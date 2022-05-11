While standing or sitting – what’s the best way to work? Studies show the ideal work-from-home desk should accommodate both sitting and standing positions, to give you a chance to change positions, and correct your posture. But if you don’t want to have to buy and assemble a whole new desk, a standing desk converter will do the trick. Check out our curated list below, and get one during Amazon’s Home Makeover Sale , which runs from May 8 to 12! Become a Prime member to get free, one-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: IBAMA Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter

Pros

Two-tier, spacious design

Holds up to 11kg

Includes slots for tablets, phones and other devices

Easily adjustable

Cons

Some reviewers say the desk is heavy

Whether you’re seated or standing, this converter allows you to make the decision in one easy motion. With an X-shaped frame, the standing desk converter is sturdy and durable, with spacious surfaces that can comfortably accommodate a single monitor or laptop, along with other gadgets. The desk raises up to 19.3 inches or lowers down to 4.7 inches, allowing you to adjust it to your ideal height.

2. Best for Laptops: Artikel Wergo Laptop Standing Desk Converter

Pros

Compatible with most laptop models

Good height adjustment range

Allows you to tilt the angle of the laptop

Light and durable

Cons

May wobble when typing; external keyboard is recommended

Cannot accommodate other devices

If you freelance or work remotely, this laptop standing desk converter may be all you require. Designed to fit almost all laptops, the stand offers a range of height adjustment, from 1.9 inches to 13.7 inches. The surface even tilts to the perfect angle and contact areas are padded with anti-slip silicone rubber to ensure your laptop doesn’t slip off. A word of caution though: Because the stand is so light, it can wobble when you type. To counter this issue, you would be better off with an external keyboard and mouse at certain height levels.

3. Best Space Saver: Seville Classics Airlift

Pros

Vertical height adjustment helps save space

Keyboard tray can be removed

Durable construction

Cons

Reviewers say the converter is heavy

Built to save space, this cleverly designed stand-sit desk converter adjusts its height vertically inside its own footprint. With enough space to accommodate a desktop and a laptop, along with a keyboard and mouse in its secondary removable tray, the Airlift is just the right size for a home office. It even has a groove for tidy cord management. Made from a heavy-duty steel frame, it’s durable and sturdy – a perfect addition to your regular desk.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 3-year limited coverage against original defects in material or workmanship under normal home or office use for the duration of the coverage period.

4. Best Budget: SAIJI Portable Standing Desk with Storage Drawer

Pros

Light but sturdy

Portable

Great price

Cons

Some reviewers say the legs are a bit wobbly

Adjustable from 9.4 inches to 12.6 inches, SAIJI’s standing desk converter is multi-functional – it can be used as a laptop tray on your bed or couch too. An ingenious little storage drawer allows you to store your mouse, USB cables pens or other small items right in the desk. And when you’re done with the desk, you can store it flat in a space-saving solution. The material used in its construction is PVC leather – it’s stain-resistant, wear-resistant and non-slip.

5. Best Portable: Levit8, Flat Folding Portable Standing Desk

Pros

Easy to pack and assemble

Ability to carry heavy devices

Available in different sizes

Waterproof

Cons

May slip on surfaces

Only supports a laptop, with no room for other devices

If your remote work often sees you working in cafes, or other sites, Levit8’s portable standing desk gives you the option of converting your position from sitting to standing, no matter where you work. This fuss-free option has no parts and no assembly. The slim, lightweight nylon desk just needs to be twisted into position. It’s waterproof, long lasting, and is able to support more than 20 times its own weight. As a bonus, it has a fantastic design!