When you have a baby in tow, but need to be hands-free, look no further than a baby carrier. These infant carriers are usually comfortable enough to wear for hours, but the best ones are easy to put on by yourself, and easy to wash.

With so many different kinds out there, however, picking out one that’s the right fit for your family can be confusing. There are different options, from simple fabric wraps to structured carriers to rugged, backpack-style frame carriers. If you’re still expecting your baby or have never tried one on before, it can be even more perplexing. Which one is best?

1. Best Overall: BabyBjörn Baby Carrier One

Pros

Adjustable seat width

Easy to put baby in

Comfortable for parents

Cons

Expensive

Not easy to keep clean

A soft, structured baby carrier, BabyBjörn One is ideal for children between 4 to 15kg. It has a lot going for it, from multiple adjustment points on the straps that help parents and children find a comfortable, custom fit, to a customisable seat width that you can alter as your baby grows. Reviewers say the carrier is very easy to put on. It has a key difference when compared to most other carriers: you attach it before you pick up your baby, making it a significantly more direct and safer technique. However, do note that it’s pricey for a structured carrier, and needs to be drip dried, so it may take longer to dry out after a wash, in humid conditions.

2. Best Baby Wrap: Baby K’tan Original Baby Wrap

Pros

Easy to use

No extra fabric tail

Five different positions

Cons

Layers can get warm

No adjustments

If you want a baby wrap without all the convoluted wrapping and twisting that usually comes with it, pick up Baby K’tan’s cosy carrier. This special wrap design features two loops of fabric linked together, making it easy to put on before you hold your baby. Reviewers love how soft and stretchy the fabric is, thanks to the use of 100 per cent cotton. It’s ideal for babies between 4 to 15kgs, and can be positioned in five different ways, allowing you to face your baby forward, backward or to the side. However, if you and your spouse are not of average size and shape, it can be a challenge to get this wrap to fit – there are no adjustments.

3. Best Ergonomic Carrier: LÍLLÉbaby Complete All Seasons Ergonomic 6-in-1 Baby Carrier

Pros

360-degree positioning for baby

Good for all seasons

Built-in lumbar support for parents

Choose from 13 colours

Cons

Hand wash only

Wondering how your back will hold up when you carry your baby around all day? LÍLLÉbaby has considered the same question, and it shows in its build and design. This ergonomic carrier features heavily cushioned straps and lumbar support, with a thick strap across the back to help distribute the weight of the baby. While all this extra padding does make the carrier heavier than others on our list, at 500g, it has a number of helpful features. There are six ways to carry your baby (including front-, back- and hip-carry positions), and the carrier includes built-in storage to keep essentials close by. Reviewers mention that they wish they could toss the carrier in the washing machine when it gets dirty, but unfortunately, it’s a ‘hand wash only’ product. Still, the sturdy carrier will last for ages – it can hold toddlers up to 20kg.

4. Best for Multiple Children: TwinGo Original Baby Carrier

Pros

Tandem carrying

Converts into two single carriers

Easy to use

Customisable

Cons

Front carrier cannot be made front-facing

If you have twins or your children have a small age gap, TwinGo’s tandem baby carrier will come in handy. The carrier keeps your hands free, even as you hold two babies – one on your chest and one on your back. The setup keeps weight evenly distributed, with ergonomic positioning for your children. With thick, padded straps that support the wearer, and various adjustments to fit multiple caregivers, the carrier is fully customisable. There’s a small cotton hood on each carrier that you can pull out to give your little one a little shade. Reviewers say the best part is that the tandem carrier converts into two single carriers when needed, so both mum and dad can hold a child.

5. Best Budget: Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier

Pros

Affordable

Lightweight

Machine washable

Four different positions

Cons

Less padding in shoulder straps

For a great price, this structured carrier from Infantino performs just as well as big-budget options – it has over 42,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon for good reason! Reviewers say it’s lightweight and quite comfortable to wear, although the supportive padding in the shoulder straps is a little thinner than in other carriers. Even so, you can adjust it at the waist and shoulders, and place your baby in four positions – facing in (with a narrow seat for babies and a wider seat for toddlers), facing out, and on your back. The Infantino Flip is machine washable and also includes a handy Wonder Cover bib to protect your clothing and the carrier.

