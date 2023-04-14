Pros

Easy to use

Well balanced sound

Access to Alexa smart home skills

Built-in Eero Wi-Fi extender

Cons

No 3.5mm line output

Pick up the latest Echo Dot for nearly half its original value, during the Eid Sale! This smart speaker is an ideal gift for an entire family – it acts like a personal assistant, remembering schedules, setting alarms and prayer reminders, timing your dish in the oven, and allowing you to access all your smart home functionalities. The Echo Dot has a built-in Alexa smart home system, so controlling lights, the thermostat, door lock, Wi-Fi and more can all be done via voice commands. It has a simple set-up and, at 43 per cent off, is a steal. Pick up one (or more) for family and friends you visit this Eid.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a limited warranty.

2. Best Tech Gift: Anker Soundcore Life P3i Hybrid Bluetooth Earphones

Pros

Powerful bass

AI-enhanced call clarity

IPX5 waterproof rating

Excellent battery life

Cons

No automatic ear detection

Maximum volume could be louder, reviewers say

The Anker Soundcore Life P3i checks all the boxes for a pair of comfortable Bluetooth earphones that are sturdy and have a high-quality finish. The earbuds deliver up to six hours of playtime with active noise cancellation on, and nine hours without. Reviewers say they’re amazed that the case can recharge the earbuds fully up to four times, before needing a recharge. Another great feature of this powerful earbuds set is its powerful bass – you just can’t miss it. The sound quality is stellar, and although some reviewers wish the maximum volume was louder, it’s certainly not a dealbreaker. Pick up this pair for a loved one this Eid, at an excellent price!

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh19.

3. Best Gift for Children: Wiszodet Smart Watch (Ages 5 to 12)

Pros

Multifunctional device

High-definition camera

Includes puzzle games

Features pedometer and alarm clock

Cons

Other colours are slightly pricier

Introduce children to the world of wearable technology with a secure smart watch made for kids. Parents in the reviews like that the watch has smart capabilities, despite lacking a phone connection – it adds a layer of security. The spacious 1.54-inch colour touchscreen allows children to customise their watch face, and play 24 logic- and reaction-based puzzle games, like memory card test, Tetris, pinball and more. The watch features an alarm clock, torch and pedometer, along with an excellent HD camera that kids can use to capture everyday moments. You can even add their favourite songs to the watch, since it has a built-in MP3 player. There’s no doubt, at a fantastic price, it’s a gadget that’s going to add a lot of value to their lives. There are four other colours to choose from, including a pink watch for girls.

4. Best Handbag Gift: Ted Baker Nikicon Bag

You don’t have to compromise on quality if you’re on the lookout for a budget gift. Ted Baker’s Nikicon bag is made from a glossy patent polyurethane fabric, and features gold-tone hardware. Women can pair it with virtually anything – an abaya, a dress or a jeans and t-shirt – and still look trendy and chic. With a compact, classic shape, and an incredibly cute knotted bow embellishment, it’s the perfect mini tote bag to give a loved one this Eid.

5. Best Wallet Gift: Tommy Hilfiger Men's Passcase Wallet

Made from a genuine leather upper, with tonal stitching on the edges, Tommy Hilfiger’s Passcase Wallet is both practical and sleek. This bifold has the brand’s classic metal flag on the front, along with five card slots and two hidden pockets within, to hold credit cards, business cards, cash and coins. There’s also a removable ID window for your driving license or Emirates ID. Despite its spacious interiors, it’s a slim wallet that looks classy – well worth its affordable price.

6. Best Cosmetics Gift: Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette, Smokey and Highlight 01 ‎

Know someone who loves makeup? Give them this beautiful, pro-level palette that’s packed with 16 high-performance eye shadows. The colour combinations are striking, without being overly dramatic – from cool and warm neutrals to smokey and highlight effects, it features the perfect mix of complementary colours. The palette has a range of finishes, like mattes, satins, shimmers and metallics. It’s an ideal addition to any dresser.

7. Best K-Beauty Gift: Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet, 16 Combo Pack

With over 35,000 4.5-star reviews, Dermal Korea’s face mask sheets are packed with hydrolyzed collagen, which absorb quickly into the skin. Collagen is known for increasing elasticity and minimising fine lines and wrinkles, and this set combines it with vitamin E, for a visible smoothing, contouring and plumping effect. The best part? It’s suitable for all skin types. Pick up this K-beauty set of 16 sheets for a loved one, and let them experience radiant skin on Eid.

8. Best Gift for Readers: Delfino Handmade Wood Carved Bookmarks (Set of 4)

Made with polished black sandalwood, this set of handmade bookmarks by Delfino uses hollow carvings and delicate patterns to tell a story. Each bookmark is finished with an elegant blue-and-white hanging bead, made from porcelain. Grab this set for all the readers in your life. Bookworms will fall in love with its exquisite craftsmanship, and appreciate adding a little beauty to their reading routine.

9. Best Men’s Perfume Gift: Hugo Boss Bottled Night, Eau de Toilette, 100ml

On top of most men’s preferred perfumes list, Hugo Boss’ Bottled Night is up for grabs at a great price during the Eid Sale. The eau de toilette features top notes of lavender and birch, middle notes of African violet and base notes of musk. The striking bottle, in midnight blue, is a favourite for reviewers – over 12,000 of them gave this product a 4.5-star rating. Suitable for men of all ages, it makes for an excellent gift this Eid.

10. Best Women’s Perfume Gift: Eclat D Arpege by Lanvin, Eau de Toilette, 100ml

Fresh and bright, Eclat D Arpege is romantic and elegant – perfect for the modern woman. With top notes of Sicilian lemon, lilac and green tea leaves, middle notes of wisteria blossom, peach and peony, and base notes of white cedar and musk, the scent is decidedly floral and delicate. Just in time for spring and summer, this French eau de parfum is sure to delight your gift recipient.

11. Best Fitness Gift: Fitness Dice: 7 Wooden Dice, Over 45,000 Workout Routines!

Know someone who loves to work out, or someone who wants to start their fitness journey? Make their sessions more fun and interesting with Fitness Dice. The box comprises seven wooden dice and an instructional booklet with explanations for 36 different exercises. The dice cover various body parts (back, arms, legs), and types of exercises (cardio, strength training, stretching). There’s even a die that tells you the number of repetitions or time you’ll need to expend on each exercise! With more than 45,000 workout possibilities, and suitable for all fitness levels, this is a gift like no other.