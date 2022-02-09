While everyone has their eyes set on the best accessories, bouquets and chocolates, why not gift your loved ones something a tad different this year? We’re talking Valentine’s Day gifts that can be put to use at home. These end up finding a permanent spot in their lives, becoming lovely reminders of your gesture. To help you brainstorm, we’ve come up with a list of home gifts on Amazon. From sleek snack tables to chic jewellery stands, take your pick. There's even a brand new home décor brand on Amazon: Home Box. Take a look at their selection on the website! Only five days to go till February 14 – so hurry and become a Prime member for fast and free delivery.

1. Danpinera Tray Metal End Table, Small Round Side Table

A modern bedside table in nine pop colours (sage green to sunny yellow), Danpinera’s nightstand is a two-in-one wonder. The tray is spacious enough to hold your night readings, picture frames and keys, but it can also detach when breakfast in bed calls. You’re getting an anti-rust and waterproof coating, so the iron frame structure is made to last long. The end of the legs are capped to prevent any floor damage.

2. Amazingware Royal Tea Cups and Saucers, Set of 6 (8 oz)

Not many are resistant to the charm of a porcelain tea set in pastel. If someone you know is particular about the way they take their tea or coffee, this is the perfect gift box for them. Our choice of periwinkle set, with a gold lip, includes six eight-ounce teacups along with matching saucers. Though the kitchenware is fine, it is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. These cups are thick enough to keep your beverage nice and hot for longer.

3. Authentic Levitating Floating Plant Pot for Air Plants

Looking to make a lasting impression? Try this floating pot, which spins as it levitates. Tried and tested by several buyers, the pot is best suited for small, lightweight plants like bonsai. Once the base is plugged in, the planter will rise and rotate on its own, basking in the sun from all directions!

4. Neoflam Kiesel Stovetop Ceramic Cookware Small Green

Another little something for the kitchen, especially if you like to cook with your significant other. Neoflam has an eco-friendly clay pot that is lighter than cast iron but is just as durable. This Korean dish cooks food evenly and enhances flavours. Our choice of sage green pot and cream lid combo makes it easier for this earthenware to blend into the cabinet, but still retain that pop. What’s more, it goes right from the stovetop to your table for serving.

5. Umbra Prisma Jewelry Stand and Necklace Holder

Gift her a space for all her trinkets and everyday accessories. A jewellery stand is far more accessible than a box, so that she’s not left untangling her necklaces from her earrings every time. Umbra’s brass stand is all geometry and angles, coming with an elegant tray base where the heavier accessories can go. But we sought high and low for this especially because it doubles as décor for the bedroom.

6. Scented Candles - Black Candle All Natural Soy

Scented candles are on the rise and your environmentally friendly significant other is going to love Benevolence LA’s all natural soy wax. A luxurious mix of bergamot, jasmine and vanilla, the candle purifies air with a total burning time of 45 hours. Soy candles are known for relieving stress and insomnia. The eight-ounce wax is poured into an all-black matte glass container, which again, blends into the interior seamlessly.

7. Mountain Tapestry for Room (130 x 150cm)

Hanging tapestries can alter the entire mood of your room – a quick, temporary alternative to painting walls. Funito’s sunset tapestry brings a piece of Nature home, with its vivid colours, jagged mountains and pink skies. Measuring 130 by 150cm, the polyester fabric covers a large area but can easily fit into a washing machine.