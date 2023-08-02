Hi, Barbie! You're probably here because you're in the mood for pink, and don't know where to begin. The internet is brimming with the ' Barbiecore ' fantasy, inspired by lead actress Margot Robbie's stunning stills from the Hollywood movie. From our home interiors to closets, it's no wonder this hot magenta shade is the colour of the moment.

The easiest way to participate in the Barbie renaissance is to master Barbie-inspired glam. Pick out all your favourite pink beauty products and get creative with the monochrome look of your dreams. The possibilities are endless. We could go for a subtle, dusty pink daily make-up look, or dial it up with bold cut-crease eyeshadow and glitter.

Whatever you decide, there's something for everyone on this list. Are you ready to play dress up? We bring you the best pink items to recreate Barbie's doll face, nails and vanity table. BeautyTok has racked up more than 800 million views on the make-up trend, so you'll only find tried-and-tested items below.

1. Best Blush: Christian Dior Rosy Glow Colour (001 Pink)

Cool-toned pink for the cheeks is the way to go for the coveted Barbie flush. This nearly pastel shade of pink in Christian Dior's Rosy Glow range makes the Barbiecore list in several tutorials. It's a powder blush that reacts with the skin's pH levels for your own custom colour, and has a weightless, skin-like finish. If cool shades don't flatter your skin type, opt for a hot pink shade. Moira's Loveheat cream blush in the shade I Cherish You is gaining traction, as well.

2. Best Mascara: Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, After Midnight (8 g)

You'll want a mascara that enhances your natural lashes, rather than clump them for a dramatic effect. Movie Barbie's make-up artist, Ivana Primorac, told the women's magazine Glamour that Margot Robbie's lashes were coated thinly and separated using a lengthening mascara. The Ilia Limitless Lash could be your best bet at getting a lightweight formula. Its wand has a dual bristle design, one side adds volume while the other comb-like end separates the lashes. A blend of organic bee and carnauba waxes, shea butter and keratin also nourishes them. Reviews say the coats don't feel heavy on the eyes, look natural and come off easily.

3. Best Nail Polish: Sally Hansen Good Kind Pure Vegan Nail Polish, Peony Origins, 10ml

If you're giving yourself an at-home manicure, pick up a bottle of Barbie pink nail polish. In the world of nail art, French tips are currently being drawn with magenta, instead of white, much like the Sally Hansen shade in Peony Origins. It's a gel polish made from plant-based ingredients, such as sustainable bamboo, marine algae and avocado extract. Reviewers love the tough and lasting formula, saying that Peony Origins is a beautiful fuchsia colour for the summer.

4. Best Lip Product: Live Tinted Huelip Liquid Lip Crème

Nailing a pink lip can be tricky, considering the vivid colour might just be too loud for deeper skin tones. The trick is to use your brightest pink in combination with a brown lip liner base and a glossy top coat. Live Tinted's Huelip in the shade Loud is the perfect bold Barbie colour. Although it has a velvet-like matte finish, the formula is infused with moisturising goodness, such as hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil. According to reviews, the lip creme is highly pigmented, but do note it's not transfer-proof.

5. Best Highlighter: Unleashia Glitterpedia Eye Palette (N°1 All of Glitter)

Whether you choose to paint the eyelids or not, adding a bit of shimmer is a must for Barbiecore aesthetics. Margot Robbie as Barbie is seen with a dab of subtle highlighter in the corners of her eyes. This K-beauty brand glitter palette is excellent for the job. Unleashia's nine pigmented shadows feature glitter particles of various shapes and sizes, starting from refined to chunkier pearls. The palette also carries three different shades of pink for a closer eyeshadow match. Reviews say the shadows stay on all day, even without a sticky base.

6. Best Eyeshadow Palette: ColourPop Cloud Spun Eyeshadow Palette

Pick and choose the shade of pink that's right for you, from Colourpop's Cloud Spun eyeshadow palette. Nine pressed powder shades offer both glittery and matte pinks, ranging from pastels to bold tones. You'll also find that the sparkles are self-adhesive, meaning you don't need any glue for the shimmer to stay throughout the day. Per reviews, all pans are easy to blend.

7. Best Hair Tool: Revlon Salon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser, New Pink Edition

Pros

Large barrel head for more coverage

Cool shot setting

Works quickly and effectively

Adds volume and waves

Cons

Can be heavy

If blonde dye or pink streaks are out of the question, give yourself loose waves with a pink edition of the viral Revlon dryer brush. This two-in-one tool quickly dries and styles the locks at the same time, delivering salon results in minutes. Ionic technology makes sure there's no frizz in the blowout process, while the ceramic oval brush ensures even heat distribution. It's ideal for those with medium to long hair, say reviews, including curls. The tool can be a little heavy to style with, though its wide brush head is what helps the hair volumise from the roots.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a four-year guarantee. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.