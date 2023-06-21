With just days to go, shoppers are locking down on their Eid Al Adha purchases, from food preparations to dressing their homes . On your shopping sprees, you might have eyed a present or two for family and friends you'll be seeing this holiday. But, how do you fit them all into a fixed budget? Allow us to take you through the best deals on Amazon right now, so that you can wrap up fragrance bundles, luxury luggage, coffee makers and more, from the comfort of your home.

So, while you shop for Eid gifts, take some time out to prep your skin and plan your outfits with us. A Prime subscription will help you save on delivery costs and get these items to you as soon as today!

1. Best Family Gift: Smeg Espresso Coffee Machine

Pros

Prepares espresso, cappuccino and latte

15-bar pressure pump

Adjustable water hardness, temperature and strength

Comes with a milk frothing wand

Stunning to dress the kitchen with

Cons

Expensive

Nothing spells luxury quite like a Smeg appliance. Delight your parents with a sleek black espresso coffee machine by the Italian brand, and watch it instantly elevate their kitchen. With rounded corners and a polished surface, this 1950s-inspired machine prepares espresso, cappuccino and latte. It uses a 15-bar pressure pump and an attached milk frother to deliver cafe-like results. They can adjust the coffee temperature to their liking, from piping hot to comfortably warm, as well as the water hardness, coffee length and the number of cups. For taller cups, all they have to do is remove the cup tray to make space for more coffee. But, don't just take our word for it - reviewers leave five stars, commending the space-saving size, delicious espresso and ease of use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh149.25 for 12 months with select banks. Get an extra 10 per cent off with a Citibank card when you enter the code 'CBJUN10' at checkout.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

2. Best Tech Gift: Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones

Pros

Up to 20 hours of battery life

Adds richness back to any audio

On-body controls for playing and pausing

Voice assistant compatible

Built-in mic for calls

Cons

No active noise cancellation (ANC)

An audiophile in your midst will love these discrete earbuds by Sony. With an in-ear form factor, the WF-C500s are lightweight and rest comfortably inside the cavity. Buttons on the back let you play, skip and stop tracks without having to look at a screen. The best part about its inner workings is the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), which restores high-frequency elements and richness to your favourite songs. The set comes inside a stylish cylindrical case that extends the listening time to 20 hours. Plus, you can expect clear calls with the built-in mic, wherever you are, especially when your hands are full. Users point out how the equaliser (EQ) on the app gives them more options to tweak the audio to their liking. Since these are in-ear buds, there's some passive noise cancellation to be had. They also add that it works great with audiobooks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh29.

2. Best Travel Gift: Delsey Paris Cruise 3.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Pros

Beautiful luggage with rose-gold details

TSA-approved lock on each

Expandable compartment

Double spinner wheels

Overweight indicator

Cons

Hard shell makes it easier to dent

Know a family member or friend jetting off for the long weekend ahead? Wish them safe travels with a three-piece luggage set by Delsey Paris. Inclusive of a 21-inch carry-on, the hardshell set is constructed of lightweight and durable polycarbonate material to last travellers for years. It comes in platinum with rose-gold accents for anyone wanting to fly in style. There's an expandable compartment inside, along with a mesh divider to separate belongings. Everything is secured by a TSA-approved three-dial lock. A feature that's rare to come by is the overweight indicator on the medium and large models, which saves a flier from paying charges at the check-in counter. Reviewers say the double spinner wheels on a Delsey bag are the best they've found, and others return to replace their decade-old models from the brand. For more options, check out expert picks of carry-on and check-in bags.

Bonus: Get an extra 10 per cent off with a Citibank card when you enter the code 'CBJUN10' at checkout.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a five-year warranty.

3. Best Fashion Gift: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Casual Mini Reporter Bag

Instead of wrapping up another wallet, offer the men in your life more options to carry their daily essentials. Tommy Hilfiger's casual mini reporter bag is an excellent choice for a dad, brother or partner. It has a one-litre capacity, a simple and clean finish and a bonus zippered pocket on the front. Reviewers love the smooth polyurethane material and find the bag to be practical for everyday use, with its adjustable crossbody strap. What's more, you're getting nearly 50 per cent off on sale, so snap it up before stocks run out. You might want to browse handbags for women here, too.

4. Best Beauty Gift: Pyunkang Yul Skincare Set By YesStyle

Surprise a K-beauty skincare enthusiast in your life with this care package by Pyunkang Yul, one of many popular brands in South Korea. Composed of three essentials, users will start with the Low pH Pore Deep Cleansing foam to wash away dead skin cells and impurities, and then follow it up with the Essence Toner formulated with Korean herbal ingredients. Next, the Nutrition Cream locks all the hydration in by using shea butter and milk vetch root extract. This mini travel beauty set is great for anyone with sensitive or acne-prone skin. It comes in instantly wrappable packaging, say reviews, and note the fantastic results they get in just two days of use.

6. Best Home Gift: SAIDKOCC Round Incense Burner (Beige Travertine Stone)

Greet your family with a new incense holder for Eid Al Adha, one that blends right into the decor of the home. This unique handcrafted burner is made of natural travertine marble and has nine holes, through which the incense smokes out. It can be used closed in its spherical form or as halves balanced on opposite ends. If you're worried about the base leaving burn marks, reviewers assure users that no surface gets affected. They love how upscale and aesthetically pleasing it looks, perfect for burning quality bukhoor in. For traditional options, check these incense burners out.

7. Best Perfume Gift: Swiss Arabian Shaghaf Gift Set

Swiss Arabian's Shaghaf gift set is likely one of the best perfume discovery sets on your radar. Its oud motif is just right for the special occasion and can be gifted to a dear couple in your life, who can make use of all the bottles - Shaghaf Oud, Shaghaf Oud Aswad and Shaghaf Men. While the first bottle offers the scents of saffron, agarwood and sweet praline, its black version is spicier and sensual, with warm leathery notes. Meanwhile, the men's perfume is a mix of patchouli, lemon and aquatic notes. According to buyers, all three fragrances are distinctly different and smell rich.