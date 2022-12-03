‘Tis the season for homemade pies, cranberry tarts, stuffed s’mores and a classic batch of chocolate chip cookies. If you’re looking to wrap up dinner with a dish of something sweet and completely homemade this winter, you’re in the right place. Serve family, friends and guests desserts baked or frozen right in your kitchen, by making sure it's well-equipped with all the necessary machines.

You could whip up a meringue peak by hand, but think of all the time and effort saved if a stand mixer did it for you, instead. Or, think of having unlimited ice cream scoops if you owned an ice cream maker. A countertop oven is also an excellent alternative to a cooking range that comes without a built-in oven.

Some of Chef Andrea Melendez’s favourite winter desserts are classic pies, tarts topped with apples, clementine, cranberries or a generous garnish of pecans, puddings and hot fudge over ice cream. The Dubai-based pastry chef and founder of AM pastry consultancy advises sticking to seasonal fruits, if you plan on using any.

“Firstly, you will need a scale to measure the ingredients. Pastry in general is very precise. A handy stand mixer by Kenwood or Kitchen Aid will really help improve recipes that include meringue and marshmallows,” she said. “Another useful appliance to have is a food processor to grind nuts and spices.”

When it comes to countertop ovens, Chef Melendez recommends a convection unit that gives you more heat control over the baking process and cooks evenly. If you’re a fan of dessert waffles, she suggests a waffle maker, which goes over a stovetop.

Check out other pastry and dessert essentials below that you can order easily from Amazon.

1. Best Stand Mixer: KitchenAid Classic 4.3L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, White

Pros

Whisks, whips and kneads ingredients

Speeds of up to 10

4.3-litre mixing bowl

Comes with three helpful attachments

Cons

Expensive

A stand mixer picked by pros, this sleek KitchenAid unit was crowned the best of its kind in our 2022 list. It takes care of your mixing needs, from kneading dough to whisking and whipping, with the three included attachments. You can even attach up to 10 accessories (sold separately) to mince meat, cut vegetables and roll pasta in this multi-functional mixer. Everything’s done in a large 4.3-litre stainless steel bowl that makes one litre of whipped cream, 2.5kg of cake and 80 two-inch cookies. Its powerful motor takes mixing speeds up to 10. Bakers in the reviews vouch for the must-have appliance.

2. Best Stick Blender: Bamix Swiss Made M180 Blender Deluxe, Black

Pros

Compact handheld stick blender

Best for pastries, puddings and ganache

Blends ingredients quickly in any container

Has its own storage stand

Cons

Corded

Once you perfect your choice of ganache, it’s quickly going to become your go-to glaze and filling for baked treats. A hand or immersion blender does a brilliant job of creating such emulsions, says Chef Melendez. Her favourite stick blenders are by the Swiss brand Bamix. Check out the DeLuxe line, which comes with its own storage stand. The immersion blade wears many hats in the kitchen – it’s a space-saving solution to chop, mince, blend, emulsify, froth and whip all in one, using a powerful 180W motor. Expect it to help you with both dinner and desserts.

3. Best Ice Cream Maker: Cuisinart Dual Ice Cream Maker, Grey

Pros

Large two-litre capacity

Makes two different frozen desserts in separate bowls

Lid opening for adding solid ingredients

Takes 20 to 25 minutes

Cons

Can be loud, say reviewers

Needs pre-freezing

Ice cream makers with built-in compressors take longer to churn you a scoop, but those with pre-freeze bowls do the majority of the work the night before. The Cuisinart Dual Ice Cream Maker only takes 20 minutes for a frozen dessert, once the bowls have been frozen. Our best pick for variety in 2022, this ice cream maker gives you more than one icy treat option – the dual bowls can do sorbets, frozen yoghurt and even two different flavours of ice cream. The only possible con would be having to clear up space in the freezer to fit two one-litre bowls, note reviewers.

4. Best Churros Maker: Global Gizmos Churros Maker, 700W

Pros

Rotates 180 degrees for even spread

Non-stick cooking plates

Includes a reusable piping bag

Cons

Only makes four per batch

Pipe in your batter and have a neat row of homemade churros ready for you, in this 700W press. It lets you rotate the machine 180 degrees mid-bake to evenly disperse the batter, and comes with a reusable piping bag for filling in the rows easily. The batter doesn’t stick to the cooking plates, either. Once done, dust your churros with sugar and cinnamon and dip them in chocolate sauce, or serve with ice cream.

5. Best Food Processor: Ninja Food Processor with Auto-iQ 850W, 2.1L Bowl, Silver

Pros

Chops, mix, kneads and slices

Has one-touch controls for hands-free experience

Sticks to the countertop well

Tough blades

Cons

Can be a bit loud, say reviewers

Take care of crushed nuts, from pecans to cashews, and spices, like cinnamon sticks, in a jiffy. All you need is an all-purpose kitchen appliance such as a food processor. This Ninja 850W unit is compact, comes with a 2.1-litre bowl and includes blades for chopping, kneading and slicing. Its dough tool allows you to mix bread and pizza dough, pancake batter and cake mix thoroughly, too. Ninja’s stainless steel blades cut through nuts easily. You’ll find simple touch controls on the base, where just a single tap gets the machine going. Several five-star reviews featuring baking enthusiasts attest to the durability and fast processing time.

6. Best Waffle Maker: Domo Waffle Maker

Pros

Heats up quickly

Three browning levels

Compact appliance

Non-stick surface

Cons

Plates are not removable

Dessert waffles, anyone? Chef Melendez prefers the stovetop method of preparing waffles, specifically in the Nordicware Belgium Waffler. You can take the easy route and make do with an electric maker, as well. The Domo waffle machine bakes two extra-thick servings with three adjustable levels of browning. Top it with ice cream and hot fudge or fruits for a homey treat on cold winter nights. Reviewers mention how deceptively small the machine is, since it works surprisingly well to produce golden Belgian-style waffles.

7. Best Countertop Convection Oven: Kenwood 45L Toaster Oven

Pros

Bakes, defrosts, broils, toasts and more

Six cooking positions

60-minute timer

Double glass door

Cons

Manual controls

For gingerbread cookies, cakes and everything in between, you’ll need a multifunctional toaster oven. This Kenwood 45-litre unit has a knob dedicated to six different cooking positions, giving you complete reign over the heat. Adjust the temperature to up to 230 degrees and set the timer for up to 60 minutes. Chef Melendez says to be prepared for trial and error when it comes to ovens, and to note down the baking controls that are perfect for you. The convection oven is also capable of defrosting, grilling and broiling. Reviewers find it quite sturdy and big enough for a small family. For a healthier option, try out an air fryer toaster oven.

