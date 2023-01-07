Can’t find a babysitter in time for your evening run? Missing another opportunity for a workout because your baby doesn’t want to leave your side? The struggle is real.

Finding the energy and time to exercise is already an uphill task for most people, but if you’ve always got a little one in tow, it can feel impossible. Don’t worry, though – there’s a tried and tested way to strike a balance. Invest in a jogging stroller so that you can hit your step goals and get your heart rate going, even as your child enjoys the fresh air and spends some quality time with you.

Traditional strollers are best suited to smooth pavements and malls, and lightweight travel strollers are ideal to take on local and international trips. But jogging strollers are what you need, if you plan to run or jog on dirt roads, bumpy sidewalks and other rugged surfaces. Set in a triangle configuration, their three wheels are able to glide over rough surfaces, so you don’t have to exert much effort in pushing the stroller. And with in-built suspension systems, they’re more durable, stable, and have the ability to absorb the impact that naturally comes with intense speed and uneven surfaces.

1. Best Overall: Thule Urban Glide 2 Jogging Stroller

Pros

Lightweight

Excellent manoeuvrability and suspension

Integrated hand brake

Well-padded harness

Cons

Canopy doesn’t offer much coverage

Doesn’t self-stand

Lighter than most jogging strollers, at 11.4kg, the Thule Urban Glide 2 combines high-quality build with a solid suspension system. It’s extremely easy to manoeuvre, gliding like butter over paved roads. Its swiveling front wheel locks help the stroller stay pointed straight ahead during long runs, without wobbling at high speeds. Reviewers like the ergonomic, curved-handlebar design, and its integrated hand brake, which allows them to stay in control of the stroller, while maintaining good form. Although the Urban Glide 2 does have a one-hand folding system, it doesn’t stand on its own – something reviewers say would have helped immensely for quick storage.

2. Best Value: Baby Trend Expedition Race Tec Plus Jogger, Ultra

Pros

Includes parent tray

Extra-long canopy with UPF 50+ protection

Quick lift-to-fold design

Self-standing

Cons

Not ideal for off-road terrain

If you’re looking for excellent quality at a great price point, check out Baby Trend’s Expedition Race Tec Plus Jogger. It’s designed with parents in mind, so there’s a spacious tray you can use to drop in your keys, phone and bottle of water. The handles have a four-position rotating system, so you can adjust them to your liking. Your baby will be snug and comfortable too, in a plush padded stroller seat that has multiple reclining positions, a five-point safety harness, and a child’s tray for snacks and drinks. While the all-terrain tyres run smoothly on paved roads, reviewers say it’s best to stay away from bumpy tracks, since the stroller doesn’t come with the shock absorbing suspension system or sling-style child seat needed for off-roading.

3. Best for Convenience: Graco FastAction Jogger LX Stroller, Redmond

Pros

One-second, one-hand fold

Three-position, height-adjustable handle

Includes parent and child trays

Cons

Quite bulky

Jogging strollers aren’t usually known for their folding systems, but Graco’s FastAction one-handed fold is worth highlighting. It takes just a second to collapse the entire stroller, which can even stand upright when it’s folded. The stroller’s oversized tyres and adjustable handles give active parents the flexibility to jog in any terrain. Handy parent and child trays mean you can have all your essentials, along with snacks for your baby, at hand. If you already own a Graco car seat, a convenient one-step attachment allows you to create your own travel system. However, some reviewers caution that the stroller is on the bulkier side, and takes up considerable space in car trunks.

4. Best Double Jogging Stroller: BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie Double Jogging Stroller, Graphite Black

Pros

Extra-large UPF 50+ canopies

Reflective accents

Excellent manoeuvrability with world-class suspension

Lots of storage options

Cons

No parent and child trays

Expensive

Whether you’re prepping for a 10km run or heading out for a day at the zoo, BOB Revolution Flex 3.0 Duallie jogging stroller will see you through. The double stroller packs a solid suspension system that excels both on- and off-road. The swivel-locking front wheel allows for easy movement over bumpy terrain, and thoughtful additions, like reflective accents, help keep both parents and children safe on the road. The seats have compression padding and recline independently, and the extra-large canopies shield your little ones from the sun thanks to their UPF 50+ protection. Although the stroller has 10 storage pockets and a spacious cargo basket, reviewers wish it included a tray for bottled water and snacks for kids.

5. Best Budget: Baby Trend Pathway 35 Jogger, Black/Optic Red

Pros

Five-point safety harness

Trigger fold for easy storage

Includes peek-a-boo windows

Features child and parent trays

Cons

Not suitable for off-road terrain

If you regularly pound city streets, and aren’t interested in jogging in off-road terrain, opt for a lightweight jogging stroller like Baby Trend’s Pathway 35. This budget option is sleek, and operates well on paved roads and pavements, thanks to its large, 16-inch wheels and swivel-lock front wheel. Don’t expect it to handle bumpy roads, though, since it doesn’t include a suspension system. At its great price, however, reviewers appreciate that it comes with parent and child trays, a large canopy that offers protection from the sun, and a comfortable child seat with a five-point safety harness. The stroller even has dual rear wheel reflectors for lowlight visibility – a safety bonus you’ll appreciate, if you’re out jogging in the evenings.

