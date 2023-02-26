1. Best Viral Lipstick: Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick, Toasting Glasses (009)

When Fenty Beauty's Hot Chocolit gloss reached the masses last year, it stirred a brown lip renaissance. Of the many brown glosses and lipsticks to go viral, the Revlon Super Lustrous Glass Shine range won hearts. It glides on beautifully, thanks to the creamy aloe- and hyaluronic acid-infused formula. You can even build the sheer sheen to a darker colour with extra layers. The glassy look aside, makeup enthusiasts adore the nude and brown shades it comes in. The most-loved shade, Toasting Glasses (009), is the perfect blend of brown and pink, flattering all skin tones. Reviewers are relieved to find the sold-out lipstick still in stock on Amazon. Those from pale complexions to warmer skin tones leave rave reviews, calling it their new daily lip.

2. Best Viral Hair Oil: Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil

A hair oil that's on everyone's lips, Gisou's luxurious hair product is in nearly every beauty influencer's shopping haul. Give your locks a spa treatment, with a cruelty-free formula that is enriched with Mirsalehi honey, sourced from the brand founder's own bee garden. Since honey is a natural humectant, the miracle ingredient draws moisture from the air to hydrate the hair. Your tresses will also benefit from vitamins, minerals and antioxdants, without the inclusion of harmful sulfates and parabens. You could wear it as a hair mask overnight for an intensive treatment, or apply a small amount pre- and post-styling. Reviewers are in love with the lightweight oil and report back softer hair, though, they do find it pricey for just 0.7 ounces (20ml).

3. Best Viral Blush: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush

Still going strong in the year 2023 is Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. You've most likely spotted the familiar blush vial in many a 'get ready with me' (GRWM) video. The best part about this liquid blush is how long it'll last you. It's so pigmented that you only need a tiny dot on each cheek for a gorgeous flush. Our shade pick of Happy comes in a dewy finish, and is, perhaps, the most popular colour on TikTok. The botanical formula is weightless and blends seamlessly over your base makeup, be it liquid or powder foundation. Buyers say the product can take some skill to blend out, but love that a little goes a long way.

4. Best Viral Lip Tint: Benefit Benetint

According to beauty experts, lip tints are back in business this year, thanks to K-beauty. Benefit's Benetint is a classic multi-purpose tint in the long line of lip stains. Created in the 1970s, this rose-tinted stain can go on both the cheeks and the lips. It's loved for its convenient on-the-go application, ideal when you need to carry as few products in your purse as possible. If you're a fan of the natural 'no-makeup makeup' look, then reviewers say this is your best find. The stain stays on all day long, they add.

5. Best Viral Body Mist: Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist

The Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 will have you smelling like salted caramel, vanilla and pistachios. The entire Brazilian Crush body and hair mist range has sparked somewhat of a debate on TikTok, because the different scents speak to different people. If you prefer sweet fragrances, number 62 is for you - it's summer in a bottle. The mist can be sprayed from the head to the toe, even over your hair. Reviews say they receive endless compliments with this on. Some also like to layer it with similar vanilla perfumes.