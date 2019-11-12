(Reporting: Imran Malik and Sony Thomas)
Dubai: Hello and welcome! We are up bright and early because it is the first day of the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show.
This is the 15th edition of the biennial motoring extravaganza. We're checking out everything — from new cars, concepts, latest technology and everything else on display at the sprawling Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) show floor.
There are more than 150 major exhibitors from over 70 countries present in this year's edition, with more than 550 vehicles on display under the lights.
During the five-day extravaganza, more than 105,000 visitors will be welcomed and with so much to see and do, they’ll certainly not be short of choice.
We bring you regular updates on wheels.ae and gulfnews.com so while we rev up our engines and gear up for action, you can sit back and enjoy the thrillin' ride with us!
Passes found
We've found our passes and we are ready to head start the media tour where all the latest metal from the motoring industry will be revealed in all its glory! Keep checking wheels.ae and gulfnews.com for loads of motoring goodness!
Kicking off the show is Inkas, the UAE based armoured vehicle company. These guys work on all sorts of cars and can bullet proof anything for you - even your Rolls-Royce Phantom (if you are lucky enough to actually own one...) So, if the basic safety tech doesn't quite cut it for you and you want extra protection to handle a bomb blast for your vehicle, then come and check these guys out!
The 2019 edition will span across 85,000 square metres of exhibition space at the World Trade Centre.
Ever since its inception, it has been bringing global manufacturers, distributors, industry specialists and of course, thousands of passionate car aficionados together under one roof.
The biennial event will once again see the best of the best from the car world take centre stage.
Mitsubishi
Next up is Mitsubishi, a brand that doesn't need introduction. The Pajero and the Lancer have been local favourites for decades. Now we have more exciting models being revealed!
GAC Motor
Next up is GAC Motor which is part of the GAC Group and one of China’s largest and most diversified conglomerates represented by Gargash in the UAE and it's lineup of vehicles here includes the handsome GA8 saloon and robust GS8 SUV.
Today it launches the GN8 MPV which looks ideal for accommodating a large family, all their luggage and even the pet dog!
Hongqi Motors
Next up is Hongqi Motors!
The tough ones from Streit
The vehicles on the next stand at the 2019 Dubai International motor show look like they're ready for the most challenging of terrain!
These are the robust vehicles from Streit and they have an incredible range so be sure you head to the Dubai World Trade Centre and check these out!
$5.1 million: All-electric Aspark hypercar
Next one is Aspark. The Japanese engineering firm is revealing their Aspark Owl, an all-electric battery-powered sports car. Touted as the fastest accelerating electric car, the Owl does 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a breathtakingly quick 1.9 seconds! The hypercar comes with a list price of $5.1 million!
Nissan
Due to its build quality, tech innovations and wide range of vehicles, one of the most popular brands in the UAE is Nissan. The Japanese giant is here at the show in full force with its entire 2020 lineup.
Not only do we have the sporty 370Z and GT-R 50th anniversary edition in all their glory along with the Kicks and Patrol but we also have the return of the Sunny now based on an all-new platform (and it looks pretty sharp too).
Also revealed is the Patrol Gazelle Storm concept! If you like what you see and want to make this beast a common sight on our roads then put your deposit down for it and help Nissan green light this for production!
Maserati
Next up is Maserati, who has brought the Levante Trofeo Collector's Edition, the Quattroporte SQ4 Zegna Pelletessuta special edition, GranTurismo MC with Grigio Lava matte finish, and the Ghibli GranSport.
Mercedes-Benz
Time for the Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East press conference and there's a plethora of luxurious models on display under the lights at the DWTC.
Launched at the show by Thomas Klein CEO Mercedes Middle East are the likes of the 2020 GLS, GLE Coupe and the EQC 400.
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover has brought its entire lineup across its two brands to the show.
From Jaguar the I Pace electric SUV is the showstopper, with the F Pace, E Pace, F Type, XE and XF completing the show lineup.
Over at the Land Rover area, all eyes are on the all-new version of the iconic Defender. The legendary offroader makes its regional debut in different variants, the 90 two door and the 110 five door.
BMW
For driving enthusiasts the go-to brand is BMW and for good reason what with luxurious, high performance and sporty models such as the Z4 M40i. The roadster is available from Dh300,000 but you would hardly feel the pinch when you can break down that price to Dh4,528 per month. Worth it for this gorgeous 340 horsepower convertible.
For those who demand the ultimate in luxury you can't beat the 7 Series. It's a technological marvel and the 750Li xDrive M Sport packs an 8-cylinder motor making 530 horses and can do 0-100kph in just 4.0 seconds.
General Motors
General Motors has brought the full array of models from its three brands, Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac. Six new reveals with 36 models in total across all three brands.
From Chevrolet, the regional debuts are the 2020 Corvette Stingray, the fastest and most powerful in Stingray history, the all new 2020 Onix saloon, and the 2020 Chevrolet Captiva crossover.