It’s convenient, reliable, easy to use and clean, and likely has multifunctional programs, like grilling, baking and even air frying. The microwave is likely one of the most used kitchen appliances in your home. So, it’s worth investing in one that suits your kitchen, lifestyle and budget. We did the research and picked bestselling microwaves that are absolutely worth the money. Buy it during Appliance Week on Amazon for great discounts, and have it delivered to you with free, one-day delivery thanks to Amazon Prime .

1. Best Overall: Panasonic Solo Microwave, Silver (25 litres)

Pros

Decent capacity

Includes nine auto-cooking presets

Quick 30-second heating function

Cons

Reviewers say panel buttons are not always reliable

This 25-litre microwave by Panasonic is ideal for everyday use. With nine auto cooking menus – from chicken to frozen vegetables – the microwave makes it easy for you to select exactly how you want to heat your food without drying it out. A convenient Quick 30 function allows you to set cooking time for 30 seconds, making reheating a breeze. And with 800 watts of cooking power, the microwave is efficient and powerful enough to produce steaming plates of food as soon as you want it!

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

2. Best Multifunctional Microwave: Panasonic 4-in-1 Convection Microwave Oven (27 litres)

Pros

Incorporates convection, air fryer, grill and microwave functionalities

Integrates combination cooking

Compact, but spacious

Includes 131 Auto Menu programs

Sleek design

Cons

Some reviewers complain that the appliance sometimes overheats

Imagine recreating freshly baked breads, or air frying pakoras and French fries – in just one appliance. This Panasonic 4-in-1 convection microwave oven allows you to do just that. It comes with six menu options for air frying and even has a special program to heat up bread without losing its texture and delicious taste. Use its Combination Cooking mode to integrate the functionalities of the microwave, grill and convection oven. The mode brings together all three to provide the optimal cooking temperature and power for browning and crisping without overcooking. It’s a great size for families, and has a sleek, sophisticated appeal.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh56.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh40 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh57.

3. Best for Small Spaces: Black+Decker Microwave Oven (20 litres)

Pros

Space-saving appliance

Easy to use

Excellent for preparing ready-to-eat frozen food

Cons

No intuitive digital features

Perfect for small families, or even students living away from home, this Black+Decker microwave oven is easy on the eyes, and on the pocket. It features a 35-minute timer to help you control cook times, along with a manual defrost feature that helps you defrost and cook in a single step – perfect for ready-to-eat frozen food. Easy to operate, the appliance has five cooking power levels for foolproof melting or reheating.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh18 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh25.

4. Best Large Capacity: Samsung Microwave Oven (45 litres)

Pros

Ultimate convenience with One Touch Sensor

Durable

Large capacity

Ceramic enamel is scratch-resistant

Easy to clean

Cons

May take up too much countertop space

You don’t have to worry about adjusting power levels, thinking about the weight of your food, or serving sizes with this Samsung microwave. The device’s One Touch Sensor takes smart cooking to the next level – from light snacks to full meals, it knows exactly what temperature and time you need. The appliance’s ceramic enamel doesn’t scratch like stainless steel, or crack like plastic. It’s easy to clean, and always looks brand new. The microwave walls are also coated with an advanced material that acts as a deodoriser for a clean, fresh smell whenever you open its door.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh41.

5. Best Budget: Midea MMC21BK Solo Microwave (20 litres)

Pros

Includes a timer

Incorporates five power control levels

Affordable

Has a child safety lock

Cons

Manual control

For decent reheating and defrosting on a budget, Midea’s solo microwave does the job efficiently and with no fuss. The 20-litre microwave is ideal for small families or people living alone, and its manual control knobs leave out the guesswork – ideal for those who don’t want to deal with the ambiguities of digital controls. This budget microwave also has delightful add-ons, like a child safety lock and the ability to defrost by weight or time, ensuring you get full value for the cost!

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.