

LatteGo milk frothing system

Aquaclean filter

Easy maintenance

Cons

Plastic build

One of the best perks of owning a top-tier espresso machine is the ability to make café-quality drinks, like cappuccinos and lattes, right from the comfort of your own home—no need for a trip to the nearest coffee shop. But what if you don’t have professional barista skills? The Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo takes the guesswork out of the equation. With just one simple step, all you need to do is add coffee beans and milk, then press a button. It’s that easy. This machine’s intuitive operation makes crafting frothy, delicious beverages a breeze, even for beginners. Plus, its LatteGo milk system ensures silky, smooth foam with no hassle, so you can enjoy your favourite drinks in a fraction of the time. When it comes to maintenance, Philips has kept things simple. The brewing unit is removable, and the machine features dishwasher-safe parts, making clean-up a breeze. Though it doesn’t come with the advanced features of high-end machines, the Series 3200 offers value for its price, combining quality with ease.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh175.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh125 and two-year extended warranty of Dh178.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)

Pros

Premium design

Beautiful OLED display

Exceptional performance

All-day battery life

Cons

Pricey accessories

Even the lightest laptop is no match for a sleek tablet. All you need is the latest Apple iPad Pro, with a detachable Smart Keyboard – it’s more than capable of handling your daily notes, emails, photo edits, and other productivity and entertainment needs. The 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED (organic LED) display boasts exceptional colour accuracy, brightness, and contrast, as well as advanced technologies, like ProMotion, P3 wide colour and True Tone. With a 10-core central processing unit (CPU) in the M4 chip, and a 10-core graphics processing unit (GPU), as well as all-day battery life, you can use the iPad Pro for virtually everything – from gaming to watching Netflix and creating presentations. The latest tablet now has a USB-C connector for universal charging, as well as new features, like a built-in document scanner in the Tips app, which are useful for daily use.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh291.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh199, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh332, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh424.

Best Fitness Deal: Fitbit Versa 4

Pros

Built-in GPS and 24/7 heart rate tracking

Get access to over 40 exercise modes

Sleep score with sleep stages

Movement reminders every hour

Cons

Some features require a premium membership

We picked Versa 4, a 2022 iteration that has a large AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes) display, and a bigger screen, which means easier readings on the treadmill, under the barbell, or on a sunny day, you name it. You might find it light on the wrist, thanks to the soft, flexible sports band that supports it, so it's even comfortable to wear to bed. The Versa 4 goes above and beyond the basic step count and sleep score features – it lets you check your skin temperature stats, snore alerts, irregular heart rhythms, and active zone minutes. Here, the tracker buzzes to let you know your training is paying off, and you can add in more reps to stay in the zone for a bit longer. You don’t need a phone to track runs, rides and hikes, either, with its built-in GPS. The charge should see you through six days of average use.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh54.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two years for Dh66.