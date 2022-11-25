Whether you want to stock up on skincare, or pick up perfume gift sets for family and friends, there’s no better time to shop than during noon’s Yellow Friday Sale . The shopping extravaganza runs from November 20 to 27, and that’s excellent news if you’re looking for beauty products, makeup, fragrances or styling tools – they’re all up to 70 per cent off! Check out our curated list of the top beauty picks from noon, this winter, which you can buy for yourself or as gifts for loved ones at a great price.

1. Best Eyeliner Deal: Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal Argan Oil Khol Eyeliner, Black

For all the parties and events you’ll be attending in the upcoming month, or just for everyday glamour, Maybelline New York’s Colossal Kajal is a handbag must-have. Blended with highly charged pigments, and argan oil, this eyeliner produces an intense black colour that lasts for up to 12 hours. Make it part of your daily makeup routine for beautifully defined eyes. It’s ophthalmologist-tested, dermatologist-tested and fragrance-free.

2. Best Lipstick Deal: KIKO Milano Double Touch Lipstick, Natural Rose

Go for all-day style and comfort with KIKO Milano’s Double Touch Lipstick, in a versatile natural rose colour. This two-step liquid lipstick combines base colour with lip gloss to produce an intense, long-lasting and radiant finish. Reviewers love how they can apply it before heading into work, and still find it looking fresh when they leave work, nine hours later. The dermatologically tested lipstick is smudge-proof and a handbag essential, this winter.

3. Best Mascara Deal: Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, Black

Maybelline New York’s Sky High mascara went viral on Instagram and TikTok, and we can see why. You’ll never go back to a three-step mascara routine once you’ve tried this quick and effective product. Reviewers say the formula feels extremely wet initially, but if you wipe the bristles of the exclusive Flex Tower mascara brush on the rim of the tube before applying it, you’ll be amazed by the results. The mascara thickens, lengthens and even curls lashes – all in one go. It exudes a natural, sophisticated look, and you can add on more coats for added thickness and drama, without worrying about clumpy lashes.

4. Best Lipstick Set Deal: theBalm Mini Meet Matt(e) Hughes Liquid Lipstick Set, Multicolour

Not all matte lipsticks are equal – many overly dry ones tend to make you wish you had used a chapstick instead. But that’s definitely not the case with theBalm’s Mini Meet Matt(e) Hughes lipstick set. With six vibrant, mini lipsticks in a range of shades, this collection makes for the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. Happy reviewers say they’re loyal, repeat customers of this brand, and appreciate the fact that the lipstick doesn’t crack, flake, or dry their lips out. Pick up the set right now, at a great discount!

5. Best Makeup Remover Deal: Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm, Purple, 125ml

This lightweight makeup remover from CLINIQUE has become a staple for most reviewers, who rave about its silky, gentle application and immediate results. The product transforms from a solid balm into an oil upon application, and effectively removes waterproof eye and facial makeup, sunscreen and even the effects of pollution. It’s 100 per cent fragrance-free, non-greasy, non-drying, and suitable for all skin types.

6. Best Facial Cleanser Deal: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

With the swipe of a cotton pad, Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water cleanses your skin of any dirt and impurities, removes makeup and even draws away the effects of pollution. The cleanser is formulated with micelles, which are tiny clusters of molecules that attach themselves to oil, makeup and debris like magnets. Ideal for sensitive skin, this facial cleaner has neither perfume nor alcohol, so it’s gentle and soothing. It’s easy to apply – just pour some drops onto a cotton pad, press lightly onto the face, eyes and lips for a few seconds without rubbing, and voila. Your skin is left soothed and cleansed – no rinsing required!

7. Best Sunscreen Deal: Eucerin Oil Control Sun Gel-Cream, SPF 50+, 50ml

Protect your face from the harsh sun, with Eucerin’s everyday facial sunscreen for oily and acne-prone skin. Unperfumed, ultra-light, and non-greasy, this sunscreen uses sebum-regulating Oil Control technology to give the skin an immediate, anti-shine effect that lasts up to eight hours. The Sun Gel-Cream also uses ingredients like glycyrrhetinic acid, which supports the skin’s DNA repair ability, and uses UV (ultra-violet) protection to reduce skin damage from both the sun and the high-energy visible light (HEVIS) that is all around us. Make this an essential part of your daily skincare routine, starting today.

8. Best Serum Deal: LA ROCHE-POSAY C10 Pure Vitamin C Serum, 30ml

An anti-ageing serum that’s suitable for all skin types, LA ROCHE-POSAY’s C10 Pure Vitamin C Serum leaves the skin feeling more radiant, soft and hydrated. Formulated with ingredients like salicylic acid, which clears up blemishes over time, ascorbic acid, which has been shown to get rid of dark spots, and hyaluronic acid, which retains moisture and repairs the skin, this little serum is a force to be reckoned with. While this product does include alcohol and fragrance, most reviewers say it does not dry up the skin or cause discomfort. However, those with extremely sensitive skin may want to try before they buy. To the rest, we say, add this serum to your skincare routine and enjoy healthier, more radiant skin!

9. Best Skin Brightening Serum Deal: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% and Zinc 1%, 30ml

There’s nothing better than affordable, science-backed skincare and The Ordinary is known for producing exactly that. This serum features niacinamide, a skin-brightening vitamin that has been proven to reduce redness, inflammation and even wrinkles. If you’ve always struggled with achieving an even skin tone, and deal with oily skin, try The Ordinary’s fantastic product. Reviewers rave about how it visibly reduces hyperpigmentation from blemishes, and love the fact that it works effectively on sensitive skin. Make sure to apply the serum thoroughly to avoid pilling – just a few drops to cover your entire face before you put on your moisturiser in the morning and evening.

10. Best Men's Perfume Deal: Hugo Boss Bottled Night for Men, 200ml

A perfect gift for both older and younger men, HUGO BOSS’ Bottled Night exudes an intense, spicy scent, with a distinctively masculine edge to it. The eau de toilette (EDT) has top notes of lavender and birch, middle notes of African violet and woody base notes of musk. Reviewers love the shape and colour of the bottle, in midnight blue and black, as it creates a sense of mystery and drama. Pick it up for yourself or a loved one, and take advantage of its Yellow Friday Sale discount!

11. Best Value Men's Perfume Deal: Rasasi Shuhrah Pour Homme, 90ml

A strong, masculine scent that lingers in the air, there’s nothing subtle about Rasasi Shuhrah. Evoking confidence and courage, this fragrance blends bergamot, frankincense, cedar wood, oak moss, and oud, with floral inflections like jasmine and rose, to create an earthy, woody scent. Reviewers say the perfume is undoubtedly strong, and lingers on your clothes for days; they prefer wearing it on formal occasions, since it evokes a distinguished, regal charm. It’s the perfect gift for loved ones, this holiday season.

12. Best Women's Perfume Deal: Roberto Cavalli Paradiso, 75ml

Want a fragrance that’s a keeper? Pick up Roberto Cavalli’s Paradiso – a refined, feminine scent – for yourself or a loved one. The woody fragrance of the Mediterranean combines with a refreshing bouquet of citrus notes and jasmine, finishing with warm undertones of cypress and pink laurel. The design of the bottle is inspired by the many facets of a diamond, and is a nod to the many different aspects of a woman’s personality. What’s not to love about this elegant perfume?

13. Best Gift Set Deal: Bath & Body Works Dark Kiss Gift Set

If you’ve got parties and events to look forward to, this holdiday season, and need to stock up on gift sets, consider this lovely one by Bath & Body Works. Its popular Dark Kiss line combines black raspberry, burgundy rose and dark vanilla bean to form an intense, appealing scent. The ready-to-give gift box includes a body lotion, fragrance mist and shower gel, making it the ideal gift for your party host, no matter what the occasion.

14. Best Hair Styler Deal: Joy Professional Ceramic Dryer and Styler, Black/Beige

Pros

Compact, portable design

Side combs help with detangling and removing frizz

Three settings

Cons

Not powerful enough for curly hair

This three-in-one styling brush is a travel essential, perfect for those moments when you want to style your hair but don’t have time to visit the salon. The ceramic device is lightweight and portable, and uses ionic technology to straighten your hair and remove frizziness. Choose from three settings – heat (for straightening), high (for blow drying and volumising) and low (for styling and polishing) – and stay in complete control of your look. The manufacturer recommends applying a serum or dry shampoo before using the device.

15. Best Hair Dryer Deal: dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Vinca Blue/Rosé

Pros

Strong airflow

Rapid drying

Ergonomic, comfortable design

Five magnetic attachments included

Three gifts included

Cons

Expensive

If you’ve been coveting dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer, you’re not alone. Several reviewers confess that they saved up their money to buy the innovative hair dryer, with many saying it’s worth it. Designed with intelligent heat control, the hair dryer has a small, powerful V9 motor and uses Air Multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure jet of air for fast, precise drying and styling. It’s a smart device, and measures air temperature over 40 times per second so that it's able to regulate the heat and prevent damage to your hair. Reviewers love its innovative accessories, from the flyaway attachment, which produces sleek, straight styles, to the diffuser, which disperses air evenly around curls, simulating natural drying and helping to reduce frizz. dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer will make for the perfect gift in the holiday season – it comes with a paddle brush, detangling comb, and a stylish case to store all the attachments. Grab the set while stocks last!

16. Best Beard Trimmer Deal: Braun BT3221 Beard Trimmer, Black/Volt Green

Pros

Includes 20 precision settings

Super-sharp, long-lasting blades

Decent battery life

Comes with a comb

Cons

Trimmer head is not waterproof

Long recharging time

An all-in-one beard trimmer that will quickly become part of your grooming and travel kit, Braun’s BT3221 Beard Trimmer has a lot going for it. An easy-to-use precision wheel allows you to choose from 20 length settings, from 0.5 to 10mm, making it easy to trim not just your beard but your hair, too. The device’s battery lasts up to 50 minutes at a time, and its ultra-sharp blades cut through even long or thick hair without tugging. Reviewers like that the beard trimmer’s head allows them to create contour edging, with sharp lines on the neck and cheeks. But they caution that the device needs 10 hours to recharge fully, so a little planning is necessary before use.

17. Best Hair Remover Deal: Philips Lumea IPL 9000 Series Hair Removal Device, Pink

Pros

Long-lasting; up to 450,000 flashes of light

SmartSkin sensor adjusts light intensity based on your skin tone

Can be used for sensitive areas

Includes attachments for different areas of the body

Cordless

Cons

Short battery life

Expensive

Save on trips to the salon by investing in this Philips Lumea IPL 9000 hair removal device. Using intense pulsed light (IPL) technology, it gradually helps prevent hair from growing back, leaving the skin smooth and hair-free. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and adjusts the light setting, removing any guesswork, but you can also use from one of five settings, based on your comfort level. The device comes with various attachments that target specific areas, like the face or underarms, and it works well even on sensitive areas. Reviewers say it’s extremely easy to use and they can see a marked difference when compared to more traditional forms of hair removal.

