This versatile vehicle is the size of a double stroller , as lightweight as a travel stroller , with the all-terrain manoeuvrability of a jogging stroller , and the storage space of a wagon – all in a single product. Stroller wagons have launched a whole new category in baby gear recently, and are becoming popular for their versatility, easy manoeuvrability, and their ability to accommodate more than two children.

Some stroller wagons are big and rugged, made for adventures and all kinds of terrain, while others are lightweight and compact, perfect for urban travel and bringing kids along on errands. But if you’re planning on taking one on an international flight, we’d urge some caution. Since these hybrid vehicles are quite new to the market, few airlines around the world currently have regulations addressing whether the same rules as strollers apply to stroller wagons. To be safe, we recommend checking with the airline before travelling.

Meanwhile, enjoy these fun and functional stroller wagons right here, in your city. We present a number of options to suit a variety of lifestyles, based on highly-rated user reviews.

1. Best Overall: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon, Adventurer

Pros

Easy steering and turning

Includes two canopies with UPF 50+ protection

Rugged and durable build

Comfortable seating

Push and pull capabilities

Cons

Doesn’t offer a flat surface for kids to lie down

Car seat adapter is sold separately

With a number of thoughtful features, the Evenflo Xplore is built to travel on all kinds of terrain – from pavement to seashore – smoothly and safely. Its dual-purpose handle flips from push to pull with the press of a button, and it features two canopies that offer ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of 50+ to keep your children protected from the sun. The removeable tray in the centre has space for snacks and cups, and there are pockets both inside and outside the wagon, with a storage basket for parents attached externally. While this stroller wagon is great for running errands, or taking kids on a mini adventure, some reviewers wish the wagon’s footwell could be pulled up, so that it could be converted into a flat surface for tired or sleepy children.

2. Best Budget: Baby Trend Expedition 2-In-1 Stroller Wagon Plus, Ultra Marine

Pros

Hideaway pull handle

Plenty of storage, including parent and child trays

Extra-large canopy with UPF 50+ protection

Comes with universal infant car seat adapter

Cons

On the heavier side

Baby Trend’s Expedition stroller packs a whole slew of functional accessories in its stroller wagon, which is why it’s our top pick in terms of value for money. The spacious two-seater wagon has both pull and push capabilities. It’s ideal for either two children over six months old, or one older child and a baby – the wagon includes a car seat adapter that works with most brands. Reviewers say the wagon’s extensive storage options are a gamechanger – there are outer pockets for water bottles, a removable centre console with cup holders for children’s snacks, a parent console, and a flip-over basket for extra storage. However, some mums found it to be heavy and bulky, and needed help from their partners to load it into their cars.

3. Best for Large Families: WonderFold W4 Elite Quad Stroller Wagon

Pros

Holds up to four passengers

Removable canopy

Lots of storage options

Deep footwells keep dirt away from clothes

Cons

Expensive

Heavy and bulky

No pulling capability

Give your children a luxurious ride in this WonderFold W4 Elite Quad Stroller Wagon – it’s a premium four-seater, with one of the highest weight limits in the category. The wagon is ideal for growing families, and the seats are removable, so once your kids are too old for it, you can use it for camping or a grocery run instead. The UV-protection canopy has height-adjustable rods, and can be removed, as well. There’s plenty of storage space and it’s easy to set up, fold and steer. Reviewers say they appreciate that the stroller has plenty of room for their children to entertain themselves with their toys while they shop or run errands, but loading and unloading it in the car is not for the faint of heart.

4. Best for Travel: Radio Flyer City Luxe Stroll ‘N Wagon, Grey

Pros

Easy one-handed folding system

Push and pull capabilities

Full-coverage canopy

Includes bench mode

Cons

Not suitable for infants

Not suitable for rugged terrain

A lightweight stroller wagon that’s perfect for running errands with your children and visiting local landmarks, this Radio Flyer is made for urban travel. Its full-coverage canopy keeps kids protected from the sun, and its one-handed folding system makes it convenient to carry and store. The wagon has plenty of interior storage pockets, and a parent caddy for all your essentials. But the feature reviewers love best is its bench mode setting, which allows one side of the vehicle to be pulled down, giving children customised seating of their own, no matter where they go – perfect for camping trips or barbeques. Reviewers note, however, that the stroller wagon does not allow for car seat adapters, so it’s better suited to children aged one and above.

5. Best All-Terrain Stroller Wagon: Keenz Original 7S Stroller Wagon

Pros

Comfortable, cushioned seating

Push and pull capabilities

Lots of storage space

Comes with useful accessories

Cons

Not suitable for infants

One look at Keenz’ aluminium frame, and large, sturdy wheels, and you know it’s built to handle anything. This stroller wagon is ideal for active families, who love to explore – the vehicle’s four-wheel spring suspension offers a smooth ride and keeps up with you on any terrain, whether it’s a sandy beach or a rocky mountain trail. Five-point harnesses keep children firmly buckled in their plush seats, and the canopy system has built-in side curtains to keep the sun’s rays off sensitive skin or to allow for a little privacy during diaper changes. Reviewers leave top marks for the stroller wagon, saying that despite its large size, it’s easy to manoeuvre. They also love the useful accessories – the wagon comes with a built-in cooler, a travel bag, a cup holder and a storage cover. Do note, however, that since you won’t be able to attach an infant car seat to this wagon, your child will have to be one year old, or older, to use it.

