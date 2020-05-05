1 of 5
The wait is over as one of the most highly anticipated new models is here! Al Tayer Motors, the official UAE importer-dealer for Land Rover and Jaguar, has received the world’s first new Land Rover Defender retail units for special delivery to customers.
The dealership is also expected to receive the next shipment of the eagerly anticipated vehicle latest by Q3 2020 for handover to customers who were quick to order them following the UAE launch.
The new Defender, which is the most capable Land Rover yet, retains the iconic design cues making it an instantly recognisable as having a lineage derived from the classic Land Rovers.
A familiar sight since the Fifties in the Trucial States, which later formed the UAE, the hardy Defenders were among the only trusted modes of transport across the tough desert landscape with their legendary all-terrain capability.
Customers can book the new Defender online at www.altayermotors.com, or by visiting a showroom. During Ramadan, showrooms are open from 10.00am to 4.00pm and 8.00pm to 9.30pm, Thursday to Saturday.
