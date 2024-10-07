Sharjah: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, known as a spinner’s paradise, provided the perfect setting for England spinners to dominate South Africa in a Group B clash on Monday. England’s intelligent use of spin kept the Proteas batters on a tight leash, securing a seven-wicket victory.

This match was important for both teams, with a win allowing either side to top the standings. However, England’s previous experience playing at the venue against Bangladesh helped them adapt better to the conditions. They fielded four spinners and bowled at a slower pace, making it difficult for the South African batters to accelerate.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn were outstanding, conceding just 33 runs in their combined eight overs, restricting South Africa to 124 for six in 20 overs.

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who continues to be pivotal to her team’s batting lineup, scored a patient 42. Cameos from Marizanne Kapp (26) and Annerie Dercksen (20) helped South Africa cross the 120-run mark — the highest score so far in the World Cup at Sharjah.

England’s opening batter, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, made 43 runs, while Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 48 guided the team to a comfortable victory. The duo put together a 64-run partnership for the third wicket, ensuring a smooth chase.

“I keep it simple and try to enjoy my cricket. I have a smile on my face at all costs. Getting Wolvaardt and Kapp out were two big wickets, and it’s always great to do it against the world’s best,” Ecclestone said after receiving her Player of the Match award. “We work as a unit, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be playing alongside them. Danni and Nat played amazingly well tonight.”

Turning point

The decisive moment came between overs six and 13, where England’s bowlers didn’t concede a single boundary for 50 deliveries. This period built pressure on South Africa, forcing them to take risks on a pitch that offered sharp turn on occasions and planted doubt in the batters’ minds.

While South Africa’s spinners were unable to replicate England’s control, medium-pacers allowed England’s batters to score freely. Veteran all-rounder Kapp bowled an excellent opening spell, taking a wicket and giving away just five runs. However, after her spell, England’s batters faced little resistance.

Wolvaardt later reflected on how an additional 10 to 20 runs could have made the contest more competitive. “We didn’t take our chances, and the pitch wasn’t as slow as the earlier games. We were looking at a 140-mark, but lost our way a little. Maybe we could’ve started attacking earlier,” she said during the post-match press conference.

Missed opportunities

At 34, Kapp still managed to generate enough pace to keep the England batters in check, consistently bowling close to 110 km/h. But once her spell ended, England capitalised, scoring freely. “I don’t think you can ask for much more with the new ball,” said Wolvaardt. “We could have been a little better with the spin. But against batters of this calibre, it’s hard to set fields. Our next two games, against Bangladesh and Scotland, are must-wins for us. Both will be tough, and we need to bring our A-game.”

England, on the other hand, learnt from their previous match against Bangladesh, where they fumbled after a strong start. This time, Wyatt-Hodge anchored one end, ensuring the required run rate never escalated.

At the halfway mark, South Africa was 54 for one, while England stood at 55 for two. South Africa reached the 100-run mark in the 18th over, but England did it in just 95 balls, maintaining momentum throughout the chase.

Strategy pays off

Despite dropping a couple of tough chances, England’s bowlers were on target from the start. Heather Knight’s smart rotation of bowlers ensured the South African batters struggled to cope with the spinners.

“Really pleased with the way we controlled the middle overs while they were batting,” said Knight. “The pitch was better than the last game. We controlled the chase brilliantly, and the third-wicket partnership was outstanding. These are the types of games where you love captaining because you feel you can make a difference. Sophie was back to her best — somehow getting bounce on this wicket, which was strange.”

Knight also mentioned the upcoming break. “We don’t play again until Sunday, so we’ll have time to explore Dubai. Some of the team will hit the golf course, and then we’ll refocus after a few days off.”

England’s smart, tactical cricket not only helped them avenge their six-run loss to South Africa in the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals but also gave them the confidence to push forward in this tournament.