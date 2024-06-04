There are few things in life as good as biting into a crisp potato chip or munching on chicken fry, hot out of bubbling oil.

Most of us prefer to leave the deep-frying to restaurants; it's known to be time-consuming, messy and can cause possible splatter burns. But it doesn't have to be this way. That's where deep fryers come in. Modern deep fryers are convenient, and some of them have digital displays, timers, baskets, and overheating alarms that practically automate the process.

So, are you looking to elevate your home cooking game with perfectly crisp fried favourites? Look no further! We've researched and curated a list of the best deep fryers available right now. We spoke with several UAE residents and tech expert Sumit Jay, an appliance service repair technician, to get further insight into which deep fryer brands and models really hit the mark.

This guide will help you find the perfect fryer to suit your needs, whether you prioritise speed, convenience, capacity, or ease of cleaning. From golden french fries to crispy onion rings, get ready to unlock a world of delicious deep-fried possibilities. With a Prime subscription, your fryer will be delivered to you the very next day.

1. Best Overall: Hamilton Beach Professional-Style Deep Fryer

Pros

Simple and user-friendly

Rapid heating

Large capacity

Cons

Time-consuming to clean

The Hamilton Beach fryer boasts a simple design for effortless operation, and is one of Jay's top recommendations. Just set the temperature dial and wait for the green light – that's all it takes. It has rapid heating abilities, allowing you to get cooking quickly. This is ideal for efficiently preparing frozen snacks like french fries and chicken wings. The deep fryer offers exceptional value with its generous 4.7-quart capacity. However, the true star of the show is its basket system. You get a full-sized basket that's perfect for large batches, and two additional half-sized baskets. It lets you fry different foods simultaneously, saving time and satisfying diverse cravings. Reviewers seem considerably pleased with it, saying that it is mostly easy to clean, and more importantly, is durable.

2. Best for Clean-Up: All-Clad 3.5 L Easy Clean Pro Stainless Steel Deep Fryer

Pros

Effortless clean-up

User-friendly design

Powerful heating

Precise temperature control

Cons

Expensive

Craving perfectly crisp fries or golden fried chicken without the post-frying dread? The All-Clad Deep Fryer might be your answer. This appliance promises a fun deep-frying experience with an emphasis on convenience and effortless clean-up. Katherine Hayes, a Dubai-based entrepreneur, swears by this machine. She said: "It's durable, and so easy to maintain. I've had mine for the past two years, and there has been no problem with it. The best part is that I don't have to worry about a clean-up process so much, and that's the most important factor for me." Simply turn a handle, and the oil gets channelled through an internal filter and deposited into a removable container for easy storage or disposal. This fryer boasts a 3.5-litre oil capacity, suitable for preparing small to medium batches of your favourite fried foods. You'll get your fries quickly: The fryer packs a powerful 1,700-watt heating element, ensuring rapid oil heating for efficient cooking. However, that's not all. Everything except the heating element detaches and is dishwasher-safe, saving you time and effort. The sleek, mirror-finish exterior adds a touch of style to your kitchen while repelling fingerprints for a lasting shine. The fryer includes a basket for safely submerging and retrieving your food. However, you need to be sure that you want to invest in it: It might burn a hole in your pocket. Nevertheless, the All-Clad Deep Fryer is a well-designed option for home cooks who prioritise convenience and effortless clean-up for small-batch deep frying.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dhs89.15 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Premium: DeLonghi Livenza Deep Fryer

Pros

Effortless clean-up

Large capacity

Easy to use

Stylish design

Cons

Potential temperature inaccuracy

Following suit with the All-Clad, the DeLonghi Livenza boasts a built-in oil drainage system for a mess-free experience. However, here's the kicker: This model offers a significantly larger capacity at a slightly more budget-friendly price point. Hidden behind a convenient door is a clever filter and spigot combo that allows for easy oil draining. And the best part? Most components, like the spigot and filter, are dishwasher-safe, minimising scrubbing and potential spills. It's a deep fryer that prioritises both convenience and value. Moreover, the DeLonghi Livenza offers a larger capacity, typically around 4-5 litres. It allows you to prepare larger batches of your favourite fried foods, perfect for families or gatherings. It's easy to operate and features a straightforward design with an adjustable temperature control knob and indicator lights. And, to top it off, it has a sleek design that complements most kitchen styles. According to some reviews, one of the unusual benefits of the Livenza is its lard setting, which provides gentler heat to keep fats from burning. You can add incredible flavour by frying in duck or chicken fat, or ghee. However, the fryer comes with faults too: It takes a while to heat up and the temperature accuracy fluctuates.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dhs91.67 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Budget: Moulinex Super Uno Deep Fryer

Pros

Adequate capacity for families

Easy clean-up

Features replaceable odour filter

Includes viewing window

Cons

No timer

The Moulinex Super Uno Deep Fryer promises a user-friendly and convenient deep-frying experience on an extremely affordable budget, recommends Jay. With its 2.2-litre oil capacity, it allows you to prepare enough fried food for a small family or gathering. The non-stick interior coating makes food release and clean-up easier. Sticky fried foods won't cling to the surface, saving you time and effort. Don't worry about tiresome odours: The Moulinex Super Uno incorporates a replaceable odour filter. This helps to minimise lingering cooking odours in your kitchen after frying. Moreover, a convenient viewing window allows you to monitor your food as it cooks without lifting the lid and potentially interrupting the cooking process. This helps to prevent undercooked or overcooked food. However, it doesn't have a timer, which means you'll need to monitor the food manually to avoid burning.

5. Best Value: Cuisinart Deep Fryer

Pros

Consistent results

Adjustable thermostat

Large capacity

Timer is included

Cons

Clean-up can be cumbersome, say reviewers

The Cuisinart Deep Fryer, with its four-quart capacity, aims to be a reliable workhorse in your kitchen for those deep-frying cravings. This fryer is ideal for preparing enough fried food to satisfy a small family or gathering. You can cook a decent amount of French fries, chicken wings, or other favourites in a single batch. The immersion-style heating element ensures fast and even heat distribution throughout the oil. This translates to consistently cooked food, with minimal hot or cold spots. The temperature control is mostly a win: An adjustable thermostat allows you to precisely set the temperature for different ingredients. This means perfectly crisp fries, golden onion rings, or delicately cooked seafood – all achievable with the right temperature setting. However, one of the downsides is a rather prolonged clean-up, something many reviewers complain about. Nevertheless, the Cuisinart Deep Fryer is a solid choice for home cooks seeking a versatile and user-friendly deep fryer for occasional frying endeavours. The large capacity, adjustable temperature control, and timer make it a convenient option. However, if you prioritise a mess-free operation, advanced features, and a larger capacity for frequent use, you might want to consider other options.

Bonus: Buy with zero installments and pay Dhs67.70 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh52 and two years for Dh73.

What to consider when buying deep fryers

Deep fryers can unlock a world of delicious possibilities. However, before you take the plunge, here are some key factors to consider when choosing the right deep fryer for your needs, according to Jay.

Capacity: Think about how much food you typically cook. A three-litre fryer might be sufficient for small families or occasional use, while larger families or frequent fryers might need a four-litre or greater capacity. Moreover, make sure to never overfill your fryer. Check the manual for details about proper oil fill levels and how much food can go in at once.

Convenience: Look for features like digital displays, timers, and automatic shut-off functions for a more hands-off experience.

Clean-up: Prioritise models with non-stick interiors and dishwasher-safe parts for easier post-frying cleaning.

Safety features: Deep frying offers a delicious way to cook food, but safety is paramount. A vat of hot oil demands caution, especially for beginners. Fortunately, many modern deep fryers come equipped with features that prioritise user safety. Many models feature magnetic cords that detach if yanked, preventing the fryer from tipping over in case of accidental pulls. Look for fryers with heat-resistant exteriors and handles to minimise the risk of burns during use.

Bonus features: An odour filter can help control lingering cooking smells, while a viewing window allows you to monitor food without lifting the lid.