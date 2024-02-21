How often does your neck get the same level of care as your face? We're all guilty of layering anti-ageing creams, sunscreen and expensive serums that never reach this region. The neck is a forgotten expanse of skin, which, ironically, is one of the first areas to show signs of visible ageing.

If you're in your twenties, a neck cream should be part of your daily skincare routine, experts say. We spoke to Dr Maha Sultan, a specialist dermatologist at Medcare Medical Centre, Jumeirah, Dubai, about the likely damage our necks can take without proper precaution. Scroll down to read what she said.

1. Best Overall: Neostrata Triple Firming Neck Cream

A dose of retinol might not be for everyone, which is why gentler neck creams like Neostrata's Triple Firming product work well on all skin types. This award-winning cream targets discolouration on the neck and tones crepey, loose skin across the decolletage. It does this with eight per cent neoglucosamine, an amino sugar that has anti-ageing effects as well as evens out skin tone, and four per cent of neocitriate and pro-amino acid, which target the skin's hydrating matrix. It's also enriched with a restorative fruit stem cell extract. Users experience no dryness, irritation or itchiness after application, and many reviewers opt for this on dermatologist recommendations. They notice fewer wrinkles and firmer skin after consistent use twice a day.

2. Best for Night Use: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream

For quicker results, reach out for a product with retinol, like the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair night cream. It's formulated for both the face and neck to smooth out the look of fine lines as your skin rejuvenates at night. Retinol sits towards the end of the ingredients list, but since some users report irritation, the cream is best worn to bed once or twice a week to build tolerance, using a pea-sized amount. The formula features other hydrating components, from hyaluronic acid and glycerin to glucose, with antioxidant ascorbic acid (vitamin C). Retinol causes sun sensitivity, so the use of sunblock during the day is crucial to protect the neck. Reviewers find their deep neck lines filling out in just two weeks, while others with sensitive skin space out applications to see results over months.

3. Best K-Beauty Neck Cream: Medi-Peel Premium Naite Thread Neck Cream

Representing K-beauty is the Medi-Peel neck cream, known for its slime-like, stringy texture. It's a firming cream that fights skin creases, Venus rings and improves wrinkle depth using a combination of peptide complex made in France that strengthens skin barrier, low-molecular collagen, ceramide, niacinamide, Centella asiatica and aloe vera for calming sensitive skin. Despite the sticky consistency, the moisturiser is actually thick on application and has a noticeable tightening effect with finer lines disappearing, note reviews. It's meant to be applied from the bottom of the neck to the top till the cream absorbs.

4. Best for Neck and Chest: Clarins Multi-Intensive Concentré Décolleté & Cou

Clarins' Multi-Intensive concentrate for the neck and decollete is another well-known anti-ageing product created for women aged 45 and above. It's suitable for combination, dry, normal and oily skin types with a non-greasy finish that can be applied daily, and always accompanied by sunscreen in the day. The cream fades wrinkles and dark spots with a plethora of natural ingredients: sunflower and bamboo for improving elasticity, parsley for brightening, Centella asiatica for stimulating collagen, kudzu for reactivating skin cells, and persimmon for protecting collagen fibres. Reviewers say that the cream absorbs quickly into the skin and does not stick even on hot days. They report toning under the chin and the base of the neck, and the reduction in sun-caused wrinkles.

5. Best for Day Use: Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+

You'll find an unscented neck and chest cream under Perricone MD, particularly its Cold Plasma Plus+ moisturiser. This is formulated to correct crepey skin, discolouration and creases on the decollete. It's supercharged with vitamin C ester that's easily absorbable for maximum antioxidant benefits, and vitamin B3 or niacin for minimising dark spots. The appearance of wrinkles will benefit from peptides that support the building blocks of healthy skin. Every time you apply the cream, you'll have a better chance of complete sun protection since it's infused with SPF 25 mineral sunscreen. Reviewers use this to tackle their jawline sag and fine lines on the chest, with many repurchasing. The only con is that you're getting 30ml of the product at a hefty price.

Why do we need neck care?

Signs of an aging neck naturally begin surfacing in our forties, though they can even show up earlier in our thirties if health is neglected. "Factors like weight loss, not using sunscreen, smoking and more can accelerate ageing in thirties. We have to start taking care of the neck in twenties with a good moisturiser, sunscreen and a healthy diet," said Dr Sultan.

Before we look into the reason, it's important to know what an ageing neck looks like. Dr Sultan lists common signs like wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation and sagging of the skin (turkey neck). Oftentimes, it's not our face that gives away premature ageing, but the crepey skin and creases below the jawline.

"If our skincare stops at the jaw, we would do it a disservice because, after the eyes, the neck shows visible ageing the most. The skin of the neck is thin and very delicate, making it susceptible to any changes in the surrounding weather, bad habits and sun exposure, especially in the summer," she explained.

What skincare should I use on my neck?

One neck cream and sunscreen should be enough to slow down visible signs of ageing. Image Credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

We might be tempted to slather moisturiser and sunblock all over the neck, and call it a day. While these products do hydrate and protect the skin there, they miss out on what our neck truly needs. Dr Sultan urges us to go for "multi-action formulas", instead.

"Most people use the same skincare for the face on the neck - there are no side effects of doing this, but it won't be as effective. The skin of our neck needs special creams with active ingredients for firming," she added.

Retinol (vitamin A) is your golden active for toning, tightening and reducing dark spots since it increases cell turnover. Antioxidants like vitamin C are also a must to support the skin's collagen production. Moisturising with ingredients like glycerin, peptides and hyaluronic acid will help plump up fine lines and wrinkles, according to our expert.

A good neck cream contains most of these actives to deliver multiple effects and it's the only product you should need. Dr Sultan mentions examples of multi-action creams sold by Neutrogena, Neostrata and Perricone MD. And, of course, always wear sunscreen of at least SPF 30+ and not less during the day.