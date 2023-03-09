You don’t have to break the bank to find a laptop you love. What if you could get the performance you’re looking for, along with impressive battery life, gaming specifications and portability – all under Dh5,000? It’s possible with Acer’s wide range of laptops. Some of their devices offer ultra-fast processors that allow you to multitask and edit content without any hitches. Others offer sustainable builds, made from recycled materials, which appeal to the eco-conscious among us. We did the research for you and curated the best in their category – from laptops that you can rely on for seamless productivity at work, to ones that can capably keep up with you as you play graphics-heavy games. No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got an excellent mid-range option for you here, at a pocket-friendly price:

Price: Dh4,999

Pros

Light, portable device

Ultra-fast processor

High-resolution touch display

Good array of ports

Excellent battery life

Cons

Speakers could be louder

The Acer Swift 5 is a beauty – it’s slim, light, and with anodised gold accents, it has the look and feel of a premium laptop. But that’s not all – it’s intelligent and efficient, too. The device is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, which is optimised for multitasking and handling heavy streaming or editing. Its 14-inch, WQXGA (wide quad extended graphics array) display generates rich, well-saturated colors and vivid details, and the device offers a solid battery life of over 10 hours on a full charge. Reviewers love its tactile, backlit keyboard, and the fact that its OceanGlass touchpad is made of ocean-bound plastic waste. However, they say the Swift 5’s dual, bottom-firing speakers produce poor amplification, even at maximum volume. Still, there’s no doubt the Swift 5 is a high-achieving all-rounder, perfect for both work and play.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

2. Best for Content Creators: Acer Swift X (5th Generation)

Acer Swift X Image Credit: Acer

Price: Dh2,999

Pros

Attractive 1080p screen

Powerful processor

Fast and efficient Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics

Lightweight device

Cons

No SD or micro-SD slot

The Acer Swift X is made for makers who are always on the go. This 14-inch device’s Full HD (high definition) display has a screen-to-body ratio of 85.73 per cent, which means you get a whole lot of real estate for writing, editing and producing content. Powered by a capable AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the Swift X has one of the most game-ready integrated graphics units in its category, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. Add to this, performance-grade thermals that keep the laptop cool, even when you’re using heavy editing software, and the result is consistent, efficient performance. Reviewers appreciate its smart features, too – the device’s Windows Hello fingerprint login saves time and adds an extra layer of security, while its FHD webcam uses Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction technology for top-notch imagery, even in low light. The only thing reviewers miss is SD (secure digital) or micro-SD slots, for quick file transfers.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty. You can also opt for 1-year extended warranty for Dh399.90, 2-year extended warranty for Dh599.85, and 3-year extended warranty for Dh799.80.

Acer Aspire Vero Image Credit: Acer

Price: Dh2,699

Pros

Eco-friendly build

Easy to upgrade and recycle

Capable speakers

Good array of ports

Cons

Battery life could be better

This is the laptop every eco-conscious user will appreciate. Nearly every part of the device – right down to the keycaps – has been built with reclaimed plastics. The Aspire Vero claims to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 21 per cent, which is impressive on its own, but when combined with its many capable features, this device gives you an insight into what laptops of the future should look like. The laptop uses a speedy Intel Core i5 processor, and a Windows 11 Home operating system for optimised productivity. Both its 14-inch screen and its webcam offer Full HD display, and the device also features Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. The Aspire Vero has a number of connectivity options – including four USB ports and an HDMI port – and even seamlessly integrates with your phone through Intel Unison, so that you can transfer files and photos, or answer calls right from the laptop. Some reviewers did note, however, that the battery life tapped out at a little over eight hours.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty. You can also opt for 1-year extended warranty for Dh299.90, 2-year extended warranty for Dh449.85, and 3-year extended warranty for Dh599.80.

4. Best Gaming Laptop: Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 Image Credit: Acer

Price: Dh4,599

Pros

Steady gaming performance

Four-zone RGB keyboard

Excellent 144Hz display

Strong port selection

Cons

Simple design

Many budget gaming laptops get it wrong, forcing you to compromise on the essentials and leaving you disappointed. It’s why Acer’s Nitro 5 stands out from the crowd: it gives you solid performance, at a wallet-friendly price. The device features Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU (configurable) with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and offers 1TB storage for all your big games. The laptop’s RGB backlit keyboard allows you to customise up to four zones, and its dual speakers, with DTS:X Ultra, deliver crisp, clear audio in a 3D spatial soundscape. You may not find the gamer aesthetics of Acer’s Predator series in this laptop’s design, but that’s the trade-off you’re making for its great price.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty.

Acer Aspire 5 Image Credit: Acer

Price: Dh1,899

Pros

Durable build

Good performance

Wide range of ports

Cons

Keyboard is not backlit

Basic webcam

Sporting a rugged build and packed with great features, Acer’s Aspire 5 is a solid choice if you’re looking for a budget-friendly laptop for daily use. The 14-inch device uses a capable Intel Core i5 processor, along with a Windows 11 Home operating system that makes it easy to access and use all your favourite productivity apps. While the Aspire 5 doesn’t have the fastest graphics processing unit – the NVIDIA GeForce MX300 Series is an entry-level graphics card – and is not ideal for gaming, it will hold up to basic content creation and editing. Reviewers say the device’s 720p webcam works well for Zoom calls, but will disappoint if you’re expecting crisp video, especially in low light. Even so, the Aspire 5 has a good range of ports, including a full-sized HDMI, one USB Type-C, and three USB Type-A ports, and delivers a satisfactory experience at a fantastic price.

Warranty: This product comes with 1-year warranty. You can also opt for 1-year extended warranty for Dh299.90, 2-year extended warranty for Dh449.85, and 3-year extended warranty for Dh599.80.