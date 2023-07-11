Amazon Prime members, are you ready to splurge and pocket massive savings? Prime Day 2023 kicked off on July 11 and will last until July 12, offering subscribers incredible deals across categories.

Just to give eager shoppers an idea - we're talking about savings on electronics ; appliances from Black and Decker, Nespresso and Siemens; beauty from Eucerin and Braun; and fashion from Guess, Crocs and Tommy Hilfiger. And there's plenty more!

This is but a glimpse of the ongoing sale, exclusively for Prime members. Not a member yet? There's no need to wait - you can sign up through a free 30-day trial today, followed by a monthly subscription fee of Dh16 only. Shopping via Prime gets you free, fast delivery, even from Amazon US and UK!

Amazon is taking savings further with instant bank discounts. So, if you're shopping with a MasterCard credit or debit card, use the code 'MC10' to get 10 per cent off this Prime Day. Those with the ADCB X MasterCard get 20 per cent off with the code 'ADCB20'.

It's the holiday season, so now's the time to bag your most coveted items, whether to dress a new home, prepare for a summer skincare routine or travel. Below are our top picks to give you a head start before anyone else.

1. Best Hair Tool Deal: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

Large barrel head for more coverage

Cool shot setting

Works quickly and effectively

Adds volume and waves

Nylon and tufted bristles might be difficult for curls

The TikTok-famous Revlov hot air brush can make the many hair tools in your vanity redundant. Dry, style and volumise your locks after wash day in one go - the unique oval brush creates bouncy, frizz-free waves in minutes. Switch from three heat speeds and lock your style in with the cooling option. It can get bulky in the hand, say reviewers, but the size is what helps them quickly style bigger sections. Reviewers love how easy it is to add waves, though the bristles may not be suitable for curls. Check out other dryer brushes.

2. Best Hair Removal Deal: Braun Silk-epil 9 9-538 Wet and Dry Epilator

Pros

Works dry or under water

Smartlight reveals hairs missed

Cordless for up to 50 minutes

Includes a facial epilator and a massage cap

Cons

Needs charge for nearly two hours

Snap up Braun's fastest and most precise epilator that leaves you with smooth skin for up to four weeks. Its tweezer technology has a wider, longer reach to capture hairs in one stroke. The Silk-epil 9 runs on two speeds, so you can always reduce the intensity when your skin's feeling sensitive. A built-in light even reveals the finest of hairs. Plus, this epilator works in the shower or out, being waterproof and cordless. Our pick also features three extras, including a high-frequency massage cap, a skin-contact cap and a bonus facial epilator tool. Though it can be painful for first-time users, reviewers say that the pain subsides over time, especially under warm water. Check out other hair removal options.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh33 and two years for Dh23.

3. Best Moisturiser Deal: Some By Mi Aha-Bha-Pha 30 Days Miracle Cream, 50ml

Your acne-prone skin will love this K-beauty treatment by Some By Mi. From its popular 30 Days Miracle range comes the AHA, BHA and PHA cream. These acids rub off dead skin cells, clear out pores and preserve skin moisture. What makes the moisturiser excellent for pimples is the 10,000ppm of tea tree extract, which is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. There's also a high concentration of 4-Cica complex, centella asiatica, to protect your skin barrier. Store it in the refrigerator to make the most of its cooling effect. Browse more acne-fighting products and other Korean skincare.

4. Best Sunscreen Deal: Nivea Sun Kids Lotion SPF 50+, 2x200ml

Skin experts repeatedly stress on sunscreen for children, and, if they're heading outdoors more often this holiday, pick up a two-pack sunblock by Nivea. Formulated for children's sensitive skin, the sunscreen protects them from ultraviolet A and B rays with a sun protection factor of 50+, helping to reduce the risk of sun allergies and long-term sun damage. It doesn't stain the clothes after a wash, either. Reviewers attest to the effectiveness against sunburns in children.

5. Best Cleansing Oil Deal: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

Add a cleansing oil to your skincare routine, to thoroughly unclog pores and melt make-up. This Japanese-branded cleanser has over 13,000 ratings on Amazon, now available for less than Dh100. The DHC product uses olive oil as its base, followed by rosemary leaf oil - all the vitamins and antioxidants help nourish and hydrate the skin. Reviewers have taken off sunscreen and waterproof make-up daily, reporting no breakouts.

6. Best Smart Home Device: Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Pros

Alexa understands English and Arabic

2MP camera for video calls

Play clips from Netflix, Prime Video and more

Mic and camera off buttons included

Cons

Might be too small for streaming TV shows

A wide range of Amazon’s Echo devices is on sale, from the newly launched Echo Pop to the rotating screen Echo Show 10. If you absolutely need a display, whether for monitoring the house or watching recipes, then the Echo Show 5 may be for you. Its five-inch screen has a 2MP camera, and it's just the right size for the bedside table. Ask Alexa to look up news, control other smart devices at home and remind you of important tasks. Reviewers use the Echo Show 5 as a live photo frame display, a smart bedside alarm and a video call interface.

7. Best Car Seat Deal: Chicco Gofit Plus Kids Booster Car Seat

Pros

Connects using LATCH system

Comfortable and well-padded

Lightweight with an easy carry handle

Armrests and cup holders

Cons

No backrest

In search of the best booster seat for your little one, this summer? Head out on road trips worry-free, with Chicco's GoFit Plus, an ergonomic seat with contoured design and double foam padding for bumpy rides. It secures to the car seat using the Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system, meaning it bypasses the car's seatbelts and latches onto the seat itself with its own anchors. Suitable for children aged four to 10, the GoFit Plus even has two dishwasher-safe cup holders and armrests. Mums and dads say that their little ones find the seat comfortable, especially when they can store their snacks in the console. It's also lightweight for easy carrying from one vehicle to the next. For full-sized car seats, check these out.

8. Best Perfume Deal: Swiss Arabian Rose 01, 50ml

Discover viral fragrances at their lowest price point, like the Swiss Arabian Rose 01. Often recommended by perfume influencers on TikTok, Rose 01 is more than just a floral scent. It's fruity, creamy and tarty. The bottle opens with light lychee, bergamot and pink pepper notes, which deepen into peony and Bulgarian rose, followed by vanilla and musk. This is a travel-sized edition, as well, so it's perfect for the purse. According to reviewers, Rose 01 lasts long, has a warm spiciness to it, and suits better as an evening fragrance.

9. Best Luggage Deal: Amazon Basics Hardside Spinner, 2-Piece Set

Shop for last-minute travel essentials, like check-in and carry-on bags. Amazon Basics offers a fantastic deal on two hard-side spinner suitcases, one 20-inch and the other 28-inch. The hard shell is durable and scratch-resistant, meant to withstand rough handling. Inside, there are three zippered pockets that store smaller items, and an interior divider for separating laundry. Both bags are expandable up to 15 per cent. Reviewers love the overall quality of the luggage, but lament the absence of built-in TSA locks.

10. Best Shoe Deal: Crocs Classic Platform Clog

Shop stylish footwear this Prime Day, including these Crocs platform clogs that are not only perfect for running errands but casual outings, too. The 1.6-inch outsole is slightly more elevated than the classic Crocs, and is often styled like platform shoes, paired with mid-calf socks. The back strap and upper can hold Jibbitz charms to further personalise your look. Buyers call it comfy when working long hours on their feet and find the pair easy to clean. See other trendy summer sandals.

11. Best Handbag Deal: Guess Women's Isidora Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of colour to your summer closet, with the Guess Isidora bag. This convertible crossbody bag can be worn using the chain strap or held by the short handle like a fashionable clutch. It has a quilted design, featuring antique bronze hardware on the flap closure and the logo. Our choice is a blue floral print that's bound to stand out from your collection of handbags. Shoppers in the reviews leave five stars on the beautiful design and add that it's bigger than it seems.

12. Best Sunglasses Deal: Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses

Nothing shields the eyes like a pair of Oakley sports sunglasses. If you have plans for a round of cricket, a marathon or any other sport under the sun, pick up these Flak 2.0 semi-rim polarised frames. With polarised lenses, you're getting glare-cutting power to see clearly even on the sunniest of days. The XL-sized frame offers peripheral coverage, too, and looks mighty hip with ellipse metal icon accents. Reviewers say that it cuts the glare of sunlight on water, cars, and the streets. Others come to replace the same pair after eight years of use.