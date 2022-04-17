A food processor is a kitchen whiz that wears many hats – it gets all the chopping, blending and pureeing done for you in minutes. Having this powerful machine on your countertop means less prep work before cooking, especially during Ramadan when servings can easily go up in numbers. And these are not to be confused with the staple blender; food processors can knead dough, mince meat, shred vegetables and emulsify sauces. We handpicked the most reliable food processors on Amazon to help you cook faster.
1. Best Overall: Braun Food Processor, White, 600W
Pros
- Two processor bowls, one exclusively for chopping
- Dishwasher-safe
- Long-lasting quality
- Quiet, operates at 35 decibels
- Comes with juicing feature
Cons
- Needs separate storage for attachments
- Basic 600-watt motor
Braun’s kitchen food processor carries two plastic bowls, one measuring 750ml for chopping and blending, and the larger 2-litre bowl for everything else, from kneading to juicing. You can even whip up your own almond milk in this processor. The smart side-by-side bowl system will help you save more time and effort, using seven different tools to help you set the table faster. Reviewers note how quiet this machine is, operating at an impressive 35 decibels, which is just louder than a whisper.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh41.
2. Best for Beginners: KitchenAid 1.7L Food Processor, Almond Cream
Pros
- Compact, attractive design
- Easy to operate
- Accessories stored inside when not in use
Cons
- Better suited for a small family
If you’re starting out on your food processor journey, start small with Kitchen Aid’s cream-coloured 1.7-litre appliance. It’s a no-fuss machine with three speed paddles, a processor bowl with a feed tube and four blades – a dough blade, a multipurpose blade, a 4mm and a thicker 6mm blade. Depending on the blade, you can easily prep dough, pastes, vegetables and cheeses to cook up a variety of meals. Its compact design makes it a perfect fit for a family of two to four.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh57.
3. Best for Basic Use: Hamilton Beach Stack & Press, 700ml Glass Bowl Chopper, Food Processor
Pros
- Countertop space saver
- Scratch- and odour-resistant glass bowl
- Ideal for everyday use
- Value for money
Cons
- Options limited to pulverising, chopping and pureeing only
- Limited capacity
If you’re looking for an appliance that will handle tedious chopping tasks in an instant, then check out Hamilton Beach’s small-sized food processor. For meal days that don’t involve heavy-duty prep, you can toss in your vegetables, nuts or fruits into the 700ml glass bowl, and press and hold the lid for whatever consistency you prefer. According to reviews, the processor is most convenient for creating paste-like bases like pesto, chips dips like salsa and even pureed baby food. And because it’s glass, your bowl will never smell of garlic and onions post-wash.
Warranty: The manufacturer offers a limited two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.
4. Best for Large Servings: Moulinex Double Force Food Processor, Black
Pros
- Powerful 1000-watt motor
- Pulse control
- Comes with a 3-litre main bowl and a 2-litre blender bowl
- Heavy-duty use
Cons
- Weighs 7.6kgs
- Does not include a juicer
For those who like spending time in the kitchen, experimenting with different recipes, you will need an all-rounder companion. Moulinex’s food processor covers kneading, grating, slicing, blending and emulsifying – so that means you can do anything from whipping mayonnaise to mincing meat in this multifunctional kitchen helper. You can also switch out the 3-litre bowl with the 2-litre blender jug for more options like smoothies and soups.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh33.
5. Best Multifunctional Processor: Magimix 5200XL Food Processor, Red
Pros
- Heavy-duty machine
- Powerful 1100-watt motor
- Three bowls in one
- Includes citrus press and juicer
- Separate storage box for accessories
Cons
- Heaviest on the list at 11kgs
- Expensive
Magimix sits higher on the heavy-duty scale, almost industrial for its many accessories and versatility. Coming with grating discs, slicing discs, an egg whisk, juicer, citrus press and dough blade, the processor leaves no stone unturned. It easily caters to a large group with a 3.6-litre main bowl (for mincing and kneading), a 2.6-litre midi bowl (for mayonnaise and dressings) and a 1.2-litre mini bowl (for herbs and small ingredients). At 1100 watts, Magimix is the most powerful processor on our list.
Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 30-year motor and three-year parts guarantee. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh97 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh138.
