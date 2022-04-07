As the clock ticks down to Eid, you may be sending out party invitations and looking around your home, wondering if anything needs to be updated or replaced. It’s a great time to get items you’ve been saving for, especially if you’re a Gulf News reader. Amazon is giving you an exclusive coupon to shop from a number of categories – furniture, kitchen, home, major appliances, tools, toys, sports, automotive, and lawn and garden – so you can enjoy five per cent off (up to Dh75)!

Just plug in the coupon GNOHL5 at check-out, between April 6 and April 19. Don’t forget to become a Prime member to get free, one-day delivery! Here are a few items we’ve curated, to get you started:

1. Berglander Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil 12 Piece With 1 Stand

If you’re cooking up a storm this Ramadan, it makes sense to have the best utensils to make that happen. This Berglander stainless steel set includes kitchen essentials, like a slotted turner, a potato masher, an egg whisk, a flexible spatula and more. The set comes with a holder so they are within reach when you need them.

2. Mahmayi Velvet Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Thinking of updating the living or dining area? This Mahmayi set of two chairs is made with soft velvet upholstery that’s extremely comfortable and easy to clean. With gold legs, it adds elegance and style to any room – use it as dining chairs or even accent chairs around the house! The chairs are easy to install, but you can also opt for free assembly by an Amazon professional.

3. Beauenty Microwave Shelf

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and counter space is prime real estate! But you can optimise the area with smart shelving options, like this handy microwave shelf. Use the surface for other appliances, tableware, spices, bottles and more. The shelf even has three removable hooks that you can use to hang oven mitts or hand towels. The best part? The shelf is extendable so that it fits every counter size and accommodates most microwave sizes.

4. Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bike Spare Tyre Mounted Rack

Safely transport your bikes around the city with this Allen Sports rack. The unique design makes it easy to set up – a metal frame ensures stability and a tie-down system individually secures each bicycle. It accommodates a wide range of bicycle frame styles and sizes, and is a must-have for sporty families.

5. Magnescape 132-Piece Magnetic Tiles

Make your child’s day this Eid, with a Magnescape toy that provides endless hours of fun and creativity. The magnetic building blocks help children with their motor skills, problem-solving, and shape recognition, so you’re investing in their physical and cognitive development. All the materials are non-toxic, BPA-free and lead-free.

6. Tefal Ultra Compact Barbecue Grill, 1700 Watts, Silver, Steel

If you’re planning a family barbecue this Eid, consider a compact, portable grill that will be your go-to appliance for all future picnics! Tefal’s grill has an adjustable hinge to adapt to the thickness of the food. It’s very easy to clean – its juice tray and non-stick coated plates are both dishwasher-safe. And it’s ultra-compact, so it’s easy to carry even with limited boot space in your car.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

7. Samsung Free Standing Dishwasher

Washing a whole slew of dishes after iftar may have convinced you to invest in a dishwasher. It’s a lifechanging purchase, since it takes care of a major chore and frees up a lot of your time. This Samsung dishwasher includes a Hygiene option, which increases water temperature to 70 degrees Celsius, enabling deep cleaning and killing off bacteria and germs. Even if you don’t fill up the appliance completely, it has the capability to wash half a load of dishes, giving you greater flexibility.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh114 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh162.

8. Decorative Green Kwai Plant, 1.6m

Plants around the home offer a rejuvenating boost to any room. But if you have pets or toddlers around, real plants can be difficult to maintain. A great solution is this decorative artificial plant that can be used both indoors and outdoors. At a healthy 1.6m tall, it brings a sense of calm to any space.

9. Black+Decker Hand Tool Kit (126 Pieces)

When anything goes wrong – from a dangerously loose screw behind your favourite picture on the wall, to a leaky pipe in the bathroom – make sure your home is equipped with a tool kit that you can use for quick fixes. In the long run, it’ll save you money when calling for repair services, especially for screws and bolts that just need a quick turn with the right tool. This Black+Decker tool kit has an assortment of products, from allen keys to adjustable spanners – just right for home or office use.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty.