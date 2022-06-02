You can whip up the creamiest latte right at home, without investing in sophisticated machinery. Imagine taking a tool to your mug of coffee and having it instantly taste like café-bought goodness, topped with a dense layer of milk froth. We’re introducing you to some of the best milk frothers on Amazon that will transform your breakfast mornings, depending on how much you can shell out and your froth needs.

1. Best Overall: Lavazza A Modo Mio Milk Easy Frother

Pros

Easy to use

Dishwasher safe

Has different foam settings

Froths vegan milk well

Cons

Whisk is delicate

For all your milk-based drinks, from flat white to hot chocolate, this easy frother by Lavazza is an instant crowd-pleaser among reviewers. Shaped like a portable tumbler, the lightweight gadget froths 120ml of milk and can heat 180ml of the beverage in the same container. Plug it in, pour in some milk and press the multifunctional button to get the magnetic induction going to prepare your drinks. It even froths your choice of plant-based milk.

2. Best for Cappuccino: Ariete Milk Frother Vintage

Pros

Attractive design

Large capacity

Heats milk

Whisks cold foam

Cons

Not the easiest to clean

Another lightweight countertop frother comes in vintage baby blue by Ariete. It has a larger capacity for frothed milk, at 140ml, and hot milk, at 250ml. Whether you plan to make a hot cup of latte or a cold milkshake for the kids, the tool does it all quietly in under two minutes. If you’re especially particular about cappuccinos, reviewers are happy with the restaurant-like quality Ariete delivers. Its vintage design also makes for the perfect housewarming gift.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

3. Best Budget: Premvio Original Milk Frother with Stand

Pros

Portable, battery-operated gadget

Handheld electric whisk gives you more control

Value for money

Easy to rinse

Cons

Not rechargeable

Cannot heat milk

Froth right into your coffee cup with a handheld, battery-operated whisk to save counter space. Premvio’s frother is convenient for travels, too, with its wireless operation making it an easy companion on the road. The electric milk whisk washes quickly under running water and sits in its own stand when not in use. Coffee lovers in the reviews have made second purchases for their office pantry as well.

4. Best for Family: Smeg Retro 50's Style Automatic Milk Frother

Pros

Keeps milk from burning

Attractive design and sturdy quality

Large capacity

Eight different frothing options

Cons

Temperature might not be hot enough for some

Expensive

For a big family with varying tastes, try Smeg’s stylish milk frother unit. It delivers a wide range of milk-based beverages, from matcha latte to hot cocoa, thanks to its eight frothing functions. The steamer smartly heats up 500ml of milk without burning and creates foam from 250ml of milk – all in under 90 seconds! Like our Ariete option, the Smeg automatic frother is fashioned to fit in a retro kitchen, coming in colours black, pastel blue and red, besides our choice of cream.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the product. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh46 and two years for Dh65.

5. Best for Travel: Melitta Cremio 2 Milk Frother Steamer

Pros

Prepares hot and cold froth

Tumbler convenience

Suitable for solo travellers

Easy to clean

Cons

Serves few people

Wired

Melitta’s Cremio 2 works well for both hot and cold frothed milk, as long as you plan to serve two cups in one go. It makes 150ml of froth and heats up 250ml of milk in a stainless steel tumbler unit that looks a lot like an electric water kettle. But no matter how hot the beverage gets, the surface will always remain cool to touch, so your milk goes straight into the cup from the steamer. If finding a plug point is not an issue, then Cremio 2 is an easy carry-along for camping trips with a cable winding base.