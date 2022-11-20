1. Best Overall: Samsung LED Monitor, 27”

Pros

Three-side borderless design

Vivid colours and clarity with IPS panel

Includes Game Mode for better detail

Includes Eye Saver Mode

Cons

Refresh rate is only 75Hz

With a minimalistic design and an all-expansive display, Samsung’s LED Monitor adds a clean, modern vibe to your gaming hub. Use it in a multi-monitor setup to seamlessly line up the three-side borderless screen, for uninterrupted gameplay. The monitor’s in-plane switching (IPS) panel preserves the vividness of colours and clarity of details on-screen, so you can view it from virtually any angle, and it’ll still look great. And its AMD Radeon FreeSync graphics card ensures reduced image tearing so that even fast action scenes look smooth. While the monitor’s refresh rate is 75Hz, it’s not a dealbreaker, say most reviewers, who find it suitable for PC gaming, and like the fact that the decent screen size and excellent visuals more than make up for it.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh40, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

2. Best Gaming Monitor: Philips Full HD Gaming Monitor, 23.8”

Pros

Excellent gameplay experience

Fast 144Hz refresh rate

Wide viewing angle

Flicker-free technology for comfortable viewing

Cons

Small sized-screen

Pixel response time could be better

Serious gamers will enjoy the many spectacular features of this Philips Full HD Gaming Monitor. With crystal-clear 1080p resolution and ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rates, this screen is ideal for intense, competitive gaming. AMD FreeSync Premium brings in a tear-free, stutter-free, smooth experience so that you can focus on the gameplay. And Philips’ VA LED display’s vivid, bright imagery looks fantastic with its 178° by 178° extra-wide viewing angle. There’s a lot going for this monitor, and although some reviewers reported that its response time isn’t good enough for high framerate action titles, it still packs a punch in terms of features and specs.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh59, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

3. Best Value Gaming Monitor: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor, 24”

Pros

Incredibly fast 165Hz refresh rate

Three-side virtually borderless design

Captures smooth motion

Customisable modes based on gameplay

Screen can be tilted

Cons

Screen size may be too small for regular gamers

If you’re looking for fluid gaming motion and ultra-fast refresh speeds, LG’s UltraGear can’t be beat. This monitor is designed for gaming, so it has you covered in every way that matters. The monitor is nearly borderless on three sides, and can be tilted, giving you maximum visibility. Its AMD FreeSync Premium technology allows for a tear-free gaming experience. With a minimum 120Hz refresh rate (up to a blazing 165Hz), along with FHD (full high definition) resolution, and low latency gameplay, it’s an incredibly impressive device. Reviewers rave about the monitor’s lifelike graphics and excellent clarity, with a few wishing the screen was bigger for a more immersive experience.

Bonus: Use the coupon SAVEBIG to get an extra 10% off. Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh40, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

4. Best for Work: Dell Monitor, 27”

Pros

Slim, sleek aesthetics

Three-side borderless design

Flicker-free screen with ComfortView

Full HD, 1080p resolution

Dual HDMI ports

Cons

Refresh rate (75Hz) could be better

With a thick, sturdy base, and a thin-bezel design, Dell’s 27-inch monitor is large enough to meet your screen size requirements, but doesn’t take up much space on a desk. So, it’s ideal for small spaces. Equipped with two HDMI ports, the monitor easily connects to a laptop or gaming console – you can switch back and forth seamlessly. There’s also an audio line-out port for external speakers. The display screen uses a colour-rich IPS panel to give you a wide, 178° by 178° viewing angle. Its AMD FreeSync technology means a smooth, tear-free experience, with refresh rates of 75Hz that work great for both productivity tasks and PC gaming. The monitor is TÜV-certified, which means it reduces harmful blue light emissions, allowing you to spend more time on it, working or gaming in total comfort.

Bonus: Use the coupon SAVEBIG to get an extra 10% off. Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh41, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

5. Best Curved Monitor: Samsung Essential Curved Monitor, 27”

Pros

Beautiful, slim design

Great picture quality

Advanced VA panel for excellent contrast

Includes Eye Saver mode

Cons

Uses standard 60Hz refresh rate

Curved monitors are trending this year, as gamers seek out a superior, immersive viewing experience. Samsung’s CF390 features one of the most curved screens in the market right now, with a monitor so slim, it’s the width of a ballpoint pen (11.9mm). Samsung’s VA (vertically aligned) panels block backlighting effectively and allow more uniform blacks from edge to edge. Its AMD FreeSync minimises stutter for smooth gameplay and while it’s refresh rate is a basic 60Hz, reviewers say they enjoy using the monitor for activities other than gaming – from streaming movies to creating stylish presentations.

Bonus: Use the coupon SAVEBIG to get an extra 10% off. Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh42, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

6. Best Space-Saving Monitor: Samsung FHD Flat Monitor, 22”

Pros

Wide-angle viewing

Includes Game Mode

Prevents eye strain with Eye Saver Mode

Great price

Cons

Basic 60Hz refresh rate

If you’re short on space but need a multi-purpose monitor, Samsung’s 22-inch FHD Flat Monitor is your best bet. Even though it’s on the smaller side, the LED (light-emitting diode) screen provides vivid colours and clarity with a 178° viewing angle – so you get consistent visuals whether you’re sitting, standing, or peering over someone’s shoulder to view the screen. It uses a 60Hz refresh rate and 6.5-milisecond response time, which reviewers found adequate for work, but on the slower end of the spectrum for PC gaming. However, Samsung’s excellent display technology – including a 3,000:1 contrast ratio that generates deep blacks and brilliant whites – makes this monitor worth it, as an integral part of a home office set-up.

Bonus: Use the coupon SAVEBIG to get an extra 10% off. Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh27, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

7. Best Budget: LG Full HD Monitor, 21.5”

Pros

Allows display splitting

Adequate 75Hz refresh rate

Screen can be tilted

Includes Reader Mode for visual comfort

Cons

Distracting borders all around the screen

Another small but efficient device, LG’s Full HD Monitor uses the outstanding colour accuracy of liquid crystal display (LCD) technology to deliver clear, clean visuals. For students who need to spend hours researching and writing, this monitor helps lessen eye fatigue with its Reader Mode, which adjusts colour temperature and luminance, so that the experience is like reading a paper book. The user interface is intuitive and helpful: you can multi-task by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few clicks. And if you want to switch to playing a video game, AMD FreeSync technology ensures fluid, rapid motion, and a 75Hz refresh rate for seamless PC gaming. For a great price, get all these features in a well-built, competent monitor.

Bonus: Use the coupon SAVEBIG to get an extra 10% off. Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh22, with select banks. You can also opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-month warranty.