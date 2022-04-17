A food processor is a kitchen whiz that wears many hats – it gets all the chopping, blending and pureeing done for you in minutes. Having this powerful machine on your countertop means less prep work before cooking, especially during Ramadan when servings can easily go up in numbers. And these are not to be confused with the staple blender; food processors can knead dough, mince meat, shred vegetables and emulsify sauces. We handpicked the most reliable food processors on Amazon to help you cook faster.

1. Best Overall: Braun Food Processor, White, 600W

Pros

Two processor bowls, one exclusively for chopping

Dishwasher-safe

Long-lasting quality

Quiet, operates at 35 decibels

Comes with juicing feature

Cons

Needs separate storage for attachments

Basic 600-watt motor

Braun’s kitchen food processor carries two plastic bowls, one measuring 750ml for chopping and blending, and the larger 2-litre bowl for everything else, from kneading to juicing. You can even whip up your own almond milk in this processor. The smart side-by-side bowl system will help you save more time and effort, using seven different tools to help you set the table faster. Reviewers note how quiet this machine is, operating at an impressive 35 decibels, which is just louder than a whisper.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

2. Best for Beginners: KitchenAid 1.7L Food Processor, Almond Cream

Pros

Compact, attractive design

Easy to operate

Accessories stored inside when not in use

Cons

Better suited for a small family

If you’re starting out on your food processor journey, start small with Kitchen Aid’s cream-coloured 1.7-litre appliance. It’s a no-fuss machine with three speed paddles, a processor bowl with a feed tube and four blades – a dough blade, a multipurpose blade, a 4mm and a thicker 6mm blade. Depending on the blade, you can easily prep dough, pastes, vegetables and cheeses to cook up a variety of meals. Its compact design makes it a perfect fit for a family of two to four.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

3. Best for Basic Use: Hamilton Beach Stack & Press, 700ml Glass Bowl Chopper, Food Processor

Pros

Countertop space saver

Scratch- and odour-resistant glass bowl

Ideal for everyday use

Value for money

Cons

Options limited to pulverising, chopping and pureeing only

Limited capacity

If you’re looking for an appliance that will handle tedious chopping tasks in an instant, then check out Hamilton Beach’s small-sized food processor. For meal days that don’t involve heavy-duty prep, you can toss in your vegetables, nuts or fruits into the 700ml glass bowl, and press and hold the lid for whatever consistency you prefer. According to reviews, the processor is most convenient for creating paste-like bases like pesto, chips dips like salsa and even pureed baby food. And because it’s glass, your bowl will never smell of garlic and onions post-wash.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a limited two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best for Large Servings: Moulinex Double Force Food Processor, Black

Pros

Powerful 1000-watt motor

Pulse control

Comes with a 3-litre main bowl and a 2-litre blender bowl

Heavy-duty use

Cons

Weighs 7.6kgs

Does not include a juicer

For those who like spending time in the kitchen, experimenting with different recipes, you will need an all-rounder companion. Moulinex’s food processor covers kneading, grating, slicing, blending and emulsifying – so that means you can do anything from whipping mayonnaise to mincing meat in this multifunctional kitchen helper. You can also switch out the 3-litre bowl with the 2-litre blender jug for more options like smoothies and soups.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

5. Best Multifunctional Processor: Magimix 5200XL Food Processor, Red

Pros

Heavy-duty machine

Powerful 1100-watt motor

Three bowls in one

Includes citrus press and juicer

Separate storage box for accessories

Cons

Heaviest on the list at 11kgs

Expensive

Magimix sits higher on the heavy-duty scale, almost industrial for its many accessories and versatility. Coming with grating discs, slicing discs, an egg whisk, juicer, citrus press and dough blade, the processor leaves no stone unturned. It easily caters to a large group with a 3.6-litre main bowl (for mincing and kneading), a 2.6-litre midi bowl (for mayonnaise and dressings) and a 1.2-litre mini bowl (for herbs and small ingredients). At 1100 watts, Magimix is the most powerful processor on our list.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 30-year motor and three-year parts guarantee. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh97 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh138.