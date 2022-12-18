Don't put a pause on your travel plans at the thought of flying with a full-sized buggy. Your little one can be just as comfortable in a compact, lightweight stroller designed for bumpy roads, narrow aircraft corridors and tight city corners. Travel strollers fold and unfold quickly, so that you can spend more time exploring with your child and less struggling between transfers.

Compared to daily, heavy-duty strollers, these buggies have a slightly different set of criteria that mums and dads will want to consider before buying. We spoke to our baby gear expert for advice and asked them about popular travel strollers in the UAE.

"In the UAE, especially Dubai, travel strollers are very compatible with families, because it's a happening place. The public is always out and about, so most families prefer travel strollers for their children," said Greeshma Chand, a business development specialist at Paper Planes Baby & Child, a Dubai-based online store that retails and rents premium baby gear.

According to Chand, a travel buggy is lighter than the traditional stroller, ideally weighing up to 6.5kgs, and features a folding technique that makes the stroller incredibly compact for carrying. Go for a chassis that has some suspension in the wheels, she adds, so that the stroller absorbs shock and doesn't jostle the baby.

"As a mum, I was somebody who would look at the colours and design first, but these aspects are not as important as how comfortable and durable a stroller should be for your child," said Chand.

Our expert picks the Cybex Libelle stroller as your best bet for a compact travel stroller. It weighs 5.9kgs, folds into a carry-on travel bag and fits into the overhead cabin easily. Other choices for travel include the popular Babyzen Yoyo2 stroller, Cybex's Eezy S Twist series, Bugaboo Ant stroller and Leclerc's Magic Fold Plus.

Find out more below to pick the perfect buggy to meet your family's needs. We've curated a list of travel strollers that can be shopped from Amazon; you can get free, one-day delivery on Prime-eligible products.

1. Best Overall: Cybex Libelle Stroller, River Blue

Pros

Ultra-compact folding form for storage in cabins, under the seat and in car trunks

Front-wheel suspension

Lightweight, at 5.9kgs

UPF 50+ sunshade

Unfolds with one hand

Cons

Needs both hands to collapse

Recline can be better

Libelle is Cybex's lightest stroller, weighing an incredible 5.9kgs, for babies six months old and up. It has a lean frame, front-wheel suspension and an ultra-compact tri-fold form, after which, the collapsed stroller stands on its own. The Libelle buggy can be carried in one hand when collapsed, which means transfers from the car to the city streets will be a stress-free experience for parents. The integrated XL sun canopy shields your baby from the sun with a UPF 50+ rating. It features a near-flat recline position for naps and a leg rest for comfortable lounging. Reviews say the under-seat basket is spacious enough to fit diapers, water bottles and outerwear. While the travel bag is sold separately, you can still fit the stroller into any fabric tote. Several have taken it up to the aeroplane with ease, and are surprised at how small it folds. But they do note that collapsing the buggy can take both hands.

2. Best Easy Fold Stroller: Leclerc Magic Fold Plus

Pros

Lightweight aluminium chassis at 6.6kgs

All-wheel suspension for absorbing impact

One-touch fold and unfold mechanism

Comes with a UPF 50+ sunshade that's waterproof, and a cup holder

For newborns and up

Cons

Folded form is not as compact as Libelle

Suitable for newborns all the way up to five years of age, the Leclerc Magic Fold Plus is slightly heavier than our best overall, at 6.6kgs, but follows the same principle of eliminating complex folding systems. "The Magic Fold Plus is great for day-to-day city life and travelling. It has a one-touch fold and unfolding mechanism, making it effortless," said Chand. This travel stroller has an all-wheel suspension, a magnetic five-point buckle for quick strap-ins, a removable bumper bar and dedicated attachment points for a diaper bag. The fold isn't as compact as the Libelle, but the buggy fits into an overhead cabin. It even comes with a cup holder on the side.

3. Best for Travel and Everyday Use: Cybex Eezy S+2 Stroller

Pros

All-terrain wheels ensure a smooth ride

Suspension wheels

Opens and collapses with one hand

Large UPF 50+ sun canopy

Flat recline

Cons

Not a compact fold for the overhead cabin

Dubbed as a family traveller, the Cybex Eezy S+2 is a heavy-duty travel buggy that weighs 7.6kgs and can fit an infant car seat. It's suitable for newborn babies, thanks to the full-recline position, all the way up to four years of age or 22kgs. This travel stroller cruises over all terrains, from sandy beaches to city sidewalks, with its smooth front-wheel suspension. Compared to other strollers in this list, the Eezy S+2 has an XXL sun canopy for maximum shade. The fold mechanism is single-handed, but even in its most compact form, it might not work as a carry-on for flights. Reviews say the stroller wheels are buttery smooth, and the comfy padding in the seat keeps their baby happy. Most recommend it for everyday city use.

4. Best Budget: Beberoad R2

Pros

One-hand folding mechanism

Lightweight at 6.12kgs

All-wheel suspension

UPF 50+ sun canopy

Includes a travel bag

Cons

Harness seems small for older babies, say reviews

Mums and dads in the reviews can't stop raving about this budget find. The Beberoad R2 Pro supports babies up to three years old, and only weighs 6.12kgs (13.6lbs). Much like other lightweight travel strollers, it folds using one hand and features all-wheel suspension, at an affordable price. The best part is that a travel bag comes with your order, as well as a rain cover and a cup holder. Families reporting back after their vacation say the stroller moves smoothly on the roughest of terrains and call it a budget alternative to the Babyzen Yoyo2. It also fits in the overhead cabin without issue. However, the stroller belt seems to be a tight fit for toddlers aged two and up.

5. Best Lightweight Stroller: GB Pockit Air All-Terrain Ultra-Compact Travel Stroller

Pros

Lightest stroller on the list, at 4.6kgs

Mesh backrest and includes padded inlay

Folds small and stores easily in aeroplane cabins

Great for airport commute

Cons

Doesn't roll over rough paths well, note reviews

Flat, stationary sun canopy

If the strollers above are still not light enough for you, try the GB Pockit Air, weighing just 4.6kgs. This means the travel buggy collapses into a handbag-sized package that's carry-on compliant. Despite its lightweight form, the stroller is designed to run through all kinds of terrain, thanks to the double wheels. The backrest is made of breathable mesh fabric to keep your baby cool on warm days, but there's an included padded inlay for winter nights, too. It's suitable for infants six months old, up to 22kgs. Parents who have travelled with their little ones, say the experience was a breeze, especially because of how quickly the buggy collapses when you're flying with other luggage, too. Others mention how it wheels right into the aeroplane and pops into the cabin, saving you the trouble of checking it in. If you're looking forward to a smooth airport commute, this travel stroller is it. But do note that the sun canopy is flat and stationary overhead.

