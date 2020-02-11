Gifted to the Juventus star by his girlfriend, only ten are to be built

Cristiano Ronaldo was gifted a rare Brabus G V12 900 for his 35th birthday by his girlfriend Image Credit: georginagio/Instagram

What do you buy a man who has everything? Well, considering that the man in question - Cristiano Ronaldo - is a pretty big car nut, it helps with this little conundrum. So, his Spanish girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, bought the Juventus striker a Brabus G V12 900, one of just 10 that are to be built.

The ultra-rare SUV, dressed up with a red bow on the bonnet, was presented to the now 35-year-old Portugal national team captain who is often referred to as the greatest footballer of all time, as the couple left a dinner date in Italy. Ronaldo, clearly shocked by the gift, was then showered with confetti by his friends who each received a hug from the charismatic former Real Madrid forward.

An avid car collector, he is believed to also own the most expensive car in the world - the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire worth a cool $18 million – along with at least 20 more exotics including a Chiron, Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, Lamborghini Aventador, Aston Martin DB9, McLaren MP4-12C, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ferrari 599 GTO, Bentley Continental GTC Speed, and a Chevrolet Camaro SS.

Thanks to an increased displacement from 6.0 to 6.3-litres, larger turbochargers and other modified and replaced components, it now kicks out a whopping 888 horses and 1,500Nm of torque. Just 10 are being built. Image Credit: Supplied

The latest addition to his fleet was introduced at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show and is based on the new-gen G-Class. It is powered by a 6.3-litre twin-turbo V12 making 888 horsepower and 1,500Nm of torque. Priced around $875,000, it can go from 0-100kph in 3.8 seconds making it 0.7 seconds faster than the Mercedes-AMG G63. Its exterior gets a Widestar body kit and it rides on 24in wheels.

"Congratulations to the man of my life! I can't wait to transport our love with your gift," Rodriguez wrote on Instagram translated from Spanish.