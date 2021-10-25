A comfortable office chair that provides back support will help minimise the long-term damage of being seated for long hours. Image Credit: Pexels/Anna Shvets

Long hours spent staring at your computer screen are only made worse when you do it while sitting on an uncomfortable chair. If you’ve ever wondered whether it’s worth investing in an ergonomic chair for your home office or study, the answer is always ‘yes’. There are specially designed office chairs that make it easier for you to maintain a healthy posture while you work, regardless of your body type or personal preferences. Ergonomic chairs help you sit up straight, while protecting your back and neck, helping minimise long-term damage to your body. Buy one today through Amazon Prime and have it delivered to you as soon as possible! Here is our guide to the 7 best ergonomic chairs for your home office:

1. Daqian Modern Executive Office Chair

Made with engineering-grade, strong and durable materials, the Daqian chair is Amazon’s bestselling office chair. It has a Y-shaped body design that provides excellent lumbar support, and the chair also features a curved headrest to cushion an oft-neglected region of the body – the neck. To maximise comfort, you can adjust many aspects of the chair, including its rocking pressure, which determines how far back you would like to rock the chair. It also has 360-degrees swivel functionality, and strong wheels that you make you mobile within your office. The chair is available in white and black.

Warranty: 1-year warranty from the seller

2. Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair

This state-of-the-art chair gives you a host of adjustment options – from the seating position and the headrest and armrest, right to the lumbar support height and depth. You can also customise the backrest tilt and its tension for the perfect position. With a fully breathable mesh back, the chair remains moisture-free even when you have to sit for long periods of time. A soft cushion seat provides comfort, and rollerblade caster wheels allow you to move around your office space easily. The chair also has a 100% money-back guarantee from the seller, and if you don’t love the chair within a period of 90 days, you can return it!

3. SIHOO Ergonomic Office Chair

Since it does not have the typical high-backed office chair design, the SIHOO ergonomic chair is perfect as a space-saving seat for a home office, thanks to its compact, comfortable shape. The chair has a C-shaped backrest that can be titled to a 120-degree angle. Its armrest flips up if you’d prefer to use the chair without any arms, and you can make multiple adjustments to the seat height to get the setting you want. The chair’s 360-degree rotating wheels are quiet and scratch-resistant, so your floors are safe from skid marks.

Warranty: 3-year warranty from the seller.

Bonus: You can opt for an in-home professional assembly service through Amazon for Dh65.

4. KIKO Chair

Another chair that’s great for small spaces, the KIKO has a unique folding design, so that you can slip the entire chair under your desk when you’re done using it. Despite its storage capability, the office chair is fully ergonomic, with a comfortable cushion seat and a mesh back that improves air flow to the back of your body. The chair is Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA) certified, which means it meets some of the best international safety standards. The chair is available in four colours – beige-grey, black, pure black and mint green.

Warranty: 2-year limited warranty from the seller.

5. Kano Swivel Office Chair

If you’re looking for an ergonomic chair without all the expensive frills, this is the one for you. This practical, mid-back mesh chair is perfect for a home office or study, and works well for students, too. With 360-degree swivel casters (wheels) and tilt tension knob locks that can remain at 90-degree or 140-degree angles for however long you like, the chair provides flexibility at a great price. The brand provides 24-hour customer service, which you can turn to if you face any issues during assembly. The chair is available in white or black.

Warranty: 1-year warranty from the seller.

6. Mahmayi Essentials Leather Chair

This large, multifunctional chair works great for working and gaming. With premium-quality faux leather, you can spend long hours on this ergonomic seat without getting sore all over. With an adjustable lumbar cushion and several adjustable modes, the chair can rock, and tilt back by 90 or 180 degrees. The chair’s extra high backrest is designed especially for gamers, and provides additional support to the neck and spine. A wider-than-usual seat and high-density natural sponge within the cushion provides comfort all day long.

Bonus: You can opt for an in-home professional assembly service through Amazon for Dh45.

7. SONGMICS Office Executive Chair

With extra, high-density foam padding, this ergonomic chair is extremely comfortable – so much so that your body won’t complain if you work overtime. Its foldable armrests allow you to easily slide it under your desk to save on space. Fully adjustable, and made with soft polyurethane material, the chair is easy to clean and has been tested by BIFMA for safety standards.