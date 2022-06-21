The summer sun is beating down on you, and your skin is tingling, trying to cope with the heat. What could help is a facial moisturiser that doesn’t just hydrate or soothe your skin, but also has in-built broad spectrum Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 20 to put up a defense from damaging sunrays. According to US-based Johns Hopkins University website, unprotected exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause damage to the skin, eyes, and immune system. So a good sunscreen should be part of your daily skincare arsenal.

But which moisturiser/sunscreen is best for your skin? We did the research for you, and curated a list of the best SPF moisturisers that are suitable for all kinds of skin tones. Buy these effective lotions during Amazon’s ongoing Beauty Week , and you can get up to 40 per cent off on many of these items. Become a Prime member and get your items as early as tomorrow. And don’t forget to hit the Subscribe & Save button if you’re happy with your purchase and want to auto-schedule deliveries in the future.

1. Best Overall: Aveeno Active Naturals Positively Radiant Daily Moisturiser

Pros

Broad spectrum SPF 30

Oil free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic

Lightweight

Cons

Some reviewers say it is not suitable for sensitive skin

Ideal for daily use, this no-fuss Aveeno Positively Radiant daily moisturiser combines a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen with its Total Soy Complex formulation to create well-guarded skin that has an even tone and texture. The moisturiser is oil-free and non-greasy, and can easily be worn under makeup. Many long-time users swear by it in their reviews, because they find that it absorbs quickly into the skin, is lightweight, and efficient – perfect for a daily skincare routine.

2. Best for Men: Neutrogena Triple Protect Men's Daily Face Lotion

Pros

Easy one-step application

Broad spectrum SPF 20

Non-greasy, lightweight formula

Light, pleasant fragrance

Cons

Ships internationally, and may take a while to deliver

Let’s face it – most men would rather skip applying moisturiser than go through a multi-step routine. That’s why Neutrogena Triple Protect combines several skincare benefits in one easy-to-use lotion. Its broad-spectrum SPF 20 protects against harsh sunrays, while its specially formulated moisturiser soothes irritation from razor burns, conditions and hydrates the skin, and helps fight against signs of ageing.

3. Best for Oily Skin: Cetaphil Dermacontrol Oil Absorbing Moisturiser with SPF 30

Pros

Four-in-one formula for hydration and sun protection

Broad spectrum SPF 30

Suitable for sensitive skin

Cons

Reviewers say the sunscreen has a distinct smell

Cetaphil’s oil absorbing moisturiser is designed to not just protect your skin from the sun, with its SPF 30 sunscreen, but to also hydrate, repair and guard sensitive skin. Using micropearl technology, this moisturiser absorbs oil and leaves your skin with a matte look and no residual shine. It’s lightweight and oil-free, so you don’t have to worry about clogged pores. And because of its fragrance-free, hypoallergenic ingredients, it’s gentle enough to use on sensitive skin.

4. Best for Dry Skin: Paula’s Choice Resist Skin Restoring Moisturiser

Pros

Hydrates and evens skin tone

Broad spectrum SPF 50

Protects against environmental stressors

Cons

Expensive

This highly-rated moisturiser for normal-to-dry skin is packed with antioxidants. Specially formulated to hydrate and protect the skin against sun damage, Paula’s Choice Resist has superstar ingredients like niacinamide, shea butter and licorice. It targets dryness, dehydration, uneven skin tone, and dullness – all factors that may crop up in the summer heat. With SPF 50, this moisturiser is all you need to shield your face from the sun.

5. Best for Ageing Skin: Dermalogica Age Smart Dynamic Skin Recovery Moisturiser, 50 ml

Pros

High protection with broad spectrum SPF 50

Long-lasting hydration

Minimises signs of ageing

Cons

Feels a little heavy on the skin

Expensive

If you’re looking for something that does more than just moisturise or protect against the sun, try Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery Moisturiser. It offers a high level of defense against UVA and UVB rays thanks to its broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen. Hyaluronic acid provides excellent hydration, while a blend of peptides and antioxidants prevent the appearance of the signs of ageing. This complex moisturiser even claims to brighten your skin tone and combat free radicals, all the while remaining vegan, with no use of artificial fragrances. Happy reviewers say it’s definitely worth the steep price tag.