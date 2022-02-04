How decked out is your terrace or outdoor space right now? If it houses sparse décor, then you’re probably missing out on a potential ‘me’ corner. Imagine a place for you to sit, chat and lounge in the sun, surrounded by plants, to de-stress for a few minutes every day. In fact, natural light or sunshine is an effective mood booster and a great source of vitamin D – all you have to do is step outside!

For your own little getaway at home, we’ve compiled a list of items to make your outdoors cosier and more welcoming. Play around with our Amazon picks – throw in a couple of weather-resistant chairs, lights and a rug, and you have a stylish terrace or garden. To have your items delivered to you as soon as possible, become a Prime member today!

1. Add a patio furniture set: YATAI Acacia Wood Bistro Set

Buying furniture for outdoors – where it will be vulnerable to rain, wind and ultraviolet sunrays – can be a little tricky. You don’t want anything bulky to save space nor do you want material that weathers after one winter shower. We found YATAI’s two chairs and one round table set to be suitable for our local climate.

The patio set is made of acacia wood, which is extremely durable and naturally water-resistant. All three elements fold easily for storage. Whatever choice of outdoor furniture, though, it needs covering for extra protection.

2. Invest in outdoor furniture cover: Patio Furniture Set Cover

Your furniture will do well with some looking after from time to time. As a rule of thumb, cover it with a waterproof and UV-resistant fabric when not in use. Your chairs and table last for longer and you get more value for your money!

Coming in with the most reviews and buyers is CKClub’s heavy-duty polyester covering. It can engulf four chairs and a table comfortably, with drawstrings and buckles at the bottom for windy days. There are other sizes available, too, so make sure to measure your entire set as a whole.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 30-day refund guarantee.

3. Shade yourself and your plants: AMINAC Sun Sail

What about a sunshade for yourself and your plants? Sun sails are so versatile that they even work well in balconies. AMINAC’s fabric is the bestselling sun shade on Amazon, and for good reason. It protects you from harmful UV rays – up to 95 per cent – and has a waterproof coating.

You can mount the polyester at an angle on rainy days, then sit back and enjoy the weather with a cuppa. The sail comes with four stainless steel D-shaped rings, one at the end of each corner, four clasps, four strings of rope and a storage bag.

4. Get a floor covering: Artificial Grass Carpet, 36mm (2m x 1m)

If the green thumb gene missed you, you can still add a splash of greenery to your outdoor space. Most balconies and terraces have tiled flooring that quickly collect sand and dust. An artificial grass carpet does the trick. It’s hassle-free, does not require looking after and cuts down the number of times you have to deep clean your outdoors.

Our flooring pick offers a wide range of sizes – from two metres to 10 metres. According to reviews in the UAE, the faux grass does not fade under the sun and feels exactly like the real deal. Don’t worry, it’s safe for pets.

5. Decorate with a statement rug: Black and White Striped Area Rug (3x5 ft)

On days that call for lounging on the floor with friends, you can use an outdoor rug. None of that abrasive straw material, however, this black and cream striped rug by LEEVAN is handwoven from cotton. It can go right in the washing machine if handwashing is troublesome. There’s a bit of weight to it, too, so you won’t have to worry about the wind.

6. Light it up with solar energy: TIJNN Solar Deck Lights (6-Pack)

Night time lighting is a fantastic way to switch things up, especially if they’re powered by the sun. TIJNN solar deck lights fit snugly on your wall or fence rail edges. Leave them out during the day for four to five hours and watch them automatically turn on with the sunset. Glowing in warm white, the six deck lights burn for at least nine hours outdoors, with a waterproof rating of IP65.

7. Display your plants on a stand: Ufine Freestanding 3-Tier Ladder Shelf

Ufine’s three-tier ladder shelf can house most of your outdoor plants, and it’s the best way to tidy up space. Each wooden tier is separate, so you can get creative with different heights. Plants that need the most sunshine can go on the topmost tier, but their total weight should not exceed 11kgs per rack. There is no fear of wobble here, though; the pinewood slats are sturdy and durable.

8. Get new planters: Brajttt Ceramic Succulent Planter Pot with Drainage

Six ceramic planters are a good starting point. Brajttt offers aesthetically pleasing designs with drainage holes at the bottom. Since they’re quite small, only 2.5 inches high, they make the perfect home for small plants like succulents, herbs and cacti. The pots are ideal for both indoors and outdoors.

9. Make a bee hotel: Wildlife World Solitary Bee Hive, Wood

A bee hotel is a must – more so if you’re trying to get the tiny helpers to pollinate your garden. Growing flowers and leaving out sugared water are surefire ways of making your garden bee-friendly. But have you considered offering them lodgings? If they have a home, they’ll return to you more often.

Wildlife World has a modest hotel made of wood, where the ‘roof’ can be lifted. All you have to do is place it in an area that receives the most sunlight in the mornings and wait for a few days. The hotel can go anywhere on your terrace, looking like a mini timber house.