You can whip up the creamiest latte right at home, without investing in sophisticated machinery. Imagine taking a tool to your mug of coffee and having it instantly taste like café-bought goodness, topped with a dense layer of milk froth. We’re introducing you to some of the best milk frothers on Amazon that will transform your breakfast mornings, depending on how much you can shell out and your froth needs.
1. Best Overall: Lavazza A Modo Mio Milk Easy Frother
Pros
- Easy to use
- Dishwasher safe
- Has different foam settings
- Froths vegan milk well
Cons
- Whisk is delicate
For all your milk-based drinks, from flat white to hot chocolate, this easy frother by Lavazza is an instant crowd-pleaser among reviewers. Shaped like a portable tumbler, the lightweight gadget froths 120ml of milk and can heat 180ml of the beverage in the same container. Plug it in, pour in some milk and press the multifunctional button to get the magnetic induction going to prepare your drinks. It even froths your choice of plant-based milk.
2. Best for Cappuccino: Ariete Milk Frother Vintage
Pros
- Attractive design
- Large capacity
- Heats milk
- Whisks cold foam
Cons
- Not the easiest to clean
Another lightweight countertop frother comes in vintage baby blue by Ariete. It has a larger capacity for frothed milk, at 140ml, and hot milk, at 250ml. Whether you plan to make a hot cup of latte or a cold milkshake for the kids, the tool does it all quietly in under two minutes. If you’re especially particular about cappuccinos, reviewers are happy with the restaurant-like quality Ariete delivers. Its vintage design also makes for the perfect housewarming gift.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.
3. Best Budget: Premvio Original Milk Frother with Stand
Pros
- Portable, battery-operated gadget
- Handheld electric whisk gives you more control
- Value for money
- Easy to rinse
Cons
- Not rechargeable
- Cannot heat milk
Froth right into your coffee cup with a handheld, battery-operated whisk to save counter space. Premvio’s frother is convenient for travels, too, with its wireless operation making it an easy companion on the road. The electric milk whisk washes quickly under running water and sits in its own stand when not in use. Coffee lovers in the reviews have made second purchases for their office pantry as well.
4. Best for Family: Smeg Retro 50's Style Automatic Milk Frother
Pros
- Keeps milk from burning
- Attractive design and sturdy quality
- Large capacity
- Eight different frothing options
Cons
- Temperature might not be hot enough for some
- Expensive
For a big family with varying tastes, try Smeg’s stylish milk frother unit. It delivers a wide range of milk-based beverages, from matcha latte to hot cocoa, thanks to its eight frothing functions. The steamer smartly heats up 500ml of milk without burning and creates foam from 250ml of milk – all in under 90 seconds! Like our Ariete option, the Smeg automatic frother is fashioned to fit in a retro kitchen, coming in colours black, pastel blue and red, besides our choice of cream.
Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the product. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.
5. Best for Travel: Melitta Cremio 2 Milk Frother Steamer
Pros
- Prepares hot and cold froth
- Tumbler convenience
- Suitable for solo travellers
- Easy to clean
Cons
- Serves few people
- Wired
Melitta’s Cremio 2 works well for both hot and cold frothed milk, as long as you plan to serve two cups in one go. It makes 150ml of froth and heats up 250ml of milk in a stainless steel tumbler unit that looks a lot like an electric water kettle. But no matter how hot the beverage gets, the surface will always remain cool to touch, so your milk goes straight into the cup from the steamer. If finding a plug point is not an issue, then Cremio 2 is an easy carry-along for camping trips with a cable winding base.
