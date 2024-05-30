Be it a stray cat or an intruder, you probably want to know if there's something fishy happening in your backyard.

That's where floodlight cameras come in – they're not your average security cameras. These versatile devices pack a triple punch, including capturing every detail of motion events happening near your home, allowing you to identify suspicious activity with ease. As their name suggests, these devices combine a floodlight and a security camera into a single outdoor fixture. Moreover, they notify you of motion in real time, and flood your home's exteriors with bright light.

However, with numerous options available, navigating the market can be challenging. Don't worry, we did the research for you and considered features, budget, and user needs to curate a list that explores the best outdoor floodlight cameras you can buy right now. Whether you prioritise high-resolution footage or a user-friendly app, this guide will help you find the perfect camera to illuminate your security concerns. For recommendations, we spoke with Gopal Chandanani, who works as an engineer at Dubai-based Cable Master Electronics; he provided us with some insightful tips on home security cameras. Scroll down to read his complete advice.

Become a Prime member, and get these products delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: eufyCam 2 Pro

Pros

Crisp 2K resolution

Expansive view

Night vision

Weatherproof design

Cons

Requires wired connection

Motion tracking can be glitchy

A compelling choice for your home security needs, the eufyCam 2 Pro strikes a perfect balance between robust features and budget-friendly pricing. You can witness every detail with crisp 2K resolution, allowing you to clearly identify faces, license plates, and objects in your footage. It also boasts of an expansive view, as it keeps a watchful eye on a wider area, with the camera's 140-degree field of view, minimising blind spots around your property. And don't worry about threats in the nighttime: night vision ensures that you don't miss a beat. Moreover, the camera knows the difference between people, pets and other moving objects, so you don't have to worry too much about false alarms. The floodlight has a 100-decibel emergency siren, and 8GB of internal storage, too. It has a light output of upto 3,000 lumens. Moreover, you can communicate directly with visitors or deter potential intruders with the built-in two-way audio feature. Another advantage of the eufyCam 2 pro is that it can withstand heat, dust and rain showers. However, one point to consider: it requires a wired connection for power.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh62.51 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh134.10.

2. Best Motion Detection: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Pros

Sharp 1080p vision

Voice control compatibility

Smart motion detection

Colour night vision

Dual band Wi-Fi

Cons

Ring subscription required

Bulky design

Turn up the security wattage with the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. This feature-packed camera doesn't just capture clear footage – it floods your property with light, deters would-be intruders, and seamlessly integrates with your Ring security system for complete peace of mind. It captures clear footage with 1080p resolution, even in low-light conditions, owing to night vision technology. Many reviews have praised it for its "excellent contrast and rich colours". Moreover, the camera's bright LED floodlights illuminate intruders and serve as a visual deterrent. Additionally, a siren can be remotely activated to further discourage unwanted activity. You can also control the camera and access features using voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. In order to install the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, you first need to download the Ring app and create an account. The installation process is relatively easy, but requires working with high-voltage electrical wiring. If you aren't comfortable with that, you could hire a professional to install it.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh60.75 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for Dh117.

3. Best Premium: Google Nest Cam with Floodlight

Pros

Sharp 1080 video

Bright LED

Intelligent alerts

Cons

Expensive

Doesn't support Alexa

Sleep soundly through the night with the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight. No more tossing and turning from late-night noises. This weatherproof camera tackles nighttime disturbances head-on, with a powerful one-two punch. It has motion-activated floodlights, so bright lights illuminate the area whenever motion is detected, deterring potential intruders and giving you a clear view of what's happening outside. It's weatherproof with a Wi-Fi enabled security camera, too. Moreover, that's not all: It produces 1080p video and the LED responds quickly to motion triggers, or Google Assistant voice commands. However, it's one of the more expensive smart floodlight cameras, and you'll need to pay for a subscription to unlock all of its features. It also doesn't support third-party integration.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh69 and two years for Dh97.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh95.75 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Wireless: Arlo Pro 3

Pros

Effortless installation

Crisp HD livestreaming

Flexible app

Cons

Charging process can be tedious

For homeowners seeking a wire-free and feature-rich security solution, the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is a bright option. This camera combines the power of a security camera with the deterrence of a floodlight, offering comprehensive outdoor security without the hassle of electrical wiring, allowing for flexible placement wherever you need it most. The Arlo Pro 3 captures sharp and detailed footage in 2K resolution, allowing you to identify faces, license plates, and objects with remarkable clarity. The light is extremely bright, as the output is rated at 3,000 lumens. t's enough to startle someone walking by, too. It also goes beyond simple motion detection. It can differentiate between people, packages, vehicles, and animals, allowing you to focus on what truly matters, and reduce unwanted notifications. However, it does require batteries that need to be charged. The subscription is sold seperately.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh65.35 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Budget: WYZE Floodlight Camera Pro

Pros

High-res HDR camera with wide coverage

Works with voice controls

Attractive price point

Broad third-party support

Colour night vision

Cons

Slightly lower resolution compared to competitors

Wired installation

Strapped for cash but still seeking reliable security for your home? Enter the WYZE Cam Floodlight Pro, which offers a budget-conscious option with integrated floodlights. Available in a black or white finish, the Cam Floodlight Pro offers a total output of 3,000 lumens (up from 2,600) and has a 5,000K colour temperature - so it can capture full-colour details even at night. You can adjust the panels to provide up to 180 degrees of horizontal light coverage. This camera doesn't possess a passive infrared sensor (PIR) to detect motion; instead, it uses onboard artificial intelligence (AI) technology to trigger motion recordings and alerts, and to activate the lights. It has an ambient light mode in which, the lamps provide constant low-light illumination and automatically brighten when the camera detects motion. It also boasts three dimmable LEDs, responds to voice commands, captures 2.5K video at a wide angle, and can store recordings locally. However, one of the downsides of this product, is that it requires wiring.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and two years for Dh49.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh42.88 for 12 months with select banks.

What do I need to look for when buying a floodlight camera?

While regular security cameras with night vision can tell you what’s out there, a floodlight camera can show you events and probably scare away possible intruders, as well. However, you still need to make a wise decision about which device to actually purchase. So, as our expert, Chandanani, explains, here are a couple of things to keep in mind:

Video resolution: "You need to know the video resolution, as higher resolutions like 1080p or 2K offer clearer footage for identifying faces, license plates, and objects," Chandanani says. "Keep in mind the night vision capabilities, with colour night vision being ideal for better clarity, compared to black and white."

Detection motion sensors: "Some cameras can differentiate between people, packages, vehicles, and animals, which also helps in reducing unwanted notifications," he adds.

Convenience: Keep in mind your convenience too, and see if you want a wired or a wireless floodlight camera. "Wired cameras require existing electrical wiring for power, while wire-free options offer more flexible placement but might require battery changes," adds Chananani. Ensure the camera is weatherproof to withstand the UAE climate, including conditions like heat, dust, and occasional rain showers.

Budget: Finally, check your budget. Floodlight cameras range in price depending on features and brands. "I would advise you to determine your budget and prioritise features most important to you," he says.