If your current unit is struggling with running heavy titles, maybe it's time to upgrade to a dedicated gaming PC (personal computer). A gaming tower is the heart of your setup, unlike a gaming laptop that allows flexible play, wherever you go. This means you can pair the PC with a compatible monitor and your choicest peripherals, to customise your gaming experience to the last detail. Plus, pre-built PCs save you the research and hassle of building one of your own.

There are three components of a gaming PC that every gamer carefully considers, before taking the leap. Mustafa Sibai, a game developer and lecturer at the SAE Institute Dubai, tells us that you should ideally look into the GPU (graphics processing unit), CPU (central processing unit) and RAM (random access memory).

Our regular office PCs either lack a graphics card or are integrated with a low-end unit to run productivity apps, notes Sibai. The RAM is often times insufficient to run games, as well. "Games are intensive real-time applications, which require at least 16GB of RAM, and high-end powerful CPU and GPU," added Sibai.

GPU, CPU and RAM: Which gaming PC is the best for me?

Compare and contrast the GPU, CPU and RAM for the unit that suits your gaming needs the best. Image Credit: Unsplash/Alienware

Then, which GPU should you aim for? The choice lies between two competing graphics cards: Nvidia GeForce and AMD Radeon. Sibai said: "AMD GPUs are cheaper than Nvidia, but ever so slightly slower. You might lose one or two frames per second, though it's not noticeable. If you're on a budget, definitely look for AMD GPUs, as they are great value for the performance they give".

Moreover, the higher the resolution of your gameplay, the more expensive your gaming PC is going to be. For instance, our expert says your options for a GPU with 1080p resolution could start from either the Nvidia 3060 Ti or the AMD Radeon 6600 XT.

As for the CPU, Sibai recommends the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X unit: "It's an extremely powerful gaming and productivity CPU, for tasks like video editing or compiling software as a software engineer. The 7950X draws much less power than the Intel Core i9-13900K, which is slightly faster than the AMD unit in gaming." Budget options include the Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or lower.

Lastly, for a gaming PC, make sure you're getting at least 16GB of RAM. However, if you're looking to future-proof your unit, Sibai advises 32GB. In short, AMD is our expert's personal favourite over Intel CPUs, since it performs superbly well in the areas of work and play. But if gaming is your only focus, the latter could be a wise pick.

We compiled a list of the best gaming desktop computers you can find with some of these configurations on Amazon. Shop with a Prime membership for savings and fast delivery on Prime-eligible PCs.

1. Best Overall: Alienware Aurora R14 Liquid Cooled Gaming Desktop

Pros

Powerful Ryzen 9 processor and Nvidia RTX 3080 card

Plenty of RAM for future-proofing

Two customisable RGB lighting zones

Runs virtual reality (VR) games smoothly

Quiet and cool

Cons

Expensive

Bulky PC

Embark on longer marathon sessions, with Dell's Alienware Aurora R14 gaming desktop. It's integrated with AMD Ryzen 9 5900 core processors and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card that has 10GB of built-in memory. Speaking of memory, the PC is topped up with a 2TB hard disk and 32GB of RAM, to empower intensive gameplay and marathon gamers. These powerful processors also allow you to live stream your sessions on Twitch, Discord and other platforms in real-time, without a hitch. It maintains an optimal temperature with a robust thermal architecture that includes four system fans and liquid cooling. Activate signature RGB gaming lights, visible from the clear side panel, to match your setup. Reviewers say the PC braves anything that's thrown at it, without heating up or growing loud in the process. Fans of Microsoft Flight Simulator and 300 fps (frames per second) games give it a green light, as well.

2. Best Compact Gaming PC: Corsair One i200 Compact Gaming PC

Pros

Powerful system with Intel i9 and Nvidia RTX 3080

Compact tower for saving space

Ports support 4K displays and Thunderbolt 3

Future-proofing RAM

Quiet and cool

Cons

Expensive

Doesn't have a clear side panel or internal lighting zones

For an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 experience, instead of AMD, there's the Corsair One i200 gaming PC. Much like our best overall pick, this computer tower holds 32GB of RAM, 2TB of hard disk storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics unit. It runs games up to 300 fps with 1440p resolution. The PC is a space-saving solution, with a compact form factor that's less than a quarter the volume of a conventional workstation. A liquid cooling system for the CPU and GPU keeps the powerful unit from heating up. Buyers say the soft hum of the machine is barely audible with their headsets on. As for the ports, the Corsair One i200 includes support for up to four 4K displays and Thunderbolt 3. Reviewers appreciate its small build, for a PC integrated with high-end components.

3. Best Value for Work and Play: HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

Pros

Runs Ryzen 7 5000 series with RTX 2060 Super

Excellent at handling 1080p gaming

Sufficient 16GB of RAM

Customisable LED lights

Works well with editing tools

Cons

Low- to mid-range CPU and GPU specifications

For more affordable options, you could go for mid-range CPU and GPU configurations. This HP Pavilion gaming PC is fitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, a decent processor for work and 1080p play. Its price tag brings the Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 Super series, and although this isn't the 30 series, the graphics card still supports ray tracing - an immersive technique that makes the lighting in games appear as realistic as possible. The RTX 2060 Super is going to be beneficial in video and photo editing, as well. Your PC comes with a keyboard and a mouse, to help you jump into a marathon straight out of the box. With the customisable LED lights, buyers say the PC looks stunning on their desk. It also downloads heavy game titles in minutes. If you're looking to balance everyday work with gaming on the side, this is a solid buy.

4. Best Mid-Range Gaming PC: Legion T5 Tower

Pros

High-end specs for the price - 11th Gen Intel i7 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics

Runs 1440p and 4K gaming smoothly

Future-proofing RAM

Supports WiFi 6

Internal RGB lighting and clear side panels

Cons

Bulky PC at 26 litres

Lenovo's Legion Tower 5i gaming PC takes it a step further with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, GeForce RTX 3070 and 32GB of RAM. This tower even supports WiFi 6 for superfast loading times. It carries the signature gamer-inspired look and feel, with internal RGB lighting and clear side panels. Reviewers have tested it out with 1440p and 4K gaming, and give it a pass with flying colours. They note how the higher mid-range specs on this PC make it a steal at the listed price. Legion T5 comes paired with a keyboard and a mouse.

5. Best Budget: ASUS ROG Strix GL10 Premium Gaming Desktop

Pros

Runs Ryzen 7 5800X and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics

Sufficient 16GB of RAM

Internal RGB lighting

Quiet operation

Comes with a USB hub

Cons

Only 512GB of SSD (solid state drive)

If you're a fan of ASUS' ROG devices, here's a good deal for the Strix GL10 Premium gaming tower. It operates on AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, drawing less power than its competitor Core i7, and keeps a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. With an upgradable 16GB RAM, the Strix GL10 is worth an investment for those just starting out with PC gaming. It's updated to Windows 11, as well. The PC tower has a transparent side panel that shows off RBG lights, with two isolated air chambers to keep the CPU and GPU from warming up the storage drives. Reviewers also note that the operation is quiet. The computer arrives with a USB 3.0 Hub.

