This year’s SABIS UAE University Fair – which brought together 11 schools from the SABIS Network that includes the International Schools of Choueifat and SABIS International Schools – saw an impressive turnout of both attendees and exhibitors.

More than 800 Grade 12 students and their parents attended the fair at SABIS International School – Yas Island on September 23, where more than 90 representatives from major universities and educational institutions gathered to showcase their higher education programmes and offers.

Top universities from the UAE, US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Czech Republic, Hungary, Cyprus, Korea, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, and Qatar participated in the fair, providing a wealth of information and resources to help students and parents make informed decisions about higher education. Prominent organisations such as the ADEK Scholarship Division, ADNOC, Education USA, Campus France, and the British Council were also part of the fair.

A push for the future

The fair offered students and parents the opportunity to engage directly with university representatives and explore a variety of educational pathways. It allowed them to gain first-hand insights into various universities and educational programmes, aiding them in making well-informed choices about their future. They could ask specific questions, understand admission requirements, and explore scholarship opportunities to support their academic planning and career aspirations.

Image Credit: Supplied

The fair highlighted the importance of informed decision-making in the pursuit of higher education and highlighted the collaborative efforts of the SABIS Network in supporting student success.

Collaborative efforts

SABIS is continuously collaborating with universities and educational entities, locally and globally, to facilitate and enhance access to tertiary education for its own students. SABIS schools are committed to ensuring their students, who have an edge as highly academic and well-rounded individuals, are prepared for the future and are able to channel their talent into the right places.

SABIS schools are renowned for their commitment to helping every student succeed in college and beyond. “Our students’ high participation rate underscores their commitment to higher education,” said Rami Malak, Regional Director for Academic Operations at SABIS. “Students were asking all the right questions, the biproduct of a rigorous academic programme and the SABIS Educational System.”

Participating organisations were equally pleased with the opportunity to spend time with SABIS students from the region. “This was a great opportunity for us to get to know more about the students' interests and it is a great platform for us to showcase all the programmes that we have for the students,” said a spokesperson from ADNOC. “Our engagement at the event meant a lot to us as it supports and helps us in building the future pipeline starting today.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Michelle Taylor, Regional Manager for International Enrollment for the Middle East and Africa representing Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, added, “The diversity of extracurriculars, academic rigour, global mindset and intercultural awareness at SABIS are what we are looking for at Queens University. We want students who have that global mindset like SABIS students and who want to take their talents worldwide when they finish their degree at Queens University.”

Students were happy with the fair’s comprehensive approach and the valuable insights they gained. “Participating in the university fair was an incredible experience,” said a SABIS student. “This event truly broadened my horizons and made me even more excited about my future and the possibilities that lie ahead. Thank you SABIS for this amazing opportunity.”