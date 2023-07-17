When a friend or loved one shares the wonderful news that they are going to be new parents, the excitement and joy is contagious. Then comes the realisation that you’ll need to find the perfect baby shower gift – one that’s thoughtful and useful for the parents and new baby, too.

But what’s the best kind of baby shower gift? A cute little party dress or tux, or a bottle steriliser? Should you stick to the new parents’ gift registry, or get something that’s not on the list?

When it comes to baby shower etiquette, there are no rules – sometimes, the uniqueness of a gift makes it the most memorable. Other times, parents will appreciate contributions to the big-ticket items they need to purchase, like strollers and car seats.

We spoke with new mums, who shared some of their favourite baby shower gifts. Check out our curated list below, based on their recommendations and top-rated reviews.

1. Best Baby Swaddle: KeaBabies Organic Baby Swaddle Sleep Sacks (Pack of 3)

When Zaina Khan, a mum of two, based in Bengaluru, India, gave birth to her second daughter in November last year, she discovered the swaddle sack was a lifesaver: “When Yusra was born, she kept feeling cold with the regular cotton swaddle wrap, and kept crying in the hospital. But when we wrapped her in the snuggle pod, she felt a lot more snug. She used to sleep for hours in it, and we used it even after we returned home from the hospital. I’d gift these to any new mom in the blink of an eye!” Try KeaBabies’ swaddle wraps – made with organic cotton, they’re buttery soft, and use two-way stretch fabric technology for added durability. They’re suitable for infants up to four months (or up to a weight of nine kilograms).

2. Best Formula Dispenser: Baby Brezza Formula Pro Advanced, Rose Gold

Pros

Fully customisable

Works with all bottle sizes and brands

Easy to use

Cons

Expensive

A catalogue of expensive but useful items usually follow the arrival of newborns, all geared to make it easier for new parents to raise them. You can help ease the financial stress on your loved ones by buying a big-ticket item for them, like this formula dispenser by Baby Brezza. Dubai resident Nabila Usmani, who gave birth to twin girls Dua and Alaya in March this year, highly recommends this appliance since it saves time and energy – something new parents are seriously lacking in the first few months after they have a baby. She said it’s very easy to use: “It’s the best! Press a button and the milk is ready.” All you have to do is add the formula into the container. Then, you can decide how much milk you require, by selecting the volume in one-ounce increments. There’s no measuring involved, no mixing and no fuss.

3. Best Baby Monitor: Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount

Pros

Real-time footage and audio

Compatible with iOS, Android, Kindle, Echo Show devices

Audio plays even when the phone is locked

Get sleep statistics and highlight reel every morning

Breathing Band to monitor breathing

Cons

Can be too complicated for first-time users

The Nanit Pro is one of the most advanced baby monitors out there, and our top pick in 2023. What’s unique about it is that it conducts sleep studies in the absence of parents. All they have to do is set up the 1080p HD (high definition) camera in or near the crib and get clear footage of their little one delivered to their phone via the app. It also comes with a Breathing Band for detecting movement, which the baby wears. Besides real-time motion notifications, parents can get alerted when their baby cries or the temperature in the room fluctuates. It also plays white noise and nature sounds to ease a child's restless nap. The Pro Camera comes with a wall mount, as well.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh80 and two years for Dh113.

4. Best Nail Trimmer: Frida Baby Electric Nail Buffer

Babies’ nails can grow long and sharp, but they’re so tiny, they’re often difficult for new parents to cut or trim. That’s why both Khan and Usmani recommend buying an electric nail trimmer. Usmani said: “These nail fillers are a life saver. I was petrified that I would have to cut their nails with a nail cutter, but these are a game changer.” Parents can grip Frida Baby’s Electric Nail Buffer like a pencil and use its four interchangeable buffer pads to buff and shape tiny nails and cuticles. It’s easy to change speed and direction, and the LED light helps parents stay focused and precise while trimming.

5. Best Baby Lounger: DockATot Deluxe+ Dock, Ginger Chambray

For the first few months of their lives, babies are usually on their backs or stomachs. Usmani recommends DockATot’s range of baby loungers to keep little ones comfortable during this time. These high-quality, portable nests support babies when they’re lounging, during play time and rest. It’s a convenient spot for quick diaper changes (just add a changing mat) and baby massages, as well. Made with 100 per cent woven cotton, the dock’s design mimics the womb and is extremely comfortable for babies up to eight months old.

6. Best Baby Bouncer: Ingenuity Keep Cozy 3-in-1 Grow with Me Baby Bouncer

A baby bouncer is another great gift for little ones, who can use it for several years (until they’re 18kg). Ingenuity’s 3-in-1 bouncer comes with a detachable toy bar, and a removable newborn bolster – both the seat pad and bolster are machine-washable. Parents can select from three modes – bounce, rock or stationary seat. A five-point harness keeps kids secure for hours of comfortable play.

7. Best Baby Carrier: BabyBjörn Baby Carrier One

As our best-rated baby carrier for 2023, the soft, structured BabyBjörn One is ideal for children between 4 to 15kg. It has a lot going for it, from multiple adjustment points on the straps that help parents and children find a comfortable, custom fit, to a customisable seat width that parents can alter as their baby grows. Reviewers say the carrier is very easy to use. It has a key difference when compared to most other carriers: you attach it before you pick up your baby, making it a significantly more direct and safer technique. However, do note that it’s pricey for a structured carrier, and needs to be drip dried, so it may take longer to dry out after a wash, in humid conditions.

8. Best Diaper Bag: Ruvalino Baby Backpack

With thousands of five-star ratings, Ruvalino’s diaper bag is bound to be exactly what new mums and dads are looking for. The bag has a whopping 16 pockets, along with two big, zipper-closed compartments, so it’s easy to organise and locate urgent items. It’s spacious enough to hold all of baby’s essentials, without appearing bulky. There are lots of ingenious aspects to this backpack, too - a pocket on the side lets you pull out wipes directly, and there’s a foldable changing pad included. The backpack is waterproof, and has a padded pocket for a laptop, too. The best part? There are loads of colours and prints to choose from, suited to all tastes.

9. Best Stroller: Babyzen Yoyo2 Stroller, Ginger

Pros

Machine-washable anti-UV fabric

Shock-absorbing wheels that navigate tight corners well

Lightweight, steers with one hand

Stores into cabin baggage easily

Storage basket has 5kg capacity

Cons

Backrest recline is limited, say reviewers

Strollers are likely the single-most expensive baby gear item new parents will have on their wishlist. If you’d like to pitch in and help them out, then consider the Babyzen Yoyo2. This stroller has a frame that supports a growing baby from infancy to toddlerhood, all the way up to 22kgs in weight. Its seat and suspension wheels prop open smoothly with just a flick of the wrist, and fold back down into a form as compact as a shoulder bag, complete with a padded shoulder strap. For parents who are constantly on the move, even without a car, the Yoyo2 makes hopping on and off public transport a breeze. The 6.2kg stroller steers with just one hand, too. A five-point harness secures the child in a comfortable seat that has a multi-position reclining backrest, all made from an anti-UV waterproof fabric. Mums and dads get to store essentials in the zipped back pocket and other supplies in the spacious 5kg-capacity basket. Reviewers say they've opted for the Yoyo2 as their travel stroller, since it's easy to fold, has a petite form and turns tight corners well. Check out other strollers.

