1. Best Headphones Deal: Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Pros

30-hour battery life and fast charging

Music stops when wearer speaks or takes off the headphones

Noise cancellation adapts to environmental factors

Compatible with voice assistant

Choose from three colours

Cons

ANC is not manually adjustable

A good pair of headphones will drown out background chatter when you’re focused on studying, or will give you a luxurious audio experience when you’re winding down and listening to your favourite tunes. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 is a bestseller on Amazon, with reviewers attesting to its superior sound quality and comfortable fit. The headphones have a long battery life of 30 hours, and integrate useful technology, like eight mics that work together with Sony's Auto NC Optimiser to adjust cancellation levels, based on atmospheric pressure and wearing conditions. If you have your headphones on, and want to ask a classmate something, the Speak-to-Chat function automatically pauses any audio to filter in the outside world. The headphones work with voice assistants, and charge via the versatile USB Type-C cable. Do note that you cannot manually adjust the ANC (active noise cancellation) feature, though it’s possible to simply turn on the ambient mode as a solution. See other noise cancelling headphones.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh90.83 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Laptop Deal: HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

Pros

Edge-to-edge display, with touchscreen capabilities

Converts into a tablet

5MP webcam with shutter

10 hours of battery life; charges halfway in 30 minutes

Cons

No fingerprint login

A great choice for university students, the HP Envy x360 is a hybrid laptop that’s efficient, compact and perfect for on-the-go projects and study sessions. Its aluminium chassis is durable, even if you’re a little rough with it, and the two-in-one component of this device allows you to flip the screen by 360 degrees to transform it into a tablet whenever needed. You can even add an HP Pen if you’d like to take notes on this gadget. In terms of performance, the Envy x360 is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, and features a high bandwidth of 16GB that will seamlessly see you through demanding applications. With plenty of ports, like two USB 3.1 Type-A ports for rapid file transfers, a HDMI port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, this laptop is optimised for productivity. Check out other great laptop options for university.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh235 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Tablet Deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Pros

Screen-record lectures with note-taking on the Samsung Note app

Share content between two apps simultaneously

Expandable storage to up to 1TB

Lightweight at 508g

Includes cellular connectivity

Cons

No magnetic S Pen

Tablets have quickly become a standard in schools – they’re smaller than laptops, compact and lightweight, and come packed with educational apps. Our pick, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, has a vibrant 10.5-inch screen and a slim, 6.9mm profile that allows it to easily slip into backpacks and school bags. It has a large 128GB storage capacity, with the option of upgrading to 1TB via a microSD card. Students will especially love the Screen Recorder feature, which allows them to capture live online classes – they can even write notes on the content directly. The Samsung Note app allows people to tag memos by class or content, which they can sift through later. Parents can rest assured their kids are working within a safe learning environment – the Samsung Kids function provides full parental control. Check out other tablets for school use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh67.67 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Wi-Fi Router Deal: Amazon Eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 Router (Two-Pack)

Pros

Easy to set up

Backward-compatible with all devices

Well-supported ecosystem

Includes guest Wi-Fi system

Compatible with Alexa voice assistant

Cons

Paid subscription required to unlock more features

Now that your children will likely be using the internet a lot more, for research, projects, and homework, it’s worth investing in a mesh Wi-Fi system that guarantees a stable experience. Our full review of the Eero 6 found it to be an affordable solution to improve Wi-Fi across one’s home. The device is ready right out of the box, and it takes just a few minutes to set up. Video calls are more stable than before, and download speeds are far faster. When the kids are taking a break and gaming instead, they can enjoy a stable connection, even as you stream your favourite shows in high-definition 4K. This two-pack extends the coverage to all parts of your home, so that no one has to suffer mediocre internet speeds ever again.

5. Best Appliance Deal: Black+Decker Sandwich Maker, 4 Slot

Pros

Easy to use and clean

Compact, space-saving design

Warranty included

Cons

Not multi-functional

Whether at university or at school, a delicious sandwich can be the perfect lunch for students. Black+Decker’s appliance features an interchangeable sandwich and grill maker for a variety of quick meals and snacks. It has an easy push-down lock system that makes it a safe operation, and removable non-stick plates that are easy to clean. The compact shape of this sandwich maker means it’s ideal for both kitchens and dorm rooms, since it can be stored away easily after use. Reviewers find it to be great value for money, although some wish more plates were included to expand its functionality to waffles, pancakes and more. Check out other sandwich makers.

Bonus: Redeem 10% extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10AUG’ at checkout.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a two-year warranty.

6. Best Backpack Deal: Bluboon School Backpack

With over 1,170 4.6-star reviews, Bluboon’s variety of backpacks for teens is a bestseller on Amazon for good reason. First, there’s plenty of choice – 39 different versions to suit all sensibilities. Next, it’s built with storage in mind: there are plenty of pockets to hold A4 binders, books, and other essentials, with two side pockets on its exterior. The backpack is made from sturdy polyester that’s easy to wash, and its shoulder straps are both cushioned and have adjustable straps for comfort and support. Check out other backpacks for school and university students.

7. Best Bed Set Deal: Pizuna Cotton 3-Piece Bed Sheet Set, Twin Size, 400 Thread Count

A comfortable set of sheets is a dorm room essential. Try Pizuna’s cotton-sateen weave, which makes for a breathable, 400 thread count set of sheets in twin size. This set includes one flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and a pillowcase. Pick from 25 colours and enjoy the luxurious feel of a hotel bed, right in the campus dorm room. What else does your teen need for their dorm? Check out our list of essentials. https://gulfnews.com/best-buys/lifestyle/10-best-dorm-essentials-to-make-university-life-easier-in-uae-for-2023-1.1690832782242

Bonus: Redeem 10% extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10AUG’ at checkout.

8. Best Stationery Deal: Ginmylda A5 Notebooks, Spiral Bound (Six-Pack)

Organising their notes can help students remain successful as the school term progresses. These A5 notebooks by Ginmylda come in six assorted coloured covers, so students can assign one to each subject. Every notebook features 120 lined pages or 60 sheets, offering plenty of space for notes and reviews.

9. Best Writing Supplies Deal: Pentel Energel Rtx Retractable Liquid Gel Pen, Assorted Ink (Eight-Pack)

It’s likely students are going to run through their pens as the year wears on. Pick up a set of eight liquid gel pens in assorted colours so that they are prepared and organised. The fast-drying ink in Pentel Energel pens is great for notes since it leaves behind no smears or globs. This set has a 0.7mm stainless steel tip and writes medium lines. The pens are also refillable, saving you money in the future.

Bonus: Redeem 10% extra discount with Citibank by entering the code ‘CB10AUG’ at checkout.