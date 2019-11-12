We bring you the latest metal from the motoring industry at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Video reveal of the all-new and totally redesigned 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray! Video Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

(Reporting: Imran Malik and Sony Thomas)

Dubai: Hello and welcome! We are up bright and early because it is the first day of the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show.

This is the 15th edition of the biennial motoring extravaganza. We're checking out everything — from new cars, concepts, latest technology and everything else on display at the sprawling Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) show floor.

There are more than 150 major exhibitors from over 70 countries present in this year's edition, with more than 550 vehicles on display under the lights.

During the five-day extravaganza, more than 105,000 visitors will be welcomed and with so much to see and do, they’ll certainly not be short of choice.

We bring you regular updates on wheels.ae and gulfnews.com so while we rev up our engines and gear up for action, you can sit back and enjoy the thrillin' ride with us!

The four-day Dubai International Motor Show kicks off on Tuesday, November 12-16 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Image Credit: Imran Malik

During the five-day extravaganza, more than 105,000 visitors will be welcomed and with so much to see and do, they’ll certainly not be short of choice.

Passes found

Media passes at Dubai International Motor Show. Image Credit: Imran Malik

We've found our passes and we are ready to head start the media tour where all the latest metal from the motoring industry will be revealed in all its glory! Keep checking wheels.ae and gulfnews.com for loads of motoring goodness!

Kicking off the show is Inkas, the UAE based armoured vehicle company. These guys work on all sorts of cars and can bullet proof anything for you - even your Rolls-Royce Phantom (if you are lucky enough to actually own one...) So, if the basic safety tech doesn't quite cut it for you and you want extra protection to handle a bomb blast for your vehicle, then come and check these guys out!

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and all manner of rough and ready military vehicles ready for combat (and the road!) Image Credit: Imran Malik

This is the SWAT version of the Titan DS. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Details of the Titan DS Swat Image Credit: Sony Thomas

15th Edition: Dubai International Motor Show Now in its 15th edition, the Dubai International Motor Show is the largest international automotive event across the Middle East and North Africa.



The 2019 edition will span across 85,000 square metres of exhibition space at the World Trade Centre.



Ever since its inception, it has been bringing global manufacturers, distributors, industry specialists and of course, thousands of passionate car aficionados together under one roof.



The biennial event will once again see the best of the best from the car world take centre stage.

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi ASX Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Next up is Mitsubishi, a brand that doesn't need introduction. The Pajero and the Lancer have been local favourites for decades. Now we have more exciting models being revealed!

The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). The most advanced safety features are now standard on the base model. GT Premium interior package sports a larger infotainment screen; it forms part of the third Outlander generation introduced for 2014. This version offers a generous list of standard features, can travel up to 22 miles (35km) solely on electric battery charge. It also sports sophisticated all-wheel drive, offering stability on slippery surfaces. Listed by Edmunds at $36,095 for SEL version and $41,495 for GT version.

Specs of the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Image Credit: Sony Thomas

And the good old Pajero in Black Edition Image Credit: Sony Thomas

GAC Motor

Next up is GAC Motor which is part of the GAC Group and one of China’s largest and most diversified conglomerates represented by Gargash in the UAE and it's lineup of vehicles here includes the handsome GA8 saloon and robust GS8 SUV.

Today it launches the GN8 MPV which looks ideal for accommodating a large family, all their luggage and even the pet dog!

The GAC GN8 is a luxury mini van produced by Chinese auto manufacturer GAC. It offers lots of space, comfort, and tech, which puts it at par with rivals such as the Luxgen MPV, the Honda Odyssey, and the Toyota Previa. Power figures stand at 201 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque being produced by a 2.0-liter turbocharged power plant. Image Credit: Imran Malik

Hongqi Motors

Next up is Hongqi Motors!

Miniature models from Hongqi Motors Image Credit: Sony Thomas

The Hongqi L5 is a retro styled luxury car. First released in 2013 at the Shanghai Auto Show, the L5 is renowned for currently being the most expensive Chinese-made car ever available for purchase, at CN¥5 million Renminbi (about $800,000). It is the official state car of China, as it is used by the General Secretary of the Communist Party (Paramount leader) Xi Jinping. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Another view of the Chinese-made Hongqi L5 retro-styled luxury car. In 2016, Hongqi announced a V8 version of the L5, powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 producing 381 horsepower with an eight-speed automatic. The V12 model is designated as CA7600 and the V8 version as CA7400. The CA7400 was released in 2017. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Hongqi has revealed the HS7 SUV in Dubai. Hongqi is a Chinese car manufacturer and part of the FAW Group. It unveiled its flagship crossover SUV, the HS7, in Dubai on November 12, 2019. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

The tough ones from Streit

The vehicles on the next stand at the 2019 Dubai International motor show look like they're ready for the most challenging of terrain!

Streit Shaman 8X8 Image Credit: Imran Malik

These are the robust vehicles from Streit and they have an incredible range so be sure you head to the Dubai World Trade Centre and check these out!

Look at that aggressive front end! You wouldn't want this behind you bumper to bumper and flashing its headlights at you on the highway! Image Credit: Imran Malik

These are the robust vehicles from Streit and they have an incredible range so be sure you head to the Dubai World Trade Centre and check these out!

$5.1 million: All-electric Aspark hypercar

Next one is Aspark. The Japanese engineering firm is revealing their Aspark Owl, an all-electric battery-powered sports car. Touted as the fastest accelerating electric car, the Owl does 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a breathtakingly quick 1.9 seconds! The hypercar comes with a list price of $5.1 million!

Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

Touted as the fastest accelerating electric car, the Owl does 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in a breathtakingly quick 1.9 seconds! The hypercar comes with a list price of $5.1 million!

Unveiled by a robot: The Japanese-engineered Aspark Owl, in all its glory! The fastest-accelerating electric sportscar in the world is touted to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 1.9 seconds. This $5.1-million hypercar has an all-electric range of 450 kilometres. Image Credit: Sony Thomas

Nissan

Due to its build quality, tech innovations and wide range of vehicles, one of the most popular brands in the UAE is Nissan. The Japanese giant is here at the show in full force with its entire 2020 lineup.

Not only do we have the sporty 370Z and GT-R 50th anniversary edition in all their glory along with the Kicks and Patrol but we also have the return of the Sunny now based on an all-new platform (and it looks pretty sharp too).

Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

Also revealed is the Patrol Gazelle Storm concept! If you like what you see and want to make this beast a common sight on our roads then put your deposit down for it and help Nissan green light this for production!

Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

Maserati

Next up is Maserati, who has brought the Levante Trofeo Collector's Edition, the Quattroporte SQ4 Zegna Pelletessuta special edition, GranTurismo MC with Grigio Lava matte finish, and the Ghibli GranSport.

The Levante Trofeo Collector's Edition, a limited edition version of Maserati's most powerful series production model. Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

The Maserati GranTurismo MC with Grigio Lava matte finish. Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

The Maserati Quattroporte SQ4 Zegna Pelletessuta special edition. Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

Mercedes-Benz

Time for the Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East press conference and there's a plethora of luxurious models on display under the lights at the DWTC.

Launched at the show by Thomas Klein CEO Mercedes Middle East are the likes of the 2020 GLS, GLE Coupe and the EQC 400.

EQC 400 has an electric range of 471km and an output of 408 horses/760Nm of torque Image Credit: Imran Malik/GUlf News

The GLE Coupe is sporty, aggressive and fun to drive. Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

GLS 450 - 367 horses, 500Nm of torque, 250kph top speed and 0-100kph in 6.2 seconds. And remember, it floats along in total luxury! Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover has brought its entire lineup across its two brands to the show.

From Jaguar the I Pace electric SUV is the showstopper, with the F Pace, E Pace, F Type, XE and XF completing the show lineup.

Jaguar I Pace electric SUV Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

Over at the Land Rover area, all eyes are on the all-new version of the iconic Defender. The legendary offroader makes its regional debut in different variants, the 90 two door and the 110 five door.

The Defender will be available for purchase in the region in the first half of 2020 Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

BMW

For driving enthusiasts the go-to brand is BMW and for good reason what with luxurious, high performance and sporty models such as the Z4 M40i. The roadster is available from Dh300,000 but you would hardly feel the pinch when you can break down that price to Dh4,528 per month. Worth it for this gorgeous 340 horsepower convertible.

Z4 M40i Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

For those who demand the ultimate in luxury you can't beat the 7 Series. It's a technological marvel and the 750Li xDrive M Sport packs an 8-cylinder motor making 530 horses and can do 0-100kph in just 4.0 seconds.

750Li xDrive M Sport Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

This is the BMW Night Sky M850i, a one-off, and it is not for sale no matter how badly you want it! And trust us, it is so beautiful it just breaks our hearts that we can't ever drive this! Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

Any guesses what is under here?! Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

It's the X6 of course! But you already knew that (that sloping roofline gives it away even when it's under a cover!). Image Credit: Imran Malik/Gulf News

General Motors

General Motors has brought the full array of models from its three brands, Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac. Six new reveals with 36 models in total across all three brands.

From Chevrolet, the regional debuts are the 2020 Corvette Stingray, the fastest and most powerful in Stingray history, the all new 2020 Onix saloon, and the 2020 Chevrolet Captiva crossover.

Video reveal of the all-new and totally redesigned 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray! This all-American icon now gets a brand new mid-engine layout for the first time in its illustrious history to rival the likes of Ferrari! What do you all make of this 8th generation 'Vette? Imran Malik/Gulf News

2020 Corvette Stingray Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News 2020 Corvette Stingray Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News View gallery as list

Chevrolet Onix saloon Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

2020 Chevrolet Captiva Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News

Special Middle East exclusive edition of the Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Z71 Image Credit: Sony Thomas/Gulf News