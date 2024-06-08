Eid Al Adha is around the corner, and it’s a great time to make sure your loved ones know how much they are loved and valued.

While gadgets and trending gifts are always welcome, there’s something special about receiving a luxurious gift that’s made with the best-quality materials or ingredients. Often, they are handcrafted by artisans, or meticulously designed and packaged, so that just opening the gift is an experience worth remembering.

If you’d like to splurge this Eid, and give a special token of affection to your friends or loved ones, we’ve got you covered. Our carefully curated list is based on top-rated reviews on Amazon, and viral trends that focus on the best of the best.

Pick it up with a Prime membership and get it delivered well in time for Eid. don't forget to check out discounts on Amazon, thanks to its Eid Al Adha Sale!

1. Best Unique Gift: Dyson Zone WP01 Headphones

Pros

Active noise cancellation

Good sound quality

Pleasant air purification experience

Cons

Feels bulky

Volume is low, say reviewers

A pair of headphones that can purify the air for you? It’s possible, with Dyson’s Zone headphones. The subject of much debate when they were released last year, these are the world’s only active noise-cancelling, air-purifying headphones. Reviewers say the ANC (active noise cancellation) works well, especially when you use it outdoors or in public transport. According to Dyson, eight active noise-cancelling microphones monitor surrounding noise 384,000 times a second, and work to cancel background noise. Sound quality is great, with ultra-low distortion, clear bass, mids and highs, but volume is a little lower than they’re used to, say some reviewers. The air purification technology, as expected from Dyson, is excellent – electrostatic filters capture viruses and 99 per cent of ultrafine particulates, while activated carbon filters remove fumes and odours. It produces a continuous stream of purified air to the nose and mouth as you use the device. Another bonus? Your gift recipient will look like a superhero when wearing it.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh140.17 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Speaker Gift: Bang & Olufsen Beosound Emerge Bookshelf Wi-Fi Speaker

Pros

Elegant, premium design

Loud, crisp sound

Intuitive controls

Cons

Not durable or waterproof

An elegant gift that seamlessly blends into one’s home décor, Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Wi-Fi speaker looks like a hardcover book. The speaker has been constructed with premium materials, like oak wood and knitted fabric, to achieve its beautiful design. Despite its ultra-slim form factor, it offers full-range, ultra-wide 180-degree sound. Reviewers say they are surprised by how loud and clear the audio quality is – it’s loud enough to fill a big room. The top of the speaker houses volume and playback controls, while the back features connectivity ports. You can use the brand’s app for graphic EQ adjustment and tune the speaker to your liking. The device supports Google Assistant, and also connects to Spotify, Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh314.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, and two-year extended warranty for Dh323.

3. Best Appliance Gift: Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Pros

Precision gooseneck spout

Heats at desired temperature

Brew stopwatch

Keep warm function

Cons

Max fill line is misleading, some reviewers say

Know someone who loves their drip coffee? Stagg’s 900ml EKG electric kettle is a beautifully designed appliance – all black, with walnut wood accents – that is sure to win their heart. Its long spout allows users to control the stream of water precisely when they make pour-over coffee. They can set it to their desired temperature, as well, via the sleek LCD display. A built-in brew stopwatch lets them time coffee extraction for the best flavour. Reviewers especially love the temperature hold function, which keeps water at their desired temperature for up to an hour. Some, however, caution that it’s best to fill water much below the maximum fill line (not right at it), otherwise it tends to spurt out, which can be hazardous.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh74.38 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh52, and two-year extended warranty for Dh73.

4. Best Homeware Kettle Gift: MacKenzie Childs Flower Market White Tea Kettle

Known for its imaginative, whimsical designs, MacKenzie Childs’ enamel tea kettle is handcrafted to perfection. This Flower Market White style kettle is hand painted, and will look beautiful when your gift recipient both serves it and stores it in their crockery cabinet. The heavy-gauge, hand-glazed steel underbody of this kettle has undergone hand-applied transfer decoration, and is rimmed in bronze stainless steel. The overall effect is classic and cottage chic, so pick this up for a tea lover among your friends and family.

5. Best Perfume Gift: Kurkdjian Maison Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum

A fragrance that’s been on everyone’s minds recently, at least on social media, Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is often described as “unforgettable”, by reviewers. Although it needs an acquired taste for its bitter almond note and animalic ambergris accord, the Extrait version of the original scent is rich and intense, giving it a luxurious aura and longer-lasting sillage. The blend is infused with saffron that lends to its slightly metallic amber accords; you'll also find soft cashmere wood that adds a powdery effect, together with multi-faceted notes of jasmine from Egypt. If you’d like to present this gift to someone who attends black-tie events often, this perfume is going to be their trusty companion.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh248.08 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Bath Gift: Sutera Stone Bath Mat

A bath mat may sound like a quirky gift idea, but hear us out: this is the crème de la crème of bath mats. Sutera’s stone bath mat went viral on social media last year, for its almost magical ability to dry instantly. It’s made from a natural diatomaceous earth material, which is non-slip and soft under the feet. There’s minimal maintenance involved – it dries in minutes and always looks clean. Over 5,000 reviewers give this 4.2 stars, saying they’re never going back to fabric mats.

7. Best Chocolate Gift: A Gift Inside Signature Ghirardelli Gift Basket

You can’t go wrong with a basket full of goodies. This Chocolate Delights gift set features all the classics from the popular American brand Ghirardelli: 12 assorted chocolate squares that include 60 per cent cacao dark chocolate, milk chocolate, dark chocolate sea salt almond and caramel filled squares. There are also three full-sized bars, and a decadent dipped and drizzled treat made with milk chocolate covered pretzel twists, dark chocolate covered graham crackers and dark chocolate drizzled caramel corn. Artfully arranged in a basket and tied with a ribbon, it’s ready to gift as soon as you received it.