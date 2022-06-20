The beginning of summer is the sale season across many popular online shopping stores. At this time, online platforms are actively offering customers many products at reduced prices. You can buy almost anything at a discount - from fashionable clothes to household appliances. We bring your attention to a round-up of the best summer 2022 sales from well-known companies – FARFETCH, Ounass, and Ubuy.

FARFETCH

Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Image Credit: Supplied

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform in the luxury industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today, the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques, and department stores. Thus, it is delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. The platform gives new customers a 10% discount on their first purchase. The bonus works after you activate the GULF10 promo code and is applicable to any order worth $200 or more.

Starting now, you can shop the best luxury brands at a discount when shopping on the website and FARFETCH app. Categories in the sale include:

Clothing and footwear

Loungewear

Fashion jewellery and fine jewellery

Homeware

Bags and accessories

The summer sale also applies to kidswear. For some items, the discount can be up to 70%.

Ounass

Ounass is an online store of fashion, beauty, and luxury products. More than 300 luxury brands from the Middle East and the whole world are represented here. Website guests can also learn interesting and useful information from the world of haute couture. The platform began its work in 2016 and it is the project of the well-known company, Al Tayer Group. You can place orders through the website and a convenient mobile application. The headquarters of the organization is located in Dubai. Residents of the UAE receive same-day delivery, and the store also accepts clients from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain. The Ounass bonus program provides numerous rewards under promotions and coupons.

In summer, the site is sure to arrange a large-scale sale. In 2022, the visitors have the opportunity to purchase at a big discount:

Clothes

Footwear

Bags

Jewellery

Household items

Beauty products

Accessories

Cost saving during the Ounass Spring Summer sale can go up to 60%. Today, the maximum discount can be obtained when buying cosmetics and mobile phone cases. You do not need a promo code to order a product at a bargain price. The discount is initially included in the offer price.

Ubuy

Ubuy's warehouses are located in Kuwait, the US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. Image Credit: Supplied

Ubuy is an international online marketplace that was launched in 2012. Since 2015, orders can also be placed through a mobile application. The company operates in more than 180 countries. Its warehouses are located in Kuwait, the US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. Such geographical expansion allows fast delivery to any area of presence. The platform offers millions of products from hundreds of popular global brands. The Ubuy catalog contains products of various categories, from clothing to children's toys and computer equipment. The company regularly holds promotions with bonuses for customers. The end of spring on the Ubuy website is traditionally marked by a summer sale. In 2022, participants of this event receive up to 30% discount – 10% off the goods’ price immediately + up to 20% cashback to the bonus account in their personal account.

The promotion applies to the following categories:

Household appliances

Summer clothes and shoes

Gadgets

Skin care and protection products

Home decor

Accessories

Refreshing drinks