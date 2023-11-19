What if you could remove plastic from the ocean, and use it to make components for your smartphone or laptop? It's something that tech companies are now doing, more often and across more products.

When you think of recycling, electronic waste might not be the first thing that comes to your mind. But consider the amount of e-waste the world produces. The United Nations Environmental Programme estimates it to be as much 50 million tonnes every year, weighing more than all of the commercial airliners ever made. And if current trends continue, the world is on track to reach 120 million tonnes a year by 2050.

If you’re troubled by your electronics use and its impact on the planet, your concerns are more than valid. But take heart – several brands are working hard on creating eco-friendly alternatives, and including more recycled (and recyclable) materials into the composition of their devices.

From speakers to laptops, you can now find greener solutions in many electronics in the market. With home-use devices, like smart thermostats, companies have introduced green technology that helps you monitor and adjust its levels to minimise energy spending, and to remotely switch it off when not in use.

We curated a list of the best green devices to be aware of, based on top-rated user reviews on Amazon.

1. Best Smartphone: Fairphone 5

Pros

5G capability

Easy to repair

Minimum eight years of software support

Swappable battery

Ethical manufacturing

Cons

Battery life could be better

Bulkier than other phones

Unique in the world of smartphones, the Fairphone 5 is a Dutch initiative that starts with ethical sourcing of manufacturing materials, and ends with a sustainable product that can last you up to a decade. Wherever possible, the phone features recycled materials. You can also easily repair or upgrade it on your own or with some tech help. The smartphone is Blue Angel certified for sustainability and is B Corp certified for using business to address social and environmental issues. In terms of specifications, this phone is still a top contender – its 6.46-inch AMOLED panel is responsive, colourful and bright, even in sunlight. Although reviewers say its body is a little thick, at 9.6mm, it’s not a dealbreaker. The phone’s camera – a dual, 50-megapixel system – is excellent, but its middling 4,200mAh battery life is average. The good news is that you can swap it out and buy a spare. Overall, it’s a versatile phone that checks most boxes – Bluetooth, support for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G – even as it endeavours to be part of a more sustainable world.

2. Best Laptop: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)

Pros

Excellent build quality

Tactile keyboard

Smooth performance

Long battery life

Cons

RAM cannot be expanded

Lenovo has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and it shows in the electronics they’re manufacturing. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of at least 77 Lenovo laptop models that were TCO-certified in 2023 (with a leading Swedish sustainability certification for IT products). This laptop has been created with low-temperature soldering and 90 per cent recycled magnesium on the C cover. The battery enclosure, speakers and power adapter are all made with post-consumer content (PCC) recycled plastic, and the laptop’s packaging is entirely plastic-free. It even incorporates 90 per cent recycled magnesium in its palm rest and 55 per cent recycled aluminium on the bottom cover. In terms of build, it’s an ultraportable, lightweight laptop, with a 14-inch display. The device runs Intel Core i7 and a Windows 11 operating system, so it offers top-of-the-line performance. Reviewers love the soft, buttery feel of the backlit keyboard, which still manages to offer snappy feedback. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E, and makes for an excellent laptop, especially for business or productivity tasks.

3. Best Budget Laptop: Acer Aspire Vero

Pros

Easy to upgrade and recycle

Features four energy-saving modes

Excellent display

Good battery life

Cons

Fewer connectivity ports than predecessor

A capable green laptop, Acer Aspire Vero has integrated sustainability not just into its hardware, but its software as well. The laptop uses 40 per cent PCC recycled materials in its chassis and 50 per cent in its adapter casing. Its Ocean Glass Touchpad is made entirely from abandoned ocean-bound plastics. And its undercarriage uses standard screws so it’s easy to open, upgrade, repair and eventually recycle the device. Best of all, its built-in VeroSense allows you to save energy with four performance modes. The 15.6-inch Full HD laptop sports a bright, 1080p screen, an Intel Core i7 processor and a Windows 11 Home operating system. Its Intel Iris Xe Graphics also makes it a decent laptop for casual gamers. For a great price, you’re getting solid performance and features, in a device that’s focused on going green.

4. Best Portable Speaker: House of Marley No Bounds Portable Outdoor Speaker

Pros

Durable design

IP67 waterproof and dust-proof rating

Floats on water

Good battery life

Cons

No voice assistant support

Not only is the House of Marley No Bounds speaker waterproof and dust-proof, it features an environmentally friendly build. Made from sustainably harvested cork, recycled plastics and recyclable aluminium, the speaker is a fantastic eco-friendly option for audiophiles. Reviewers appreciate its 10-hour battery life and its ability to float – handy for pool parties. The speaker comes with a metal carbineer clip so it can hang off a bag, a belt or even a towel rack for convenience. You can pair also it with another No Bounds speaker wirelessly to amplify the sound. Reviewers’ only qualm is that it’s lacking a voice command feature for a complete smart speaker experience.

5. Best Thermostat: Nest Thermostat (4th Generation)

Pros

Large, clear display

Wide compatibility

Creates schedules for maximum efficiency

Cons

Lacks several learning features

A smart thermostat helps you save energy by merely adjusting the temperature when you’re away from home. By improving efficiency, and helping you pocket savings, it’s one of the best uses of smart technology in homes right now. We picked Nest, for its intuitive design and smart functionality – its components are also made with 49 per cent PCC recycled plastic. This thermostat works seamlessly with Alexa, so you don’t have to manually enter the temperature. You can access statistics and controls from your smartphone, laptop or tablet, and track your usage. Reviewers like how, when the Nest spots them across the room, it lights up, so they can view the time, temperature and weather. The device also has the capability of learning your schedule and working with seasonal changes to set an optimal temperature for your home.

6. Best Mouse: Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

Pros

Wireless

Ergonomic design

Good battery life

Cons

Slightly small for big hands, some reviewers say

Made of 20 per cent recycled plastics that have been sourced from the waste found in our oceans, the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse looks good and feels great. It connects via Bluetooth and its battery lasts up to a year. The ergonomic design of the mouse gives it a comfortable grip and smooth movement. Since it comes in a box with 100 per cent recyclable packaging, it’s a thoughtful little device that’s scoring major points in sustainability.

7. Best Charging Cable: Anker USB Type-C Bio-Braided Cable (2-Pack)

Imagine tonnes of tangled cables ending up in the landfill. Anker is trying to make a difference with its bio-based charging cables. Plant-based materials, like corn and sugar cane, are used to cover 46 per cent of the cable body and the entire connector casing. Reviewers say the cable remains surprisingly durable and wear-resistant. This USB-A to USB-C charging cable can be used to charge a host of devices, from smartphones to tablets.

