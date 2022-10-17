The next best thing to watching a football game in a packed stadium? Viewing it on a spectacular television. With the highly anticipated Fifa World Cup almost here, it’s worth analysing whether it’s a good time to upgrade your TV with noon, which now offers free delivery and installation service for TVs larger than 65 inches!

Consider this: the best TV for televised sport isn’t necessarily going to be the same as the best TV for general viewing. Whether you’re watching football, tennis, or cricket, with high-paced, live action, there’s constant on-screen motion, and some devices are far more capable of capturing it seamlessly than others. There’s also brightness to consider, and the fact that you may end up watching your own reflection on the screen more than the game, during the day (most group stage matches in the Fifa World Cup are at 1pm or 4pm in the UAE).

It’s time to take back control, so that you can stop being distracted by your TV’s limitations, and instead, give your full attention to the beautiful game that’s on the screen. Don’t forget to check out noon’s TV guide if you’re confused about what kind of TV to get. It explains all the features you need to keep in mind when buying a TV. Here is our curated list of the best televisions that you can buy on noon, ahead of football season:

1. Best Overall: LG OLED evo TV, C2 Series (65-Inch)

LG OLED evo TV Image Credit: noon

Pros

Screen displays superior brightness

Sleek, minimalistic design

Features four HDMI 2.1 ports

WebOS is excellent

Cons

Some reviewers say its virtual surround sound misses the mark

Expensive

Checking all the boxes of clarity, brightness, connectivity, and performance, LG’s C2 Series is in a class of its own. Its organic light emitting diode (OLED) evo display technology delivers everything you want when you’re watching sports – fabulous contrast levels, bright imagery, vivid colours and smooth, seamless action. LG uses the a9 Gen 5 AI processor to boost brightness by 20 per cent over its older C1 Series. Its new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology hones in on details to create sharp, vivid HDR (high dynamic range), which means brighter highlights, enhanced contrast and richer, more realistic colours. If budget is not too much of a concern, there’s no doubt – LG’s C2 Series is the TV to splurge on.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh272 per month, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

2. Best 75-Inch TV: Samsung AU7000 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV

Samsung AU7000 Image Credit: noon

Pros

Excellent Crystal 4K processor

True-to-life colours

Sleek, slim, three-bezel design

Screen maintains integrity from any viewing angle

Fantastic price

Cons

Includes only one USB port

Samsung’s AU7000 Smart TV is a perfect example of how great quality doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. This massive 75-inch LED television features solid processing capabilities, thanks to Samsung’s Crystal 4K processor. And its PurColour technology – a program designed to improve the quality of colour reproduction – ensures clean visuals, an optimised high contrast ratio, and deep, rich colours with 4K UHD (ultra-high definition). In terms of sports, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator gives you fast-moving action sequences as they happen, reducing picture shake and enhancing clarity for smooth, crisp details. All this, on an extra-large screen at a price that won’t break the bank. You could also check out a 65-inch version of this model instead, if you prefer.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh124 per month, with select banks. Free delivery and installation service is available on this product.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

3. Best 65-Inch TV: Hisense E6H Smart VIDAA TV

Hisense E6H Image Credit: noon

Pros

Fantastic resolution with 4K Ultra HD

Includes Sports Mode

VIDAA U5 is easy to use

Great connectivity options (three HDMI ports and two USB ports)

Cons

May not be bright enough to overcome glare

Bringing excellent value, with a host of great features, is Hisense E6H. This 65-inch smart TV uses 4K Ultra HD technology, which offers four times the resolution of a regular full HD screen. The result is clearer visuals, more accurate colour, and with Dolby Vision HDR, cinema technology right in your home. Reviewers love the VIDAA U5 operating system, which is smart and intuitive, and used to launch a number of apps, from YouTube to Netflix. However, the Sports Mode is our favourite feature this season – the television automatically switches to this mode when it detects a sports signal, and recalibrates its picture and sound settings for an immersive, live stadium experience.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh200 per month, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

4. Best Laser TV: Hisense 120L5 Laser TV with Smart Screen

Hisense Laser TV Image Credit: noon

Pros

True 4K resolution Expensive

Built-in streaming through VIDAA operating system

Includes blue light eye protection

No mounting required

Cons

Gamers may find the lag to be too high

Expensive

Get all your friends and family together and enjoy the World Cup, with this all-in-one entertainment centre. Hisense 120L5 uses an X-Fusion laser light source to produce an enormous, 120-inch image, with just over a foot’s distance between the projector and screen. This makes it extremely easy to set up on tables – no mounting on ceiling required. You can even place it horizontally or vertically. The laser TV comes with an ambient, light rejecting screen, so you don’t have to pay extra for accessories. The picture quality on the 120L5 is fantastic, thanks to its 4K UHD, and HDR technology, which enhances both dark and bright scenes. It uses MEMC to create smooth motion – definitely needed when watching sports – and its TUV eye protection ensures you see the same incredible colours and contrast, with less harmful blue light.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh605 per month, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

5. Best Value: evvoli 4K QLED Smart TV (70-Inch)

evvoli 4K QLED TV Image Credit: noon

Pros

Exceptional picture quality with QLED 4K

Offers a wide viewing angle

Features an infinity screen

Easy-to-use Android TV

Good connectivity (three HDMI ports and 2 USB ports)

Cons

Some reviewers say after-sales support is unsatisfactory

For a great price, take advantage of a large screen that features cutting-edge QLED (quantum dot LED) technology. Evvoli’s 70-inch smart TV uses vibrant 4K resolution, a true RGB colour spectrum and HDR to create the perfect combination of crisp, sharp details, deep blacks and a wide range of colours. Its Quantum 4K processor even upscales regular content to meet the standards of 4K resolution, so you always get the best quality on-screen. The screen has a three-sided, bezel-free design, and it’s so slim, its black edges almost disappear, leaving you with an infinity screen that creates an incredibly immersive experience. With lots of connectivity options, this TV is great for gaming, so once you’re done watching football, you could enjoy playing it, too!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh159 per month, with select banks. Free delivery and installation service is available on this product.

Warranty: This product comes with a two-year warranty.

6. Best Budget: Xiaomi P1E Android TV (65-Inch)

Xiaomi P1E Image Credit: noon

Pros

Supports Dolby Vision

Excellent connectivity (three HDMI and three USB 2.0 ports)

Great streaming capabilities through Android TV

Has built-in Chromecast

Cons

May experience backlight

Some reviewers say audio is not great

Ideal for mid-sized rooms in apartments or villas, the Xiaomi P1E Android TV is our budget pick. But don’t be fooled by its price – this television is packed with features that come in handy for watching sports. Firstly, you don’t need to hunt for the remote control when you’re running late for a game – the TV’s in-built Google Assistant allows you to just holler at the television, and it’ll bring up the right channel for you. Next, once the TV is on, you’ll love the higher screen-to-body ratio it offers. The P1E’s ultra-narrow bezel design gives it a more immersive, home theatre look and feel. Its 4K UHD resolution offers vivid details, and its Dolby Vision enhances sharpness, contrast and colour, making every kick of the ball as true-to-life as possible. Helped along with MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) technology, the action is fluid, without juddering and lagging. There’s a lot to love in this affordable TV!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments, starting from Dh150 per month, with select banks.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.