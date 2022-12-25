We've all heard of walking pads , or under-desk treadmills, that have kept the work-from-home community active. It's a win-win setup proven to boost productivity and burn calories, at your nine-to-five. Walking isn't everyone's cup of tea, though. Have you thought about cycling, instead? You can create your very own cycling workstation, with a mini under-desk bike.

Much like walking pads, these pedaling units slide under the desk and keep you updated on the distance cycled, calories burnt and other fitness data. "Under-desk bikes are like any cardio machine, where you can expect to release endorphins, and hormones that improve your mood and energy levels. They're also great for mobility and correcting posture," said Azeem Ashraf, a retail sales manager at Active Fitness Store in Dubai, with over 12 years of experience in the wellness and fitness industry.

A stationary bike lets you increase or decrease resistance or workout intensity levels. Ashraf says the higher the resistance, the more engaged your quads muscles will be. Otherwise, the most targeted muscle group is the calves. Clearly, this equipment does not substitute bikes or standard-sized cardio machines, but it's great for breaking the day's monotony and incorporating some movement at your desk.

In fact, pedaling as you work can relieve stress, too. A 2021 study in the UK-based journal Applied Ergonomics examined employees on stationery bikes during work meetings. Researchers found that stress and fatigue levels were significantly lower than in the control group of sedentary employees.

The best part is that the bike can be used during any other sitting activity, like watching TV, knitting and reading. It goes wherever you choose to take it. We compiled a list of the best-rated under-desk bikes on Amazon to help you stay active even when you're busy.

1. Best Overall: DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Exercise Bike and Pedal Exerciser

Pros

Adjustable pedal height

Low-rise form for low desks

Eight-level resistance

Tracks strides per minute, calories, time and distance

Very quiet

Cons

Slides on wooden floors

Rave reviews and testimonies on Amazon have helped crowned the DeskCycle 2 as our best pick. It's low-rise, so you can slide it under a desk as low as 27 inches. Choose from eight resistance settings for your preferred level of intensity, though the brand recommends level three or less when working, to keep you focused. The first thing reviewers notice is that it's silent and stays put on the ground. Your feet are strapped to the pedals with velcro, so there's no slipping, either. Senior users with arthritis have added the cardio machine to their daily routine for some light exercise. Others have bought it for their children to keep them engaged at their study desks. For a foolproof first purchase, this is a solid choice.

2. Best for Smooth Pedalling: FitDesk Under Desk Bike Pedal Machine

Pros

Eight magnetic resistance positions

Works under 26-inch desks

Meter tracks calories, speed and distance

Hands-free tension adjustment

Cons

No pedal straps

The FitDesk stationary bike works with even lower desks, at 26 inches. Similar to the DeskCycle 2, the bike has eight magnetic resistance positions, and the best part is that you can adjust the tension with your feet. Reviewers with sedentary jobs report back improved blood circulation in their legs and those who underwent knee surgery say it works just as well for physical therapy. It pedals very smoothly without any jerking. Some points to consider: If you have a rolling office chair, reviewers note that the bike can get in the way, and it could need maintenance after a few months, as a few users mention squeaking.

3. Best for Hard Floors: Pasyou Under Desk Bike

Pros

Eight magnetic resistance levels

Adjustable pedal straps

Large LCD screen for tracking

Looks premium

Cons

A hit-or-miss situation with desk heights

Coming in all black, the Pasyou under-desk bike also employs a magnetic drive system for extremely quiet performance. It's heavy enough at 8.6kgs to stay put on the floor as you pedal. Reviewers do say that the suction feet at the bottom stick better on hard floors than carpeted areas. The LCD display is large and easy to read, showing you the time, distance, calories and more. Its resistance knob also offers eight tension levels. Since the pedals sit high at 10 inches, some people have had difficulty with the desk height, while others say it's a perfect fit. So, do reconsider if you have a low desk.

4. Best Budget: Vaunn Medical Under Desk Bike

Pros

Adjustable resistance

Folds in half

Lightweight at 2.4kgs

Low-maintenance unit

Cons

Clearance height should be higher than stated

Vaunn's under-desk bike does away with all the fanfare, and, instead, gives you a simple, skeleton structure that's lightweight, compact and foldable. For the bike to fit perfectly under the desk, the brand recommends a clearance height of 13 inches from the knee to the table. Weighing only 2.4kgs, the unit has an adjustable tension knob that provides just enough resistance for low-impact physical activity. Once done, fold it in half, carry it out of the room and tuck it under the bed or inside the closet. It's great for those not looking for a high-intensity spin session. Reviews say even if the bike is low-rise, their knees hit the underside. A solution some propose is to either push back the chair or work at a height-adjustable desk.

5. Best for Carpeted Floors: Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Under-Desk Bike

Pros

Quiet performance

Eight levels of resistance

Adjustable pedal straps

Tracks calories, distance, time and more

Cons

Slips on non-carpeted floor

The Sunny Health and Fitness under-desk bike is super compact, and has a non-slip grip and adjustable pedal straps. Move through eight levels of resistance and keep track of your calories, time, distance and more via the digital screen. Users note how its highest resistance level is less tense than expected, but it's just enough to get your heart rate going. It does stay put on carpeted floors and does even better with a rubber mat underneath. Reviewers who are recovering from surgeries and need light mobility therapy at home have also opted for the unit.

