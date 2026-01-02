7 best Jasmine perfumes for 2026 to smell like a fresh start in the UAE

Bold, but jasmine, that's the essence of the Tom Ford Jasmin Rouge Eau de Parfum. This perfume presents a captivating twist on the traditional floral notes, blending the rich, intoxicating essence of jasmine with unexpected, spicy accents. At its heart lies jasmine sambac, which is complemented by a blend of spices, including cardamom and ginger. This contrast of fresh florals with spicy warmth creates a unique experience. The fragrance is further enriched by creamy sandalwood, amber, and vanilla, giving it an earthy depth that lingers long after application. Jasmin Rouge is quite daring and bold, making it perfect for those who want to stand out and make a statement. With its rich, complex composition, this perfume is ideal for evening wear or special occasions, offering a sophisticated yet daring take on jasmine.