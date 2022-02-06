Dubai: Custom Show Emirates will launch its seventh edition from March 25 to 27 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, it was announced on Monday.
The exhibition will include competitions for participants and the public, where the value of prizes totals Dh500,000. It will also include special activities for children and families.
A drift competition will also be held at DWTC’s outdoor arena.
"The exhibition has witnessed great development since its launch in 2015. Last year, 37 local and international car companies participated at the event,” said Jamal Saleh bin Lahej, chairman of the board of directors of the event organisers, adding that the event has seen a total footfall of 160,300 visitors since its launch until 2021.
Omar Al Attar, CEO of the exhibition, added that the event has attracted interest of companies and individuals with interest in modifying cars and motorcycles.
One of the partners in this year’s exhibition is SEMA, which holds the SEMA automobile trade show in the US.
Linda Spencer, senior director, international and government affairs, SEMA, said the organisation was “keen to open new horizons for cooperation in the field of car modification in the Middle East by signing a joint cooperation agreement with the Custom Show Emirates” exhibition.